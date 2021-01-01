« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1136 1137 1138 1139 1140 [1141]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2885309 times)

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45600 on: Yesterday at 11:32:36 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm
:o

And for those who watched any post-match of the game, was anything even said about Antony? I honestly cant believe that whole sequence, the bad foul, the abuse thrown at the official, then confronting the defender, yet he stayed on the pitch  :o

Because he wears the wrong shade of red.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,559
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45601 on: Yesterday at 11:32:47 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 11:31:08 pm
:o

And for those who watched any post-match of the game, was anything even said about Antony? I honestly cant believe that whole sequence, the bad foul, the abuse thrown at the official, then confronting the defender, yet he stayed on the pitch  :o 
 

He has to be dropped for next weeks games

Shameful.
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,535
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45602 on: Yesterday at 11:33:44 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:31:39 pm
Yeah wasn't a free kick that led to the corner which is now the attempted trend

It was.

there's a surprise.  :)
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 103,523
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45603 on: Yesterday at 11:34:37 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Yesterday at 10:55:10 pm
Luke Shaw thought he was playing GAA. ;D

Thats also the sound he made when the ref pointed to the spot.
Logged

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,419
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45604 on: Yesterday at 11:36:36 pm »
Unfortunately, their remaining fixtures are stupidly easy. Fulham in 10th are the highest placed side theyll face, and its at home.

The best we can hope for is that this whole season turns out to be another corner turned.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,708
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45605 on: Yesterday at 11:42:48 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:36:36 pm
Unfortunately, their remaining fixtures are stupidly easy. Fulham in 10th are the highest placed side theyll face, and its at home.

The best we can hope for is that this whole season turns out to be another corner turned.

They absolutely have it in them to bottle it from here. Starting on Sunday, away at West Ham ...
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45606 on: Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:36:36 pm
Unfortunately, their remaining fixtures are stupidly easy. Fulham in 10th are the highest placed side theyll face, and its at home.

The best we can hope for is that this whole season turns out to be another corner turned.

When is Mitrović back ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,534
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45607 on: Yesterday at 11:46:04 pm »
It is actually embarrassing finishing behind this shite
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,708
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45608 on: Yesterday at 11:48:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:45:39 pm
When is Mitrović back ?

Couple of games before the Man Utd tie ...
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,925
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45609 on: Yesterday at 11:50:16 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:48:22 pm
Couple of games before the Man Utd tie ...

Excellent.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline elsewhere

  • Turning Japanese, I think I'm turning Japanese, I really think I mean African, so...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,322
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45610 on: Yesterday at 11:51:47 pm »
Redcafe is pure gold, they are shitting the bed now  ;D

https://www.redcafe.net/threads/race-for-top-4.473820/page-98
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,522
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45611 on: Today at 12:26:57 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:31:39 pm
Yeah wasn't a free kick that led to the corner which is now the attempted trend

It was.
Hmmm.. is 7Hag questioning the integrity of the officials there? 🤔

Needs to be careful, otherwise he might end up on a charge.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,987
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45612 on: Today at 03:16:01 am »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 10:11:17 pm
From redcafe top 4 thread:

"It's already been decided Liverpool are getting into the top 4 at the expanse of us, just look at the state of the refereeing in each of our last games."

 ;D wtf are they smoking there?
Every sports fan I've ever watched a game with is convinced the refs are biased against them.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1136 1137 1138 1139 1140 [1141]   Go Up
« previous next »
 