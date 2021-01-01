Amazing how many of their fans are throwing in the towel already. The whole club is made of biscuits, from the owners to the players and fans.

They're a nothing team and if we don't get top 4, it's an embarrassment really.

I don't fancy them to win 3 from 4. When they're 1-0 down with 20 mins to play, who is stepping up and digging them out? They've got no leaders in that team, bar Casimeiro and he looks goosed. They've got Maguire and Shaw at CB ffs and a lad in goal with soggy rich teas for hands.