Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: FlashGordon
Crosby Nick has never been more glad to see the word better in his life.

You dont speak for me.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Bing Crosby's Pervy Nickers Sniffing Xmas Eve Special! Mmm!
You dont speak for me.

Careful or El Lobo will be speaking for you in 2023.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Thread on Redcafe discussing a stop gap centre forward option and they're seriously suggesting the likes of Morata 😂😂
Quote from: jonkrux
Thread on Redcafe discussing a stop gap centre forward option and they're seriously suggesting the likes of Morata 😂😂

To be honest, Morata is better than anyone they have upfront ...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: PeterTheRed
To be honest, Morata is better than anyone they have upfront ...

Still funny that that is the best option available to them..that was kinda the point.

There was even a suggestion of Brereton Diaz 😂
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Feels to me like the best thing about the Gakpo signing is the Cold War moment for me. At some point in the late 1980s, after years of what seemed like pissing contests between America and the USSR, somehow it got leaked that Russia could not afford to pay their Navy's electricity bill. Effectively, somehow the country was broke. America knew they had won the cold war by default.
In the buying of Cody, the mancs offered a piss poor schedule of payments to PSV, so they were dismissed out of hand - by a team managed by a former manc, no less!. The Glazers have emptied the coffers to the point where they have to sell. The poor old cash cow is not as able to produce the milk these days. It could also operate as a green light for buyers to offer less, or walk away even.
