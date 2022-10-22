Ok he used his good leg, not sure that's the gotcha moment you think it is.



Haha why do you think it's a gotcha moment?! Can't we all take the piss out of each other?It is pretty funny that you found that and didn't notice it was the same video as the one from 2003 you were talking about earlier though, come on.It's the weird people wading in that haven't been part of the discussion, getting all internetty with their 'game set and match' schtick (then pretending they're joking about ahem Ghost) that are making you think someone'd take it serious enough to be trying to gotcha you!