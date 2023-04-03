Was at a wedding during the week and unfortunately was lumbered at the table with the brides two united supporting brothers. During the usual wedding chit chat bollox both said they see no issue with any sport washers taking over the club as it will enable them to "start spending money to challenge". When i pointed out they in fact have the highest net spend in all of world football over the last 10 years (they've actually outspent City by 78 million in that time) the conversation swiftly changed to FSG pushing the super league and how they wanted to ruin football etc...



These lads in my eyes are representative of the stupidity of not just the average United fan but football fans in general these days. It's like a Trumponian mindset where logic and facts are not welcome and the lie repeated enough becomes the truth. Then again when you've muppets like Neville telling them it's true feeding the narrative it's no wonder football is where it is in 2023.