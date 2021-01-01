« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1097 1098 1099 1100 1101 [1102]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2781890 times)

Offline BigCDump

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 562
  • Let's Klopp Til' We Drop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44040 on: Today at 03:36:41 pm »
I'm loving this new found Utd bravado. No one (Utd fans) talks about new manager bounce or one striker purple patch any more. This Olefication will be televised.  :lmao

Are we not entertained!  ;D

I kid you not, Sunday will see us up against the mighty Bissaka, Fred, Antony, Fatshaw and Carthorst. All five are almost guaranteed starters. We might lose, but we've lost to equally shit players this season. That was because we were even worse, somehow.

But now Konate is back and VvD is feeling safer again. Bacjetic is actually doing some real work and most importantly Salah, Nunez and Jota look dangerous. Let's hope Ten Green doesn't lose his bottle(s) and go defensive.
Logged
Nineteen Six. Believe it now, baby!

Online Wengerscoat

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 90
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44041 on: Today at 05:42:17 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:49:50 am
You'd think that this lot were prime Brazil the state of the two bellends on itv comms last night, not a jammy bunch of shite. West ham should have been 3-0 up but for Antonio being shit in front of goal

Its been their template this season. Get battered all game then score jammy goals and take the win. Same thing happened vs Lester and countless games this season.

Incredibly lucky with dodgy VAR calls, constant luck during games but the entire RedCafe fan base has the gob to keep labelling other teams 'lucky'.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,390
  • YNWA
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44042 on: Today at 06:02:30 pm »
Quote from: BigCDump on Today at 03:36:41 pm
I'm loving this new found Utd bravado.

You wanna try living in Manchester. They are giddy as fuck - you'd think they were storming the league the way they are going on.

I always want us to smash them, but this time I really want it to shut them up a little.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,932
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #44043 on: Today at 06:08:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:02:30 pm
You wanna try living in Manchester. They are giddy as fuck - you'd think they were storming the league the way they are going on.

I always want us to smash them, but this time I really want it to shut them up a little.
It shows just how far they've fallen.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.
Pages: 1 ... 1097 1098 1099 1100 1101 [1102]   Go Up
« previous next »
 