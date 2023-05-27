« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1151 1152 1153 1154 1155 [1156]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2929390 times)

Online the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,837
  • Frankly my dear...
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46200 on: Yesterday at 12:50:32 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on May 27, 2023, 12:34:04 pm
And all on a shoestring budget, incredible.
Incredible achievement for a man that's expected to "make do"...
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
"A fool does not delight in understanding, but only in revealing his own mind."
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,767
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46201 on: Yesterday at 12:59:14 am »
And to think, the Anfield Road End is being taken apart by monster machinery in the coming days, but even that won't be the biggest demolition seen at Anfield this year.

7-0.  :wave
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,483
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46202 on: Yesterday at 02:01:02 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on May 26, 2023, 03:15:29 pm
Melissa Reddy @MelissaReddy_
Erik ten Hag inherited a mess, has had to deal with huge off-pitch issues (Cristiano, Greenwood, delayed takeover), yet has delivered standards, structure, a revived bond between fans and players, a trophy, Champions League football and a crack at a cup double. Some start for him.

:lmao

I mean, hes done alright considering he got a quarter of a billion to set him on his way. But they are only a year removed from finishing on pretty much the same points total under sodding Solskjear!

While her tweet is a bit idiotic, declaring 72 and 58 being pretty much the same points total would seem to be a bit of a stretch
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,573
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46203 on: Yesterday at 02:05:33 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 02:01:02 pm
While her tweet is a bit idiotic, declaring 72 and 58 being pretty much the same points total would seem to be a bit of a stretch

I would have thought youd maybe figure out I was talking about 2021 when they got 74. 
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,483
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46204 on: Yesterday at 02:11:49 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:05:33 pm
I would have thought youd maybe figure out I was talking about 2021 when they got 74. 

Dropping all the way down to 58 would lend credence to her claim of inheriting a mess, which seemed no more true than usual for them though.
Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,573
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46205 on: Yesterday at 02:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 02:11:49 pm
Dropping all the way down to 58 would lend credence to her claim of inheriting a mess, which seemed no more true than usual for them though.

Like I say, hes done fine. But the arselicking from Reddy was typically hilarious - hence the post, it isnt that deep ;D

He hasnt done an incredible job, just a glance at their away results, and their results against the better teams in the league show that, as does their humiliation of being thrashed by Seville in the Europa. He was hugely fortunate to get two cup runs played exclusively at home till the semis, with no game against one of the leagues better teams till the FA cup final.  Sure you only beat what is in front of you, but it puts a gloss on a season that is deceptive.

Logged

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,573
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46206 on: Today at 12:00:48 am »
seven Hag whinging about failure to invest again.

Hes really special this guy, absolute cryarse.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,055
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46207 on: Today at 07:52:24 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:24:58 pm
Like I say, hes done fine. But the arselicking from Reddy was typically hilarious - hence the post, it isnt that deep ;D

He hasnt done an incredible job, just a glance at their away results, and their results against the better teams in the league show that, as does their humiliation of being thrashed by Seville in the Europa. He was hugely fortunate to get two cup runs played exclusively at home till the semis, with no game against one of the leagues better teams till the FA cup final.  Sure you only beat what is in front of you, but it puts a gloss on a season that is deceptive.


l

My missus says their name is on the cup, as they have been utter dogshit in every game yet have somehow made the final and she could be right. They were awful in the league cup as well

I've seen too much of this lot and I think they were actually better under Ole, he never lost 7-0 for one 😉

Also shows how much an odd season we have had when the golden gloves winner has conceded 43 goals.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,475
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46208 on: Today at 09:13:30 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:00:48 am
seven Hag whinging about failure to invest again.

Hes really special this guy, absolute cryarse.

The state of him, only Chelsea spent more in his time here.

The club knows if you want to play top-four and compete for trophies in this tough league then you have to invest otherwise you dont have a chance because other clubs will do, said Ten Hag.

Weve seen it in the winter. All the clubs around us made huge investments and we didn't."

Why were you broke in the winter Hag? Oh yeah, because you spent 250m on absolute shit months earlier.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps. And a bowl of Coco Poops! No chance of getting a coffee in his house.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,452
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46209 on: Today at 10:00:35 am »
What is it with Manchester and whiny bald twats
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,767
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #46210 on: Today at 10:27:47 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy on Today at 10:00:35 am
What is it with Manchester and whiny bald twats
It's weird, isn't it?

They have the self awareness of your average fence post too.

There must be something in the water in Manchestoh.  :rollseyes
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.
Pages: 1 ... 1151 1152 1153 1154 1155 [1156]   Go Up
« previous next »
 