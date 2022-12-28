Feels to me like the best thing about the Gakpo signing is the Cold War moment for me. At some point in the late 1980s, after years of what seemed like pissing contests between America and the USSR, somehow it got leaked that Russia could not afford to pay their Navy's electricity bill. Effectively, somehow the country was broke. America knew they had won the cold war by default.

In the buying of Cody, the mancs offered a piss poor schedule of payments to PSV, so they were dismissed out of hand - by a team managed by a former manc, no less!. The Glazers have emptied the coffers to the point where they have to sell. The poor old cash cow is not as able to produce the milk these days. It could also operate as a green light for buyers to offer less, or walk away even.