The Seven Ted Mauling thread

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
April 3, 2023, 10:56:52 am
Quote from: Armchair expert on April  3, 2023, 09:35:34 am
I think I said it on the PL thread , I just don't see a style of play that's developing. When Klopp arrived he said it would take time to implement his 'heavy metal' style of football but you could see a style of play developing from the great days of beating City away 4-1 to the bad days of being thumped by Watford 0-3.
With Haag I just don't as pretty much every week they stink the place out but have got away largely thanks to some incredibly dodgy decisions (Man City) a freakish set of home cup draws and Rashford hitting the best goal scoring streak of his life
He's spent nearly £300m yet the football is no better than under Ole

Hasn't he essentially scrapped his whole possession/expansive philosophy after they got played off the park and picked off by Brentford and Brighton in the first two games? Basically like Rodgers did at Liverpool after a bad start. Since then they've relied on luck, referees, VAR, a great run of form by Rashford and fast counters. Just like Ole basically.

I think the league has been poor quality this season as well. When the likes of Martinez and Casemiro are put under pressure they fold but they beat up on shit teams who don't get near them and get raved about. Whenever they come up against anyone good Casemiro is always suspended (not at Anfield though).

That matchwinning offside decision in the Manchester derby gave them momentum and was one of the worst decisions i've ever seen, worse than them getting a penalty after the final whistle to win a game one year. Looks like it'll decide the title as well, like the Rodri one last season.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
April 3, 2023, 11:02:29 am
Quote from: Fromola on April  3, 2023, 10:56:52 am
Hasn't he essentially scrapped his whole possession/expansive philosophy after they got played off the park and picked off by Brentford and Brighton in the first two games? Basically like Rodgers did at Liverpool after a bad start. Since then they've relied on luck, referees, VAR, a great run of form by Rashford and fast counters. Just like Ole basically.

I think the league has been poor quality this season as well. When the likes of Martinez and Casemiro are put under pressure they fold but they beat up on shit teams who don't get near them and get raved about. Whenever they come up against anyone good Casemiro is always suspended (not at Anfield though).

That matchwinning offside decision in the Manchester derby gave them momentum and was one of the worst decisions i've ever seen, worse than them getting a penalty after the final whistle to win a game one year. Looks like it'll decide the title as well, like the Rodri one last season.
I think it is no accident that sides like Liverpool, Newcastle, Brighton etc. are able to turn them over so easily, they are not a physical side at all. As soon as a side comes that can push them around a bit, they fold.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
April 3, 2023, 11:05:58 am
Was at a wedding during the week and unfortunately was lumbered at the table with the brides two united supporting brothers. During the usual wedding chit chat bollox both said they see no issue with any sport washers taking over the club as it will enable them to "start spending money to challenge". When i pointed out they in fact have the highest net spend in all of world football over the last 10 years (they've actually outspent City by 78 million in that time) the conversation swiftly changed to FSG pushing the super league and how they wanted to ruin football etc...

These lads in my eyes are representative of the stupidity of not just the average United fan but football fans in general these days. It's like a Trumponian mindset where logic and facts are not welcome and the lie repeated enough becomes the truth. Then again when you've muppets like Neville telling them it's true feeding the narrative it's no wonder football is where it is in 2023.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
April 3, 2023, 12:32:22 pm
It's annoying because after we twatted them I did have a quiet belief we could catch them as I thought they would go to shit. And really we should be in that position. Such an annoying season.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
April 3, 2023, 09:38:53 pm
5th in a 3-horse race :D
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
April 3, 2023, 10:23:00 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on April  3, 2023, 10:08:15 am
to be honest, it hasn't been mentioned much, but the players Ten Haag has brought in are not up to standard.

Antony   82.00m   
Casemiro   60.65m   
Lisandro Martínez   49.00m   
Tyrell Malacia   13.00m   
Wout Weghorst   2.50m   Loan
Martin Dúbravka   2.00m   Loan
Marcel Sabitzer      Loan
Jack Butland      Loan
Christian Eriksen      Free Transfer


Anthony looks very weak for the PL, Casemiro is good, but 60m on a 30 year old is insane. Martinez, we all know is not big enough and isn't actually all that. Malacia has not really got much game time and the rest, other Eriksen (33) are useless. The key for me is that only one of those (Casemiro) would get in our side, even currently, and that is only for this season because we have so many issues in the middle. By contrast, NUFC bought Guimaraes for £40m last year and every team in the PL would have him.
I'd take Eriksen to be honest
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
April 4, 2023, 11:20:23 am
Luke Shaw on his contract extension: Nine years ago I signed for this amazing club and Im thrilled to be extending my stay. Ive grown immensely.


Well, he's not fuckin wrong...
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
April 4, 2023, 01:10:08 pm
Quote from: liversaint on April  4, 2023, 11:20:23 am
Luke Shaw on his contract extension: Nine years ago I signed for this amazing club and Im thrilled to be extending my stay. Ive grown immensely.


Well, he's not fuckin wrong...

:)
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
Today at 03:08:29 pm
that seven Hag is a right whinger isnt he, always crying about something rather than take responsibility. Complaining now about the fixture list being at fault for Rashford going off injured, when its him that picked him for each game in the last week. 
