Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2971687 times)

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46440 on: Yesterday at 01:54:38 pm »
if the Glazers were not now considering the late bids, and were focusing on finalizing the details of the Ratcliffe deal, surely they'd say so.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46441 on: Yesterday at 02:10:48 pm »
The Qataris have given them a deadline of Friday.

Let's see if they actually stick to their word
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46442 on: Yesterday at 02:15:17 pm »
jamie jackson
@JamieJackson___

Understand Ineos are talking directly with United and the Sheikh camp perhaps not...


Matt Lawton
@Lawton_Times

Sheikh Jassim will withdraw from the process if his fifth and final offer for Manchester United is not accepted by Friday. That reads to me like they fear Ratcliffe/Ineos have won and theyre walking away on their own terms. That said, nothing is signed yet.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46443 on: Yesterday at 02:25:29 pm »
As much as I really don't like the Mancs, I do find associating shit that their players have done with the club directly a bit out of order.

Not sure that sits right with me. Any player could have done anything - though you hope that ours are better than that - but at the end of the day, you sign people and people can let you down.

There is Bantz and there are horrible crimes that aren't really for the purpose of sticking the boot in. Every company will have had issues with horrible people they've employed over the years.

But these are real crimes that have been done to real people by basically shithouses. Not really a laughing matter. It's very sad to hear that someone has to put up with a dickhead like that lad and I've known people that were in a similar boat over the years and it's not really a laughing matter..


As much of a knobend bunch of fans they have*, it's a shame that things have got as bad as they have. A lot of that was down to two Scottish gits who don't even come from England - Ferguson and Moyes stirring the shit.



*I'm sure they'd say we're all knobheads, but you can't really think of someone being a knobend just because they support a certain club***


***Obviously in some cases you might, I gather they aren't very keen on me on Red Cafe for instance
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46444 on: Yesterday at 03:03:14 pm »
When the incidents/behaviour happen over and over again, you have to wonder about the club recruitment processes and culture.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46445 on: Yesterday at 03:29:59 pm »
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 03:03:14 pm
When the incidents/behaviour happen over and over again, you have to wonder about the club recruitment processes and culture.

They sure know how to pick them in Manchesteh don't they?

They're clearly not doing their character research or adequate due diligence when it comes to signing players.

Perhaps they think if you're a prick in your personal life it'll make you more of a handful on the pitch?

Anyway, I'm not surprised. Just one look at him tells you the type of person he is.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46446 on: Yesterday at 03:36:09 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:15:17 pm
Sheikh Jassim will withdraw from the process if his fifth and final offer for Manchester United is not accepted by Friday. That reads to me like they fear Ratcliffe/Ineos have won and theyre walking away on their own terms. That said, nothing is signed yet.

So if I get turned down by Scarlett Johanson and then ask her again, saying I'll walk away if she doesn't say yes by Friday, that is me walking away on my own terms is it?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46447 on: Yesterday at 03:40:48 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:25:29 pm
As much as I really don't like the Mancs, I do find associating shit that their players have done with the club directly a bit out of order.

Not sure that sits right with me. Any player could have done anything - though you hope that ours are better than that - but at the end of the day, you sign people and people can let you down.

There is Bantz and there are horrible crimes that aren't really for the purpose of sticking the boot in. Every company will have had issues with horrible people they've employed over the years.

But these are real crimes that have been done to real people by basically shithouses. Not really a laughing matter. It's very sad to hear that someone has to put up with a dickhead like that lad and I've known people that were in a similar boat over the years and it's not really a laughing matter..


As much of a knobend bunch of fans they have*, it's a shame that things have got as bad as they have. A lot of that was down to two Scottish gits who don't even come from England - Ferguson and Moyes stirring the shit.



*I'm sure they'd say we're all knobheads, but you can't really think of someone being a knobend just because they support a certain club***


***Obviously in some cases you might, I gather they aren't very keen on me on Red Cafe for instance

Not sure anyone on here has been laughing at it all or using it for "bantz" but I don't venture onto footie twitter or the like to see what that cesspit is saying.

Whatever you say about it not being the club, it does seem to be that they have a slight issue with the number of players there that seem to be caught up in this sort of thing, for whatever reason. Maybe it's all just coincidence rather than the club attracting dickheads, but someone close to me is a United fan and has been through an abusive relationship and is appalled at the way the club appears to handle such issues.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46448 on: Yesterday at 03:50:29 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Yesterday at 02:15:17 pm
jamie jackson
@JamieJackson___

Understand Ineos are talking directly with United and the Sheikh camp perhaps not...


Matt Lawton
@Lawton_Times

Sheikh Jassim will withdraw from the process if his fifth and final offer for Manchester United is not accepted by Friday. That reads to me like they fear Ratcliffe/Ineos have won and theyre walking away on their own terms. That said, nothing is signed yet.
I will never understand fans of the biggest club in the world (or near as damn it) falling over themselves to become another sportwashing vehicle like I've seen many united fans do.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46449 on: Yesterday at 03:56:45 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 03:36:09 pm
So if I get turned down by Scarlett Johanson and then ask her again, saying I'll walk away if she doesn't say yes by Friday, that is me walking away on my own terms is it?

It was when I did it.

And that's the story I'm sticking to.

 ;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46450 on: Yesterday at 04:15:35 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 03:56:45 pm
It was when I did it.

And that's the story I'm sticking to.

 ;D

You know it wasn't her fault , she got caught in matchday traffic on the way to meet you to profess her undying love.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46451 on: Yesterday at 04:28:44 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 04:15:35 pm
You know it wasn't her fault , she got caught in matchday traffic on the way to meet you to profess her undying love.

 ;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46452 on: Yesterday at 05:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 02:25:29 pm
As much as I really don't like the Mancs, I do find associating shit that their players have done with the club directly a bit out of order.

Not sure that sits right with me. Any player could have done anything - though you hope that ours are better than that - but at the end of the day, you sign people and people can let you down.

There is Bantz and there are horrible crimes that aren't really for the purpose of sticking the boot in. Every company will have had issues with horrible people they've employed over the years.

But these are real crimes that have been done to real people by basically shithouses. Not really a laughing matter. It's very sad to hear that someone has to put up with a dickhead like that lad and I've known people that were in a similar boat over the years and it's not really a laughing matter..


As much of a knobend bunch of fans they have*, it's a shame that things have got as bad as they have. A lot of that was down to two Scottish gits who don't even come from England - Ferguson and Moyes stirring the shit.



*I'm sure they'd say we're all knobheads, but you can't really think of someone being a knobend just because they support a certain club***


***Obviously in some cases you might, I gather they aren't very keen on me on Red Cafe for instance
Mostly agree with you on this. And it's definitely not a bantz topic.  There does seem to be institutanalized acceptance of this there though.  Obviously there's a line between defending your players , a duty of care for players you've maybe had since u13 for who the club is almost family and covering up. They seem to be crossing the line.  It may be that we see more about their players as the press are more interested in them. Given the deification of players at such young ages I'd be surprised if none of ours had behaved on such a way. ( Or if it wasn't a problem at every top club).
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46453 on: Yesterday at 05:40:01 pm »
How's the Caf been?, haven't they spat their collective dummies out yet because we seem to have signed a player before they have?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46454 on: Yesterday at 05:43:06 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 03:36:09 pm
So if I get turned down by Scarlett Johanson and then ask her again, saying I'll walk away if she doesn't say yes by Friday, that is me walking away on my own terms is it?

She's still waiting for my call on Thursday before making any plans Friday.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46455 on: Yesterday at 05:49:26 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Yesterday at 03:36:09 pm
So if I get turned down by Scarlett Johanson and then ask her again, saying I'll walk away if she doesn't say yes by Friday, that is me walking away on my own terms is it?
I'm still waiting for responses to offers I made to Gillian Anderson in 1997, and Kylie Minogue in 2004.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46456 on: Yesterday at 05:57:14 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:49:26 pm
I'm still waiting for responses to offers I made to Gillian Anderson in 1997, and Kylie Minogue in 2004.

At least you 'walked away on your own terms' mate.  ;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46457 on: Yesterday at 07:25:11 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 03:50:29 pm
I will never understand fans of the biggest club in the world (or near as damn it) falling over themselves to become another sportwashing vehicle like I've seen many united fans do.
Yeah it's grim. United Stand on Youtube have been shilling hard for them. Looks like Radcliff is favourite to buy 51% now with the Glazers still at the club, which would be hilarious as they all hate them both. Though arguably better for United and English football in the long run.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46458 on: Yesterday at 08:04:26 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:49:26 pm
I'm still waiting for responses to offers I made to Gillian Anderson in 1997
You want to believe!

Quote
, and Kylie Minogue in 2004.
Can't get her out of your head?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46459 on: Yesterday at 08:06:08 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:49:26 pm
I'm still waiting for responses to offers I made to Gillian Anderson in 1997, and Kylie Minogue in 2004.

Kylie is older than Jacob Rees-Mogg!
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46460 on: Yesterday at 08:07:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:06:08 pm
Kylie is older than Jacob Rees-Mogg!
I'll stick with Kylie, better the devil you know
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46461 on: Yesterday at 08:08:24 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:06:08 pm
Kylie is older than Jacob Rees-Mogg!

:lmao

I want to see him replacing Donovan and duetting Especially For You with her.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46462 on: Yesterday at 08:09:04 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 08:07:56 pm
I'll stick with Kylie, better the devil you know

She supports Man utd?   :P
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46463 on: Yesterday at 08:12:58 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:09:04 pm
She supports Man utd?   :P
Whaaat????!!! Hand on my Heart, I'm Shocked. I knew she was a Red Blooded Woman, but that shower? How could she? Je ne sais quoi pourquoi!
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46464 on: Yesterday at 11:02:51 pm »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Yesterday at 05:57:14 pm
At least you 'walked away on your own terms' mate.  ;D

Do restraining orders really count as on his own terms though?  ;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46465 on: Today at 04:32:40 am »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 05:40:01 pm
How's the Caf been?, haven't they spat their collective dummies out yet because we seem to have signed a player before they have?
A lot of them are telling themselves Mount is the much better player and they apparently don't rate Mac Allister at all  ;D
