Author Topic: The Seven Ted Mauling thread  (Read 2834010 times)

Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45040 on: Yesterday at 06:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 04:42:42 pm
I dont know, if it got me a vote on their footballing matters, I might be tempted to stump up the money.

if we went down that path, we could eliminate the club scouts and data analysts all together - save a ton of money! - and let the RAWK Transfer Thread decide who we should buy / sell.

seems like a flawless plan  :)
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45041 on: Yesterday at 08:55:42 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 04:15:27 pm
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65054294

I mean, it would be a gamechanger if this succeeds. No doubt the club will be sold out to blood money like every other club these days, but if Man Utd were to opt for a 50% fan ownership structure, it would be seismic to influence the game and hopefully lead all English clubs down a similar route.

Time for the Norwich scarf wearing dickheads to put their money where their mouths are.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45042 on: Yesterday at 09:03:03 pm »
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45043 on: Yesterday at 09:14:11 pm »
Would Ratcliffe as owner be able to resist from interfering in footballing matters?

I suppose with all the rats following them and playing for them and being pundits for them it makes sense having a rat as an owner.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45044 on: Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm »
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 02:14:17 pm
Why?
Because rich men leveraging huge debt against a football club is wrong.

It was wrong when it happened to us, so its wrong when it happens to them.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45045 on: Yesterday at 09:39:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:24:04 pm
For $6, i'm in.  :wave  :lmao
Me too, and my wife, kids, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews,. And they all want to see ole reunite Ronaldo, maguire and pogba.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45046 on: Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:24:19 pm
Because rich men leveraging huge debt against a football club is wrong.

It was wrong when it happened to us, so its wrong when it happens to them.

Exactly. They laughed when we were in the shit and wanted us to go under.

Would I stoop as low as them and laugh if they were in the shit and about to go under?

Yes.
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45047 on: Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 10:23:45 pm
Exactly. They laughed when we were in the shit and wanted us to go under.

Would I stoop as low as them and laugh if they were in the shit and about to go under?

Yes.
Now Id laugh at them, but Id still be disgusted that it could happen
Re: The Seven Ted Mauling thread
« Reply #45048 on: Today at 06:55:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:40:17 pm
Now Id laugh at them, but Id still be disgusted that it could happen

Yeah but it would be great wouldnt it? Like, really hilarious
