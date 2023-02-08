« previous next »
But what are you even trying to say?

Two wrongs and all that.

Fans rightly shouldnt want the club they love, to fall into the hands of people whos interest is in turning them into a sportswashing vehicle.  Where does having Nike as a sponsor fall into that conversation? Im sure no one (if they are aware of it) is happy with working conditions of these companies, although most of us probably wear stuff every day thats made in hugely unfavourable and terrible conditions.   It doesnt mean we are ok with it, but its really hard to be on top of everything that happens, although most decent people are willing to listen and learn.


Beat me to it.

Trust me, I'd love to be able to rationalise the thought of having oil money. Imagine Mbappe up front. But even if you can turn a blind eye to where the money is coming from, you can't do the same with what's going on in the club. The soul of Liverpool FC would be ripped out. Historically, Liverpool is a club for the people in a working class city. All of the clubs most legendary figures have upholded these values to the best of their abilities. It's getting less and less each passing year, but by bringing in oil state money, all of that is gone.

We're a big enough club with a fantastic manager - we can still attract owners willing to invest. I'm willing to go back to the Liverpool that only challenges every so often for the league, get's to one or two European finals per decade and wins a league cup every other year. That was the Liverpool I grew up with. The Liverpool that had never won the Premier league as gloating Manc mates would remind me oh so often. And I loved every moment of that Liverpool as I did Klopp's. It is preferable to losing the spirit that makes the club what we are.
Beat me to it.

Trust me, I'd love to be able to rationalise the thought of having oil money. Imagine Mbappe up front. But even if you can turn a blind eye to where the money is coming from, you can't do the same with what's going on in the club. The soul of Liverpool FC would be ripped out. Historically, Liverpool is a club for the people in a working class city. All of the clubs most legendary figures have upholded these values to the best of their abilities. It's getting less and less each passing year, but by bringing in oil state money, all of that is gone.

We're a big enough club with a fantastic manager - we can still attract owners willing to invest. I'm willing to go back to the Liverpool that only challenges every so often for the league, get's to one or two European finals per decade and wins a league cup every other year. That was the Liverpool I grew up with. The Liverpool that had never won the Premier league as gloating Manc mates would remind me oh so often. And I loved every moment of that Liverpool as I did Klopp's. It is preferable to losing the spirit that makes the club what we are.

Amen!
Can you give me a list of people executed by the Qatari government on trumped up charges in let us say the last 5 years. I'm doing some research. Thanks
It would seem you dont know how to do research.
Beat me to it.

Trust me, I'd love to be able to rationalise the thought of having oil money. Imagine Mbappe up front. But even if you can turn a blind eye to where the money is coming from, you can't do the same with what's going on in the club. The soul of Liverpool FC would be ripped out. Historically, Liverpool is a club for the people in a working class city. All of the clubs most legendary figures have upholded these values to the best of their abilities. It's getting less and less each passing year, but by bringing in oil state money, all of that is gone.

We're a big enough club with a fantastic manager - we can still attract owners willing to invest. I'm willing to go back to the Liverpool that only challenges every so often for the league, get's to one or two European finals per decade and wins a league cup every other year. That was the Liverpool I grew up with. The Liverpool that had never won the Premier league as gloating Manc mates would remind me oh so often. And I loved every moment of that Liverpool as I did Klopp's. It is preferable to losing the spirit that makes the club what we are.
This is close to my thoughts, even if I am from an older generation I suspect. This post expresses what I feel. I wish people would stop trying to find arguments to somehow justify selling out our clubs history, beliefs, culture and values.
Although not always perfect, these are what defines us from say United. Our own identity is priceless, therefore to be owned with care and I really hope not for sale for some abusive states billion coins in order to wash their image.
it is just such weird logic that some people indulge in to try and rationalise wanting our club to be state-owned, not being perfect now apparently equates to shouldn't care about us becoming worse by becoming more intrinsically linked to the party doing more drastic wrondoing.
Ive said it before, if were bought by a sports washer, Ill no longer support LFC. I refuse to be part of the scheme. Even a minority Qatari stake would be too much.
Well the mods are going to gave an easy ride if we do get purchased by the middle east as there will only be about 6 people left on the forum  :wave
Well the mods are going to gave an easy ride if we do get purchased by the middle east as there will only be about 6 people left on the forum  :wave
it's a trap!!
Man Utd are shite - any chance this can go back to a taking the piss thread

antoney is extremely shite

Man Utd are shite - any chance this can go back to a taking the piss thread

antoney is extremely shite

He's absolutely terrible but yet funnily enough he get's no grief from the media like Nunez does despite costing the same. Strange that.
Sportswashing is exactly what they won't get if they buy us - they'll probably rue the day.
He's absolutely terrible but yet funnily enough he get's no grief from the media like Nunez does despite costing the same. Strange that.

Anyone got a gif of him rolling around on the floor against palace then jumping up and acting the hard man - absolutely hilarious

I really dont know how this bunch keep finding players you would just love to slap
Garnacho and pumpkin head also added to an already long list
Anyone got a gif of him rolling around on the floor against palace then jumping up and acting the hard man - absolutely hilarious

I really dont know how this bunch keep finding players you would just love to slap
Garnacho and pumpkin head also added to an already long list

They do seem to go out of their way to get absolute gobshites in don't they?
Weghorst is crap.
He's absolutely terrible but yet funnily enough he get's no grief from the media like Nunez does despite costing the same. Strange that.
Zero league assists and this is February.
He's absolutely terrible but yet funnily enough he get's no grief from the media like Nunez does despite costing the same. Strange that.

Rashford is carrying them on his back at the moment in terms of goals.

Casemiro in terms of the midfield but manages to get himself suspended whenever they face enough who'll make it tough. He bosses it at home to Bournemouth and Forest though.
Casemiro in terms of the midfield but manages to get himself suspended whenever they face enough who'll make it tough. He bosses it at home to Bournemouth and Forest though.
One of their lot, a work acquaintance, swears it was a "tactical" throttling so he'd be suspended before (hence read to play) the Barcelona EL games. I mean, that's a triple somersault with a reverse twist right there, but he was less convinced when I suggested the bloaty-faced twat might need a 3-4 week break to allow for the washout period for steroids.

https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2023/patrice-evra-fined-e1000-for-homophobic-insults-after-manchester-united-win-against-psg/

Quote
Former Manchester United skipper Patrice Evra has been fined 1,000 for homophobic insults by the Paris police court, according to a report from LEquipe. On March 6th 2019, Manchester United eliminated PSG from the Champions League last 16 on their turf thanks to a last minute penalty by Marcus Rashford. It had been a crushing disappointment for Les Parisiens who won the first leg 2-0 at Old Trafford. In a video posted on Snapchat, Evra loudly celebrated the Red Devils qualification and was heard shouting: Paris, youre f*****s ! Youre f*****s ! Here, the men are speaking.

Following Evras outburst, two charities that combat homophobia and discriminations towards sexual orientation, Mousse and Stop Homophobia, filed a complaint againt the former France international for public insult towards a group of people because of their sexual orientation. The judge reclassified the facts as non-public insult and referred the case to the police court, considering that Evra had expressed himself in a private setting for the making of a video which was then posted on Snapchat without his knowledge.

On December 15, the prosecutor requested a fine of 1.500, including 300 euros suspended, considering that it was the responsibility of Evra, as a media personality to hold a civil and respectful discourse. Jérôme Boursican, the lawyer of the former Manchester United player, pleaded that the latter had not wanted to harm the homosexual community, arguing that his client had published an apology video the day after, and thase his remarks were only aimed at PSG. Evra was also ordered to pay 1.500 in damages to the two charities as well as 1.000 each, for legal fees.

GFFN | Bastien Cheval
Casemiro in terms of the midfield but manages to get himself suspended whenever they face enough who'll make it tough. He bosses it at home to Bournemouth and Forest though.
That's nonsense Casemiro helped Real Madrid win four Champions League titles, you can't say he doesn't turn up against teams who'll make it tough for him.

Since he's left Madrid Real have been a shell of their fromer selfs but when Varane and Ramos left them in 2021 Summer Real won the double that season.
Oh another day goes by where the mancs haven't informed the Stock Exchange they've received a bid.  One would think all this "news" was for share prices to go up. ::)
That's nonsense Casemiro helped Real Madrid win four Champions League titles, you can't say he doesn't turn up against teams who'll make it tough for him.

Since he's left Madrid Real have been a shell of their fromer selfs but when Varane and Ramos left them in 2021 Summer Real won the double that season.

He's done well for them so far and he's a good player but he's not a player who's going to boss games in midfield on his own against strong opposition. He was mostly a water carrier for Modric and Kroos (important though he was). He'd admittedly walk into our side at the minute. When his performances have been raved about this season it's usually been against someone shit who've not even competed.

Madrid have got a better points average than they had last season, despite not getting going after the World Cup. Difference is Barca have been very consistent, whereas Madrid had the league won by default last year given Atletico's collapse as well. Madrid were also very lucky in every round of the CL last season, so it's not like they were a boss side anyway. With the likes of Tchuameni and Valverde there it's hardly Casemiro they're crying out for. Ancelotti's teams usually always flatter to deceive domestically (relative to their quality)
Oh another day goes by where the mancs haven't informed the Stock Exchange they've received a bid.  One would think all this "news" was for share prices to go up. ::)
They don't need to, their owners announced their intention to sell, the Raine Group has all the books, whoever wants to take a look at them is welcomed to and then based on that they will submit a bid before the deadline.

After the deadline is when they will reveal the identity of the bids.
They don't need to, their owners announced their intention to sell, the Raine Group has all the books, whoever wants to take a look at them is welcomed to and then based on that they will submit a bid before the deadline.

After the deadline is when they will reveal the identity of the bids.

They do mate. They're listed on the Stock Exchange. If they receive an official bid they have to announce it.
They do mate. They're listed on the Stock Exchange. If they receive an official bid they have to announce it.

They will get the bids next week apparently
I assume Gary Nevoil is cheer-leading the potential Qatari takeover.  ::)
Neville probably spent his time over there begging Qataris to bid for them.
Would anyone notice if they get bought out by an oil state I mean theyve spent an absolute fortune since they last won the league anywayThe only thing they have lacked is a manger like Klopp who if they had got his services in 2015 and with the money he would have had at his disposal they would have at least three or four more league titles and a few more Euro Cups
Would anyone notice if they get bought out by an oil state I mean theyve spent an absolute fortune since they last won the league anywayThe only thing they have lacked is a manger like Klopp who if they had got his services in 2015 and with the money he would have had at his disposal they would have at least three or four more league titles and a few more Euro Cups

They always think they should be the biggest spenders, so Ted Boehly has raised the bar of what they expect to spend.

Plus it's used against The Glazers that the ground has stayed the same, so they want owners to chuck a billion at the ground as well as the team.
Would anyone notice if they get bought out by an oil state I mean theyve spent an absolute fortune since they last won the league anywayThe only thing they have lacked is a manger like Klopp who if they had got his services in 2015 and with the money he would have had at his disposal they would have at least three or four more league titles and a few more Euro Cups

If United get oil money, along with Newcastle, City and Chelsea.the top 4 will be a closed shop.
Hopefully they get Sir Jim:)
If United get oil money, along with Newcastle, City and Chelsea.the top 4 will be a closed shop.
Hopefully they get Sir Jim:)
And the PL should then be disbanded and reformed, without the three no mark clubs and the United sportswash. They can play themselves in the desert every week.
I keep seeing that they have 1 billion fans. Who are they trying to fool with that? Who believes it? That would make 1 in 8 people on earth united fans. Theres no way 1 in 8 people in the northwest of England are united fans never mind the world yet this seems to get parroted a lot.
I keep seeing that they have 1 billion fans. Who are they trying to fool with that? Who believes it? That would make 1 in 8 people on earth united fans. Theres no way 1 in 8 people in the northwest of England are united fans never mind the world yet this seems to get parroted a lot.

Theres a lot of Irish people out there.
I keep seeing that they have 1 billion fans. Who are they trying to fool with that? Who believes it? That would make 1 in 8 people on earth united fans. Theres no way 1 in 8 people in the northwest of England are united fans never mind the world yet this seems to get parroted a lot.
It's utter bullshit. Say it enough times and some will believe it though.  ::)
Theres a lot of Irish people out there.
Youre some boyo
https://www.getfootballnewsfrance.com/2023/patrice-evra-fined-e1000-for-homophobic-insults-after-manchester-united-win-against-psg/
This has gone very much under the radar. More disgraceful behaviour from the reliable witness.
And yet he continues to be employed by Sky, ITV etc
