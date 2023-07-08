« previous next »
The Seven Ted Mauling thread

coolbyrne

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
July 8, 2023, 04:05:38 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on July  8, 2023, 03:29:18 pm
I'm surprised they offered him a deal at all, he's not a good fit for the way ten Haag wants to play and hasn't been playing particularly well either, I was expecting his hefty contract expiring to be a relief to them more than anything.

I honestly think they offered a reduced contract, thinking he wouldn't sign it. Then he did, and suddenly the club's all, "Shit. Well. Um. Would you sign this reduced contract instead?" and De Gea gave them the answer they wanted. Again, it's not my club, but what a shitty way to treat a 12 year servant to your club. First they shafted him on the Madrid move, now they've shown themselves to be untrustworthy in contract negotiations again. Twelve years, saved their asses on multiple occasions and this is how they let him go. I know sometimes it's just the nature of the business, but damn.
MonsLibpool

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
July 8, 2023, 04:38:19 pm
Quote from: coolbyrne on July  8, 2023, 04:05:38 pm
I honestly think they offered a reduced contract, thinking he wouldn't sign it. Then he did, and suddenly the club's all, "Shit. Well. Um. Would you sign this reduced contract instead?" and De Gea gave them the answer they wanted. Again, it's not my club, but what a shitty way to treat a 12 year servant to your club. First they shafted him on the Madrid move, now they've shown themselves to be untrustworthy in contract negotiations again. Twelve years, saved their asses on multiple occasions and this is how they let him go. I know sometimes it's just the nature of the business, but damn.
They probably felt that his wages were excessive due to their tight FFP margin. I reckon they expected him to continue as their number 1 before his performance in the final. Then they withdrew their offer because they felt it was too much for a backup player.
xbugawugax

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
July 10, 2023, 04:08:13 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on July  8, 2023, 03:48:15 pm
That £40 million they'll definitely get for Maguire should help.

doubt even the saudis are that deluded ;D

what a way to treat a long serving club servant. no idea on the long run the onana deal is even better than keeping degea even with wages on a bit on the high side.
GreatEx

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
July 11, 2023, 01:59:58 am
Manchester Evening News reporting a 50m pound asking price for Maguire :lmao
Skeeve

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
July 11, 2023, 02:13:37 am
Quote from: GreatEx on July 11, 2023, 01:59:58 am
Manchester Evening News reporting a 50m pound asking price for Maguire :lmao

Surely United will never be able to afford to pay somebody that much to take away Maguire though?  ???
xbugawugax

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
July 11, 2023, 02:14:39 am
maybe they are thinking his block head is worth 35m alone :butt
Hazell

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
July 11, 2023, 04:06:59 am
Quote from: GreatEx on July 11, 2023, 01:59:58 am
Manchester Evening News reporting a 50m pound asking price for Maguire :lmao

I think both Everton and West Ham are stupid enough to pay that kind of money. Unfortunately for Man Utd, Everton don't have the kind of money anymore. Fortunately for Man Utd, West Ham do have that kind of money and are managed by David Moyes.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
July 11, 2023, 04:36:20 am
Quote from: GreatEx on July 11, 2023, 01:59:58 am
Manchester Evening News reporting a 50m pound asking price for Maguire :lmao

More like 50m lbs.
harleydanger

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
July 11, 2023, 08:43:35 am
English, as a language, does not have the words to describe my sadness at Pickford not replacing DeGea.
Terry de Niro

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
July 11, 2023, 03:19:40 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on July 11, 2023, 01:59:58 am
Manchester Evening News reporting a 50m pound asking price for Maguire :lmao
Better than Big Virg, dontcha know.
PeterTheRed...

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
July 11, 2023, 10:31:40 pm
Quote from: Hazell on July 11, 2023, 04:06:59 am
I think both Everton and West Ham are stupid enough to pay that kind of money. Unfortunately for Man Utd, Everton don't have the kind of money anymore. Fortunately for Man Utd, West Ham do have that kind of money and are managed by David Moyes.

Aguerd and Zouma are both better central defenders than Maguire. I see no reason for West Ham to spend money on him ...
Skeeve

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
July 11, 2023, 10:46:04 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on July 11, 2023, 10:31:40 pm
Aguerd and Zouma are both better central defenders than Maguire. I see no reason for West Ham to spend money on him ...

Plenty of times you could have said something similar and still some clubs buy their reject tat.
PeterTheRed...

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
July 11, 2023, 11:06:20 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on July 11, 2023, 10:46:04 pm
Plenty of times you could have said something similar and still some clubs buy their reject tat.

Looking at Moyes' time at West Ham, he hasn't really made any stupid signings. OK, some players haven't worked out as well as expected, but he hasn't even remotely done anything as stupid as signing Maguire for a considerable amount and on big wages .

I think that Maguire will see out his contract at Man Utd, unless they loan him out and pay at least half of his massive wages ...
Skeeve

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
July 11, 2023, 11:19:09 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on July 11, 2023, 11:06:20 pm
Looking at Moyes' time at West Ham, he hasn't really made any stupid signings. OK, some players haven't worked out as well as expected, but he hasn't even remotely done anything as stupid as signing Maguire for a considerable amount and on big wages .

I think that Maguire will see out his contract at Man Utd, unless they loan him out and pay at least half of his massive wages ...

Yeah, they may not be the willing idiots this time round and you'd think that somebody like McTominay would be the more likely idiocy if West Ham decided the Rice money was burning a hole in their pocket.
thaddeus

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 09:39:15 am
The market for Maguire is surely... zero clubs.  You're looking for a club that:
- Has £30m+ to spend (allegedly £50m :odd)
- Will pay a central defender £200k+/week
- Won't expect much if any financial return when the player leaves
- Plays a deep defensive line
- Doesn't try to play out from the back

The first three criteria are limiting you to clubs like Man City, Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid (and Man U...).  The last two criteria are limiting you to clubs like West Ham and Everton.  There's no crossover at all.

Maguire may be happy to stick around as Southgate seems to pick him irrespective of whether he's playing, doubling down on picking him when he was playing really poorly.
Hazell

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 12:49:03 pm
Quote from: PeterTheRed... on July 11, 2023, 10:31:40 pm
Aguerd and Zouma are both better central defenders than Maguire. I see no reason for West Ham to spend money on him ...

Nat Phillips is a better central defender than him as well. But I think some managers/clubs just love the idea of spending big money on England internationals who have been regulars for big clubs.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 02:23:54 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:39:15 am
The market for Maguire is surely... zero clubs.  You're looking for a club that:
- Has £30m+ to spend (allegedly £50m :odd)
- Will pay a central defender £200k+/week
- Won't expect much if any financial return when the player leaves
- Plays a deep defensive line
- Doesn't try to play out from the back

The first three criteria are limiting you to clubs like Man City, Chelsea, PSG and Real Madrid (and Man U...).  The last two criteria are limiting you to clubs like West Ham and Everton.  There's no crossover at all.

Maguire may be happy to stick around as Southgate seems to pick him irrespective of whether he's playing, doubling down on picking him when he was playing really poorly.

Everton would have been all over him if they weren't broke.

Maybe a Saudi Arabia club will come in for him.
SamLad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 02:26:16 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:23:54 pm
Maybe a Saudi Arabia club will come in for him.
it'd be amazing if they didn't really.  they are after Pogba ffs so it's famous names that count.
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 03:27:35 pm
Has De Gea got a new club then or is he just released? Imagine he'd be Taylor made for a Saudi club
Henry Gale

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 03:32:41 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 03:27:35 pm
Has De Gea got a new club then or is he just released? Imagine he'd be Taylor made for a Saudi club

Not yet I don't think, Got married the other day so probably not even thinking about it too much.

Wonder if he will sign on  ;D
SamLad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 05:30:14 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 03:27:35 pm
Has De Gea got a new club then or is he just released? Imagine he'd be Taylor made for a Saudi club
"Taylor made"?

wtf is that?  :)
Andy82lfc

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 05:33:27 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:30:14 pm
"Taylor made"?

wtf is that?  :)

Means to be very well suited for something.
SamLad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 05:35:06 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:33:27 pm
Means to be very well suited for something.
it's tailor not taylor  :)
Andy82lfc

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 05:38:32 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:35:06 pm
it's tailor not taylor  :)

I know this. Not sure why you are pointing out grammatical errors someone has made though?
rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 05:53:08 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:38:32 pm
I know this. Not sure why you are pointing out grammatical errors someone has made though?

If you're never corrected you'll never get it right.
SamLad

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 05:58:22 pm
Quote from: Andy82lfc on Yesterday at 05:38:32 pm
I know this. Not sure why you are pointing out grammatical errors someone has made though?
what Rob said, plus I wasn't sure if "Taylor" was some obscure reference to something.
Ghost Town

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 06:49:55 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:53:08 pm
If you're never corrected you'll never get it right.
Blimey, if I corrected all the errors in grammar, usage, orthography, syntax and meaning I see here every single day my post count would be triple or quadruple what it is. I'd also be loathed even more than I am ;D

As it is I only highlight an error or typo if there's comedy potential to be mined from it ;)
4pool

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 06:57:08 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:58:22 pm
what Rob said, plus I wasn't sure if "Taylor" was some obscure reference to something.


Let's go golfing..  :P




jackh

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 06:57:43 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:49:55 pm
Blimey, if I corrected all the errors in grammar, usage, orthography, syntax and meaning I see here every single day my post count would be triple or quadruple what it is. I'd also be loathed even more than I am ;D

As it is, I only highlight an error or typo if there's comedy potential to be mined from it ;)

Fixed.
Son of Spion

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 07:03:37 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 02:23:54 pm
Maybe a Saudi Arabia club will come in for him.
Have Easter Island got a football team he could sign for?
Ghost Town

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 07:03:54 pm
Quote from: jackh on Yesterday at 06:57:43 pm
Fixed.
;D

I deliberately left out punctuation in my basket of deplorables ;)
Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Yesterday at 07:06:24 pm
Not even the Saudis are desperate enough to give 50m to United for blockhead
GreatEx

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:59:55 am
Would his pending court case in Greece even give the Saudis pause? Depends on the crime I guess, but being a drunken pillock probably isn't something they'd be thrilled about.
BarryCrocker

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:04:46 am
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 03:59:55 am
Would his pending court case in Greece even give the Saudis pause? Depends on the crime I guess, but being a drunken pillock probably isn't something they'd be thrilled about.

Didn't stop them recruiting convicted drink-driver, Roberto Firmino.
GreatEx

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 04:09:15 am
Yeah, true. But the Greek case isn't settled yet so when that resumes it could be embarrassing for them to have a star player - or a player, in any case - appear in the papers with lurid details about his Very British Behaviour.
