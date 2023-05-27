seven Hag whinging about failure to invest again.
Hes really special this guy, absolute cryarse.
The state of him, only Chelsea spent more in his time here.
The club knows if you want to play top-four and compete for trophies in this tough league then you have to invest otherwise you dont have a chance because other clubs will do, said Ten Hag.
Weve seen it in the winter. All the clubs around us made huge investments and we didn't."
Why were you broke in the winter Hag? Oh yeah, because you spent 250m on absolute shit months earlier.