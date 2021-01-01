As much as I really don't like the Mancs, I do find associating shit that their players have done with the club directly a bit out of order.



Not sure that sits right with me. Any player could have done anything - though you hope that ours are better than that - but at the end of the day, you sign people and people can let you down.



There is Bantz and there are horrible crimes that aren't really for the purpose of sticking the boot in. Every company will have had issues with horrible people they've employed over the years.



But these are real crimes that have been done to real people by basically shithouses. Not really a laughing matter. It's very sad to hear that someone has to put up with a dickhead like that lad and I've known people that were in a similar boat over the years and it's not really a laughing matter..





As much of a knobend bunch of fans they have*, it's a shame that things have got as bad as they have. A lot of that was down to two Scottish gits who don't even come from England - Ferguson and Moyes stirring the shit.







*I'm sure they'd say we're all knobheads, but you can't really think of someone being a knobend just because they support a certain club***





***Obviously in some cases you might, I gather they aren't very keen on me on Red Cafe for instance