Nothing will come out of it. Saw something just the other day about the mancs re assesing Greenwood because all charges have been dropped, they have no shame



Apparently going to send questionnaires to the entire first team, women's team and important staff to ask their opinions. Feel so sorry for the women's team members, I highly doubt they want him back around the club (even if they don't interact much) but they are also only a few years on from being set up and the players will absolutely feel they are replaceable if the suits didn't like the answers. No charges were brought against him, but those images and recordings are public. I wouldn't want my partner/daughter/friends anywhere near him but they probably have the least power.