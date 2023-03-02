« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1097 1098 1099 1100 1101 [1102]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2784569 times)

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44040 on: March 2, 2023, 03:36:41 pm »
I'm loving this new found Utd bravado. No one (Utd fans) talks about new manager bounce or one striker purple patch any more. This Olefication will be televised.  :lmao

Are we not entertained!  ;D

I kid you not, Sunday will see us up against the mighty Bissaka, Fred, Antony, Fatshaw and Carthorst. All five are almost guaranteed starters. We might lose, but we've lost to equally shit players this season. That was because we were even worse, somehow.

But now Konate is back and VvD is feeling safer again. Bacjetic is actually doing some real work and most importantly Salah, Nunez and Jota look dangerous. Let's hope Ten Green doesn't lose his bottle(s) and go defensive.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline Wengerscoat

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44041 on: March 2, 2023, 05:42:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  2, 2023, 06:49:50 am
You'd think that this lot were prime Brazil the state of the two bellends on itv comms last night, not a jammy bunch of shite. West ham should have been 3-0 up but for Antonio being shit in front of goal

Its been their template this season. Get battered all game then score jammy goals and take the win. Same thing happened vs Lester and countless games this season.

Incredibly lucky with dodgy VAR calls, constant luck during games but the entire RedCafe fan base has the gob to keep labelling other teams 'lucky'.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,396
  • YNWA
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44042 on: March 2, 2023, 06:02:30 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on March  2, 2023, 03:36:41 pm
I'm loving this new found Utd bravado.

You wanna try living in Manchester. They are giddy as fuck - you'd think they were storming the league the way they are going on.

I always want us to smash them, but this time I really want it to shut them up a little.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,956
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44043 on: March 2, 2023, 06:08:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  2, 2023, 06:02:30 pm
You wanna try living in Manchester. They are giddy as fuck - you'd think they were storming the league the way they are going on.

I always want us to smash them, but this time I really want it to shut them up a little.
It shows just how far they've fallen.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,396
  • YNWA
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44044 on: March 2, 2023, 06:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March  2, 2023, 06:08:05 pm
It shows just how far they've fallen.

It's genuinely a joke. One guy was taking the piss because we've "only won" a PL and CL in recent seasons (ignoring all else we've achieved). Not even a hint of self awareness that during that time they've massively outspent us on fees and wages, yet have not even come close to winning either of those and are still 11 points off the top.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,070
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44045 on: March 2, 2023, 06:17:19 pm »
Would be interesting to see their reaction after we finish above them
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,396
  • YNWA
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44046 on: March 2, 2023, 06:18:18 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March  2, 2023, 06:17:19 pm
Would be interesting to see their reaction after we finish above them

They'll go back into hiding under the rocks they've made home the last decade.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,635
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44047 on: March 2, 2023, 06:19:57 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  2, 2023, 06:02:30 pm
You wanna try living in Manchester.

Nope!
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,268
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44048 on: March 2, 2023, 06:37:14 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March  2, 2023, 06:19:57 pm
Nope!

Our kid said to me "I thought you said you weren't going to shag any more Mancs" when I met the future missus.

Sometimes I wish I'd stuck to that ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,396
  • YNWA
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44049 on: March 2, 2023, 06:37:46 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  2, 2023, 06:37:14 pm
Our kid said to me "I thought you said you weren't going to shag any more Mancs" when I met the future missus.

Sometimes I wish I'd stuck to that ;D

Wish someone warned me.
Logged

Offline McSquared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,404
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44050 on: March 2, 2023, 06:59:12 pm »
These have conceded the same as us and scored one more!
Logged

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,213
  • A manc
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44051 on: March 2, 2023, 07:02:24 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on March  2, 2023, 06:17:19 pm
Would be interesting to see their reaction after we finish above them
Liverpool won't finish above United. I'd back them to win Sunday tho
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 71,781
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44052 on: March 2, 2023, 07:10:34 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on March  2, 2023, 06:59:12 pm
These have conceded the same as us and scored one more!

And three of those goals were offside ;)
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,441
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44053 on: March 2, 2023, 07:21:39 pm »
Quote from: McSquared on March  2, 2023, 06:59:12 pm
These have conceded the same as us and scored one more!
Their best isn't significantly better than our worst.
Logged

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 563
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44054 on: March 2, 2023, 07:31:11 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on March  2, 2023, 06:15:21 pm
It's genuinely a joke. One guy was taking the piss because we've "only won" a PL and CL in recent seasons (ignoring all else we've achieved). Not even a hint of self awareness that during that time they've massively outspent us on fees and wages, yet have not even come close to winning either of those and are still 11 points off the top.

I can never understand that either. We've 'only' won one PL and one CL. How many of those have Utd won in that time? I'll tell you, the same number as Everton.  :lmao
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,915
  • YNWA
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44055 on: March 2, 2023, 09:42:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  2, 2023, 06:37:14 pm
Our kid said to me "I thought you said you weren't going to shag any more Mancs" when I met the future missus.

Sometimes I wish I'd stuck to that ;D

is your Mrs a Manc Rob?? I never knew that...  ;D
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,635
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44056 on: March 2, 2023, 10:10:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on March  2, 2023, 06:37:14 pm
Our kid said to me "I thought you said you weren't going to shag any more Mancs" when I met the future missus.

Sometimes I wish I'd stuck to that ;D



Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44057 on: Yesterday at 01:48:29 am »
Wont be easy for Liverpool on Sunday. I suggest you dont play the offside trap, those lines move forward 3 yards for Rashford. You cant let them get into your box either as any fall will result in a pen.
On the other end of the field , you would need to score a worldie from 30 yards because any attempts to play through them will be stopped by an offside that doesnt get checked, a foul in the build up that no one sees , or a human referee error if none of the other 2 are applicable.

All those decisions and still 11 points behind 
Logged

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,203
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44058 on: Yesterday at 02:36:28 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:48:29 am
Wont be easy for Liverpool on Sunday. I suggest you dont play the offside trap, those lines move forward 3 yards for Rashford. You cant let them get into your box either as any fall will result in a pen.
On the other end of the field , you would need to score a worldie from 30 yards because any attempts to play through them will be stopped by an offside that doesnt get checked, a foul in the build up that no one sees , or a human referee error if none of the other 2 are applicable.

All those decisions and still 11 points behind 

19 years does funny things. Try another 11.
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,268
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44059 on: Yesterday at 08:07:14 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:48:29 am
Wont be easy for Liverpool on Sunday. I suggest you dont play the offside trap, those lines move forward 3 yards for Rashford. You cant let them get into your box either as any fall will result in a pen.
On the other end of the field , you would need to score a worldie from 30 yards because any attempts to play through them will be stopped by an offside that doesnt get checked, a foul in the build up that no one sees , or a human referee error if none of the other 2 are applicable.

All those decisions and still 11 points behind 

We've got Coote on VAR too, so you just know we are going to be stitched up.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,268
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44060 on: Yesterday at 08:09:25 am »
Quote from: a little break on March  2, 2023, 09:42:53 pm
is your Mrs a Manc Rob?? I never knew that...  ;D

Yeah, kept it quiet, wasn't sure how it would be taken on here.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,523
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44061 on: Yesterday at 05:08:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:09:25 am
Yeah, kept it quiet, wasn't sure how it would be taken on here.

Rob, is she going to Anfield for this?
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,268
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44062 on: Yesterday at 05:23:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:08:17 pm
Rob, is she going to Anfield for this?

Nah she's stopped going the match now, does the odd one but not many now.

Her last time in Anfield was in the SKD for the legends game a few months ago. She loved being the game with me and the lads ;D
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline tonysleft

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,213
  • A manc
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44063 on: Yesterday at 06:04:52 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 01:48:29 am
Wont be easy for Liverpool on Sunday. I suggest you dont play the offside trap, those lines move forward 3 yards for Rashford. You cant let them get into your box either as any fall will result in a pen.
On the other end of the field , you would need to score a worldie from 30 yards because any attempts to play through them will be stopped by an offside that doesnt get checked, a foul in the build up that no one sees , or a human referee error if none of the other 2 are applicable.

All those decisions and still 11 points behind 
Great suggestions TNB, I would also suggest you could turn up pre match to do a rendition of YNWA
Logged
Great chiefs and great loves in obliterated light

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,683
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44064 on: Yesterday at 07:45:03 pm »
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 06:04:52 pm
Great suggestions TNB, I would also suggest you could turn up pre match to do a rendition of YNWA

I wont need a second invitation. Its the best football anthem ever.

Liverpool sing YNWA

You lot sing were Man Utd , we do what we want
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,373
  • Legacy fan
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44065 on: Yesterday at 07:51:51 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:45:03 pm
I wont need a second invitation. Its the best football anthem ever.

Liverpool sing YNWA

You lot sing were Man Utd , we do what we want
;D
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,523
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44066 on: Yesterday at 08:09:34 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 05:23:26 pm
Nah she's stopped going the match now, does the odd one but not many now.

Her last time in Anfield was in the SKD for the legends game a few months ago. She loved being the game with me and the lads ;D

 :thumbup
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,792
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44067 on: Yesterday at 10:33:39 pm »
I for one am shocked that  a drug cheat who played most of his career at Club S thinks the best players in England should sign for Club S.

Again, using the reds to make yourselves relevant. Thick manc twat
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,968
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44068 on: Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm »
I see Ferdinand has put his two penneth in about Bellingham telling him he should choose that lot over us as they are going in one direction and we are going the opposite way!

We've been here before with United of course, they were back under Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal, Maureen and who can forget him going over the top about Solskjaer and their win over PSG. Him and Neville just don't learn, it's either really bad or absolutely fantastic with them, nothing in between.

Can't wait until we beat the fuckers on Sunday!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64828187
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,792
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44069 on: Yesterday at 10:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm
I see Ferdinand has put his two penneth in about Bellingham telling him he should choose that lot over us as they are going in one direction and we are going the opposite way!

We've been here before with United of course, they were back under Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal, Maureen and who can forget him going over the top about Solskjaer and their win over PSG. Him and Neville just don't learn, it's either really bad or absolutely fantastic with them, nothing in between.

Can't wait until we beat the fuckers on Sunday!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/64828187

I mean given his track record (Drugs cheat/give Ole the contract) Bellingham should run a mile from whatever the thick shite says.

Unpleasant chap from the days before he joined them to the days he left them.

Just because he doesn't like John Terry, doesn't make him a nice person
Logged

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,915
  • YNWA
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44070 on: Today at 01:37:56 am »
A "Breaking News" bulletin on Sky Sports news...because their latest hyped up version of the Janijuzz young player of the century got called up to his International team. Their media coverage is sickening.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1097 1098 1099 1100 1101 [1102]   Go Up
« previous next »
 