I thought we did ok in parts but got battered towards the end. Oh well, closer than I thought it'd be. Arsenal have a very good team now.



To be fair I was “impressed” with you for an hour. I wasn’t happy with how we didn’t have total control of the game, the last 30 mins we were all over you and got a deserved winner, the first hour was a bit of a throwback to the old classics. Rashford is one hell of a player, you don’t have too much else beyond him though.