Wont be easy for Liverpool on Sunday. I suggest you dont play the offside trap, those lines move forward 3 yards for Rashford. You cant let them get into your box either as any fall will result in a pen.

On the other end of the field , you would need to score a worldie from 30 yards because any attempts to play through them will be stopped by an offside that doesnt get checked, a foul in the build up that no one sees , or a human referee error if none of the other 2 are applicable.



All those decisions and still 11 points behind