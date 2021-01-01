« previous next »
Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2894306 times)

Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45760 on: Yesterday at 09:59:18 pm »
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 09:53:48 pm
But I thought they were title challengers?

Sky had a quadruple graphic not too long ago :lmao
Offline Ghost Town

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45761 on: Yesterday at 10:00:50 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:26:04 pm
Could have done with these having a European semi this week
Think we'll all have a Europe-sized semi if they drop any more points
Offline DangerScouse

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45762 on: Yesterday at 10:00:54 pm »
Offline Red Beret

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45763 on: Yesterday at 10:00:55 pm »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 09:51:19 pm
Yep - that entitlement mentality is finally dead.
They haven't really improved under 7-Hag. They're also soft now.

66 pts after 38 under Ole for 2019-20
74pts after match 38 under Ole in 2020-21

Now? 63pts with 4 games to go and they are struggling to get over the line..

And the crazy thing is this is a far "easier" season compared to the ones Ole managed United in. Back in 19-20, we were running away with the league, but everyone else was pretty similar to now.
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45764 on: Yesterday at 10:06:21 pm »
I see it's the Glazers fault again....
Offline Ray K

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45765 on: Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm »
The good news is that Seven Hag says he wants to extend De Gea's contract.
Offline the_red_pill

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45766 on: Yesterday at 10:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm
The good news is that Seven Hag says he wants to extend De Gea's contract.
The weird favoritism continues...
Please make it happen. Please give us another Maguire/Phil Jones...
Offline rushyman

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45767 on: Yesterday at 10:42:28 pm »
Norwich scarves being brought down from the attic
Offline farawayred

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45768 on: Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm »
What's the status of their quadruple?
Offline rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45769 on: Yesterday at 10:49:27 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:42:28 pm
Norwich scarves being brought down from the attic

They never make it as far as the attic, its kept top drawer in the wardrobe. Needs to be the amount of times per season they break them out
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45770 on: Yesterday at 10:50:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:49:27 pm
They never make it as far as the attic, its kept top drawer in the wardrobe. Needs to be the amount of times per season they break them out

Time for another riot?
Offline rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45771 on: Yesterday at 10:50:55 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 10:46:10 pm
What's the status of their quadruple?

Offline farawayred

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45772 on: Yesterday at 10:51:01 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:50:20 pm
Time for another riot?
Not yet, not yet. Come the season end...
Offline rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45773 on: Yesterday at 10:51:25 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:50:20 pm
Time for another riot?

They're not playing us though ;)
Online newterp

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45774 on: Yesterday at 10:59:44 pm »
RIOT!!!
(Per Gary Neville).
Offline PeterTheRed

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45775 on: Yesterday at 11:00:42 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:26:04 pm
Could have done with these having a European semi this week, the games have already caught up with them and they'd be more likely to drop the points we need then.

Could do with Wolves getting something next week as you'd expect them to beat Bournemouth and Fulham. If they win those 3 the Chelsea game won't matter.

It was the elimination by Sevilla that has started this meltdown in the first place. They have somehow managed to pass Brighton in the FA Cup semi-final on experience, but the cracks started to appear in that 3-0 defeat in Spain. I think that Lopetegui and Silva can frustrate the shite out of them at Old Trafford, Bournemouth have the tools to hurt them at home, and Man Utd - Chelsea is always a tricky affair, especially with so many Chelsea players hitting the market in the summer ...
Offline Chakan

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45776 on: Yesterday at 11:03:10 pm »
So the Glazers suck again right? Time to protest again? Blow the dust off the norwich scarves yeah?
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45777 on: Yesterday at 11:04:33 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:51:25 pm
They're not playing us though ;)

Maybe they should do it at the FA Cup Final?
Offline rob1966

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45778 on: Yesterday at 11:07:15 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 11:04:33 pm
Maybe they should do it at the FA Cup Final?

That'd be brilliant ;D
Offline the_red_pill

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45779 on: Yesterday at 11:09:12 pm »
L0L! I always enjoy this thread when I want to pass the time.
Excellent! ;D
Offline the_red_pill

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45780 on: Yesterday at 11:09:57 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 11:07:15 pm
That'd be brilliant ;D
"Glazers Out" banner too! ;D

"Get the copter!" (or the plane...)
Offline markedasred

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45781 on: Yesterday at 11:19:14 pm »
Good old Moyesey, shafting this lot since a decade ago. He took their millions and made them suffer right up to today. How could you not love him?
Offline kennedy81

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45782 on: Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm »
Amazing how many of their fans are throwing in the towel already. The whole club is made of biscuits, from the owners to the players and fans.
They're a nothing team and if we don't get top 4, it's an embarrassment really.
I don't fancy them to win 3 from 4. When they're 1-0 down with 20 mins to play, who is stepping up and digging them out? They've got no leaders in that team, bar Casimeiro and he looks goosed. They've got Maguire and Shaw at CB ffs and a lad in goal with soggy rich teas for hands.
Offline Wghennessy

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45783 on: Yesterday at 11:51:28 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Yesterday at 11:23:42 pm
Amazing how many of their fans are throwing in the towel already. The whole club is made of biscuits, from the owners to the players and fans.
They're a nothing team and if we don't get top 4, it's an embarrassment really.
I don't fancy them to win 3 from 4. When they're 1-0 down with 20 mins to play, who is stepping up and digging them out? They've got no leaders in that team, bar Casimeiro and he looks goosed. They've got Maguire and Shaw at CB ffs and a lad in goal with soggy rich teas for hands.

Casemiro has spent a good chunk of the season suspended...he isnt goosed...hes just spent. 300k a week for the next 4 years.

What a signing.
Offline Ravishing Rick Dude

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45784 on: Yesterday at 11:54:52 pm »
Offline the_red_pill

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45785 on: Today at 12:49:23 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 11:54:52 pm
;D

Awe bless. They were putting their little tick.
3:14
"If- one of the two slip up, Manchester United will say, "Hey, we're ready to pounce..!"

 :lmao

This lot!?
He's so blissfully and optimistically clueless! ;D
Offline Skeeve

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45786 on: Today at 01:37:35 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:26:51 pm
It comedy how quickly they pulled the plug yet stuck with Smaegol

Back then they thought his results were an aberration and they'd just need to replace him to get back to the ferguson years, not realising that he'd left them a squad that was fucked and needed overhauling. Their ongoing arrogance and cluelessness is a delight as the solution is always get in new manager and sign yet more players, while never considering the reason why the previous £1b+ hasn't worked.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45787 on: Today at 01:39:56 am »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:19:55 pm
The good news is that Seven Hag says he wants to extend De Gea's contract.

That's a shame, I was hoping that they would replace him with Pickford after the bitters get relegated.  ;D
Offline the_red_pill

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45788 on: Today at 04:24:05 am »
Crouchie on David de Gea: "He's been a top-class goalkeeper over the years, but at the moment it feels like he's making big errors in big games."

Hold on there, Pete... that's a bit harsh! ;D

Anyway, anyone think we should approach 7-UP for a sponsorship deal?
