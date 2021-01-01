It's a fair question when United are only on the market because FSG put us up for sale first, yet apparently we had no serious bids.



The difference could be that the Glazers have played this whole circus out in the media where there is no secret it seems about who has bid for their club, whereas FSG did it privately and therefore nobody knows who approached them to buy the club and how much they offered.Would rather FSG did things privately and just announce something when it happens rather than doing what the Glazers have done and fuelled their fan base into a mad frenzy.