The Seven Ted Mauling thread

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45280 on: Yesterday at 01:06:17 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 12:58:45 pm
He shouldn't threaten. He should. United has more deadwood than Goodison Park.  :D
Most of them on wildly generous contracts.  The process of getting rid of deadwood at Man U seems to be:
1) Sign somebody for big money on a massive contract
2) Think they're great
3) Realise they're crap
4) Leave them out the team for a season
5) Loan them out for a few seasons
6) Release them when their contract finally expires
(There used to be an alternate path after step 3 but Everton have finally run out of money!)

I think Phil Jones is finally nearing step 6.  Eric Bailly still has another season at step 5 before he drifts away.

They've made some terrible decisions over the past decade but without any real penalty as they're always so awash with income.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45281 on: Yesterday at 01:16:02 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 01:04:36 pm
He has the most expensive squad ever assembled in the history of the sport. He's a complete spoofer.

Pep likes this comment.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45282 on: Yesterday at 02:07:53 pm
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on April 20, 2023, 11:21:52 pm
Is Sancho just not cut out for EPL football? Though understand he has been poor in Europe too.

Is it an attitude thing? He just doesnt look comfortable at all when you watch him - so far removed from the player he was at Dortmund. Similar to Timo Werner maybe, though I dont think you can question Werners work-rate at Chelsea. Sanchos is questionable.

He was incredible at Dortmund, but he's not an explosive goal-scoring winger in the style of, say, a Mane or a Salah. He played off and supported Haaland. He's not had a figure like that at United. If they sign someone like an Osimhen I'd be very interested to see how he'd do.

But yeah United has always been a bit of a graveyard for young players so not sure who advised him to go there.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45283 on: Yesterday at 02:10:07 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 02:07:53 pm
He was incredible at Dortmund, but he's not an explosive goal-scoring winger in the style of, say, a Mane or a Salah. He played off and supported Haaland. He's not had a figure like that at United. If they sign someone like an Osimhen I'd be very interested to see how he'd do.

But yeah United has always been a bit of a graveyard for young players so not sure who advised him to go there.


His bank manager?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45284 on: Yesterday at 02:25:13 pm
Hows that quad coming along?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45285 on: Yesterday at 02:29:58 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 02:07:53 pm
But yeah United has always been a bit of a graveyard for young players so not sure who advised him to go there.

Lets just say it moved me TO A BIGGER HOUSE!


Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45286 on: Yesterday at 02:52:00 pm
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Dude on Yesterday at 04:36:24 am
I will say it again, Seven Hag is the dutch Brendan Rodgers.
More like Clodagh Rodgers... (ask yer granddad)!
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45287 on: Yesterday at 03:30:33 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Yesterday at 11:09:28 am
They've been incredibly fortunate that we've had a shite season and Chelsea have at the same time. They'd probably be sitting 5th or 6th if we both hadn't been off the boil this year and they'd all be calling for ted's head. And they were helped enormously by the most favourable cup run I've ever seen, even by Man City's standards.

All their post-Ferguson trophies have been the same. Their FA Cup under Van Gaal (beating Everton in the semi and Palace in the final who were robbed), League Cup under Mourinho (Hull in the semi and then Southampton who were robbed) and Europa League under Mourinho (a joke draw the season after we had to play Dortmund, Sevilla, Villareal and United). At least if they win the FA Cup this season they'll have had to beat Man City in the final.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45288 on: Yesterday at 03:59:19 pm
Weren't this the team on an unassailable rise to greatest?, around January they were gonna win the lot, Premier league, Boat race, World snooker championship, EVERYTHING!, what went wrong?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45289 on: Yesterday at 04:19:22 pm
Quote from: StevoHimself on Yesterday at 02:07:53 pm
He was incredible at Dortmund, but he's not an explosive goal-scoring winger in the style of, say, a Mane or a Salah. He played off and supported Haaland. He's not had a figure like that at United. If they sign someone like an Osimhen I'd be very interested to see how he'd do.

But yeah United has always been a bit of a graveyard for young players so not sure who advised him to go there.

He only played with Haaland for 6 months. His numbers were just as good prior to that.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45290 on: Yesterday at 04:34:25 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:53:19 pm
I still find it hard to believe that they paid Leicester 80 million quid for a fridge.

Mines just packed in

Currys are pretty close to that

Has he got an ice crusher?
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45291 on: Yesterday at 05:55:21 pm
So they're ready to part with Sancho already.

What a flop he's been for them.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/21/manchester-united-clearout-sancho-martial-maguire-ten-hag
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45292 on: Yesterday at 06:39:17 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:55:21 pm
So they're ready to part with Sancho already.

What a flop he's been for them.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/apr/21/manchester-united-clearout-sancho-martial-maguire-ten-hag
I would have staked my life on Sancho going to the Plastics had they not already splurged hundreds of millions already.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45293 on: Yesterday at 08:04:16 pm
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 12:53:19 pm
I still find it hard to believe that they paid Leicester 80 million quid for a fridge.

That's an insult to fridges. At least they do a good job & serve a useful purpose.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45294 on: Yesterday at 08:05:36 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 08:04:16 pm
That's an insult to fridges. At least they do a good job & serve a useful purpose.

As far as I know, a fridge has never been discussed in Ghanaian parliament.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45295 on: Yesterday at 08:44:16 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:05:36 pm
As far as I know, a fridge has never been discussed in Ghanaian parliament.

That's just a beautifully glorious clip, makes me want to attend parliament in Accra...

Edit: Google "Ghanaian parliament"  ;D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45296 on: Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
So far Ten Haag has bought

Tyrell Malacia
Lisandro Martinez
Casemiro
Antony
Martin Dubravka

There isn't a single one of those players makes City's squad, never mind first team. The only two that would make the Liverpool squad are Antony and Casemiro. Even Antony has inferior numbers to Diaz at twice the price. Casemiro would onbly get in because of the midfield problems. The rest of those mentioned are barely good enough for the PL. Ten Haag has raided his old clubs for the best on offer and he came up with mediocrity. Can he be trusted to spend another £220m?

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45297 on: Yesterday at 10:49:28 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:22:33 pm
So far Ten Haag has bought

Tyrell Malacia
Lisandro Martinez
Casemiro
Antony
Martin Dubravka

There isn't a single one of those players makes City's squad, never mind first team. The only two that would make the Liverpool squad are Antony and Casemiro. Even Antony has inferior numbers to Diaz at twice the price. Casemiro would onbly get in because of the midfield problems. The rest of those mentioned are barely good enough for the PL. Ten Haag has raided his old clubs for the best on offer and he came up with mediocrity. Can he be trusted to spend another £220m?
Our 6 attackers are better than Antony. He wouldn't make our squad.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45298 on: Today at 12:02:41 am
Antony would make our 23s squad maybe.

Hes fucking shite.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45299 on: Today at 12:15:44 am
aha i just now watched the Seville highlights. Slabby and De Gea worse than under Ole!  omg that was pure comedy.  :lmao
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45300 on: Today at 03:32:22 am
Next season once we sort our crap out, these lot won't make top 4. Then it'll be about patience with Ten Hag. Then season after they'll be back to their destined 6th spot.

Then Ten Hag will get sacked. They'll bring in the next genius. He'll finish top 4 due to kind circumstances, be hailed as a genius, then.....

You know how this goes. :D We've seen this happen for a decade now :lmao
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Reply #45301 on: Today at 03:34:46 am
'eres Andeh wif his fawts on the Sevviyoh tie.

https://youtu.be/2RjRTXU4rqU
