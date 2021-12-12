I dont know, if it got me a vote on their footballing matters, I might be tempted to stump up the money.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/65054294I mean, it would be a gamechanger if this succeeds. No doubt the club will be sold out to blood money like every other club these days, but if Man Utd were to opt for a 50% fan ownership structure, it would be seismic to influence the game and hopefully lead all English clubs down a similar route.
Why?
For $6, i'm in.
Because rich men leveraging huge debt against a football club is wrong. It was wrong when it happened to us, so its wrong when it happens to them.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Exactly. They laughed when we were in the shit and wanted us to go under. Would I stoop as low as them and laugh if they were in the shit and about to go under? Yes.
Now Id laugh at them, but Id still be disgusted that it could happen
