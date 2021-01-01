« previous next »
The Seven Ted Mauling thread

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46280 on: Yesterday at 09:06:18 pm
It was all the more humourous because that Machievellian old demon who has been the cause and architect of so much of their success during their pomp was there in the stands to see them lose again.

But enough about Howard Webb I see that Mr Ferguson was there too
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46281 on: Yesterday at 09:11:22 pm
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46282 on: Yesterday at 09:11:50 pm
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 09:06:18 pm
It was all the more humourous because that Machievellian old demon who has been the cause and architect of so much of their success during their pomp was there in the stands to see them lose again.

But enough about Howard Webb I see that Mr Ferguson was there too

Lest we forget, he was the manager that won them their last PL title. TEN HAG years ago.  ;D

That's a decade. A tenth of a century. Cameras were mostly just on the back of mobile phones. Cars from then would barely pass ULEZ now.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46283 on: Yesterday at 09:25:02 pm
I dont think Ive seen a manager chat as much shit as ten Hag does. Hes not a bad person, but hes genuinely deluded.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46284 on: Yesterday at 09:35:46 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:25:02 pm
I dont think Ive seen a manager chat as much shit as ten Hag does. Hes not a bad person, but hes genuinely deluded.

hes unreal. Came flouncing into this league like he thinks hes something else, that FINALLY the PL is now blessed with having a great manager who can challenge Abu Dhabi :lmao

Not a bad person, but rather arrogant and disrespectful.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46285 on: Yesterday at 09:36:49 pm
Yeah he chats utter shite but is so, so boring.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46286 on: Yesterday at 09:36:51 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:25:02 pm
I dont think Ive seen a manager chat as much shit as ten Hag does. Hes not a bad person, but hes genuinely deluded.
His new era consisted of a solitary energy drink cup.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46287 on: Yesterday at 09:40:35 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 09:25:02 pm
I dont think Ive seen a manager chat as much shit as ten Hag does. Hes not a bad person, but hes genuinely deluded.

I honestly still stand by what I said that he's only in the job still because we had a shit season. If we'd been pushing City again for the league and turned them over at theirs again he'd be sacked.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46288 on: Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 06:41:46 pm
is that twat showing up in any media stories, or just twitter?
BBC news now.
I've only just realised what it meant. At first I was puzzled at the outrage on here as I'd assumed he meant not enough was done about those responsible. A few hours and the beer wearing off later I realise what an utter fucking c*nt he is .
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46289 on: Yesterday at 10:24:42 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 09:40:35 pm
I honestly still stand by what I said that he's only in the job still because we had a shit season. If we'd been pushing City again for the league and turned them over at theirs again he'd be sacked.

Chelsea too. If us and Chelsea had been up to our usual levels they'd have finished outside top 4 again. All what ifs and hypotheticals that don't really mean shit though.

But, overall, they've been far from impressive. They've not really looked any different this season than they did under Ole. Propelled up the table by Rashford having a 3 month purple patch before returning to his normal standards.

People talk about their clean sheets, but they've also conceded 7 against us, 6 against City twice, 4 against Brentford & Cadiz. Conceded 3 in a fair few games, too. You get my point. Their GD is the lowest in the top 6.

They limped out of the Europa Leage with a shocking away performance, fluked their way to two domestic cup finals by getting home draws all the way through both competitions against shite teams.

I'll be fucking amazed if we finish behind these next season.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46290 on: Yesterday at 10:26:43 pm
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46291 on: Yesterday at 10:31:52 pm
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46292 on: Yesterday at 10:33:42 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 10:24:00 pm
BBC news now.
I've only just realised what it meant. At first I was puzzled at the outrage on here as I'd assumed he meant not enough was done about those responsible. A few hours and the beer wearing off later I realise what an utter fucking c*nt he is .

hey Paul, you need to settle a disagreement over your post in the Millie thread.  :)
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46293 on: Yesterday at 10:34:36 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 10:33:42 pm
hey Paul, you need to settle a disagreement over your post in the Millie thread.  :)

It's become quite the agitated controversy, that one... ;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46294 on: Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm
Quote from: afc tukrish on Yesterday at 10:34:36 pm
It's become quite the agitated controversy, that one... ;D
gotta be careful before it degrades into Transfer Thread 2.0.

:)
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46295 on: Yesterday at 10:45:45 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 09:11:22 pm

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/jun/03/fan-arrested-at-wembley-for-wearing-shirt-referencing-hillsborough-disaster


Good to see hes been arrested.  Not only does that shirt reflect his mindset, he actually went to the trouble of having that done and off he went to the game probably proud of himself.  The lack of self awareness or likely just didnt give a toss about the fact everything is captured on camera nowadays.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46296 on: Yesterday at 10:52:46 pm
Beckham has sacked Phil Neville.

hahahahahahahahaha
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #46297 on: Today at 02:11:14 am
City winning is a non-event. No one is arsed.

Hope the following people enjoyed today:

- The prick in the 97 shirt
- Adam McKola
- Stephen Howson
- Scott Patterson (@R_o_m, Heysel baby grow maker)
- Bruno Fernandes
