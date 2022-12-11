« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

tonysleft

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 11, 2022, 10:32:35 pm
I don't see it with Gakpo personally. Now if they broke the bank for Osimhen in the summer I'd be happy.
PeterTheRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 11, 2022, 10:46:14 pm
Spending a fortune on Gakpo while Sancho is training away from the team (despite being fit) would be such a Man Utd thing to do. I know I have criticized Sancho's price tag and obscene wages before, but I am genuinely surprised how they've given up on him ...
farawayred

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 12, 2022, 02:06:41 am
Quote from: PeterTheRed on December 11, 2022, 10:46:14 pm
Spending a fortune on Gakpo while Sancho is training away from the team (despite being fit) would be such a Man Utd thing to do. I know I have criticized Sancho's price tag and obscene wages before, but I am genuinely surprised how they've given up on him ...
Comes to show you that wages are not the only factor in making a good career choice. I don't feel bad for Sancho, he could have done much better in other teams, including us (not that it would have happened).
Persephone

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 12, 2022, 06:27:32 am
Quote from: farawayred on December 12, 2022, 02:06:41 am
Comes to show you that wages are not the only factor in making a good career choice. I don't feel bad for Sancho, he could have done much better in other teams, including us (not that it would have happened).
He chose with his bank account, despite all the signs that United a poisoned chalice. If he wants to play he can request to leave and lower his wages. I'll save my pity for people who aren't earning almost 400k a week for running a round a bit.
Nitramdorf

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 12, 2022, 08:59:01 am
Swiss Rambles latest work on these lot. Biggest ever transfer debt apparently.

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1602215892439687168?t=HEkIeyzuWjhb7wgTSdsNBQ&s=19
The G in Get Hard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 12, 2022, 09:17:15 am
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on December 11, 2022, 12:51:44 am
So Cody Gakpo is to be their latest "saviour"?
To play where for them? Upfront? ;D

Would be great.
keyop

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 12, 2022, 11:00:08 am
Quote from: Nitramdorf on December 12, 2022, 08:59:01 am
Swiss Rambles latest work on these lot. Biggest ever transfer debt apparently.

https://twitter.com/SwissRamble/status/1602215892439687168?t=HEkIeyzuWjhb7wgTSdsNBQ&s=19
Wow - that's a hell of a lot of money, especially this bit:

Swiss Ramble
@SwissRamble
2h
Manchester United interest payment increased from £8m to £10m in Q1. #MUFC have paid a staggering three-quarters of a billion pounds in interest since the Glazers leveraged buy-out in 2005, almost as much as the rest of the PL combined.
Dave McCoy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 12, 2022, 05:33:41 pm
The interest payment stuff is a bit of a red herring in that they've spent £1.7bn on players in just the last 10 years. There's only so much money you can spend on players and if that interest wasn't being paid I'd guess the majority of it would have just gone to the Glazers anyway.

The bigger thing being highlighted is the continued deterioration of their financial advantage vis-a-vis LFC. They're not even generating positive cash flow anymore if I'm reading this right and their bank balance is way, way down. If they miss out on CL this year, which is highly likely, then they'll take a further commercial hit. Kind of like Everton at some point the bill does come due and I could definitely see a lack of financing being a reason they have to pull back.

There's also an article in the Athletic where they're having to sell now because the majority of the Glazer kids want out but if the two main ones can buy them out by adding on more debt then they would be open to that. Hah!
sinnermichael

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 14, 2022, 12:15:08 pm
Sancho not physically or mentally ready to play apparently. What a great signing that has been.
Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 14, 2022, 01:27:19 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on December 14, 2022, 12:15:08 pm
Sancho not physically or mentally ready to play apparently. What a great signing that has been.
Is he still earning his full wages?
clinical

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 11:05:13 am
Ten Hag says Utd need investment to compete.

 Hahahahahahahahahaha
MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 11:25:12 am
Quote from: clinical on December 15, 2022, 11:05:13 am
Ten Hag says Utd need investment to compete.

 Hahahahahahahahahaha
After spending 100m on Antony?
I'll Have A Glas Christmas Without You

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 12:00:47 pm
Quote from: clinical on December 15, 2022, 11:05:13 am
Ten Hag says Utd need investment to compete.

 Hahahahahahahahahaha

:lmao

240 million not enough for him in his first transfer window there?

 
"Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 12:09:40 pm
Quote from: clinical on December 15, 2022, 11:05:13 am
Ten Hag says Utd need investment to compete.

 Hahahahahahahahahaha

£850m in last 5 years on transfers (£630m net) - not including summer - and highest wages in the league.
Red-Soldier

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 12:12:02 pm
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on December 15, 2022, 12:09:40 pm
£850m in last 5 years on transfers (£630m net) - not including summer - and highest wages in the league.

I would suggest that isn't the case  ;)
"Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!"

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 12:14:03 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on December 15, 2022, 12:12:02 pm
I would suggest that isn't the case  ;)

Well, highest reported wages :D
PaulF

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 12:14:17 pm
Investment in the training ground, the prawn sandwich kitchen and the spaces around the SAF car park spot where Ole kept crashing his car?
afruitchrimbocake türkiyish

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 12:27:28 pm
Quote from: PaulF on December 15, 2022, 12:14:17 pm
Investment in the training ground, the prawn sandwich kitchen and the spaces around the SAF car park spot where Ole kept crashing his car?

Been some damage to local hard shoulders as well...
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 12:31:54 pm
Quote from: "Merry CraigDSmas ... Everyone!" on December 15, 2022, 12:09:40 pm
£850m in last 5 years on transfers (£630m net) - not including summer - and highest wages in the league.

Tbf, if he came out and said, "we need investment in order to compete because over past five years we've spent over half a billion on shite," most here would consider it a fairly accurate assessment.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 12:38:30 pm
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on December 15, 2022, 12:31:54 pm
Tbf, if he came out and said, "we need investment in order to compete because over past five years we've spent over half a billion on shite," most here would consider it a fairly accurate assessment.

He can't say, because as soon as he does, the shite they wasted the money on will fully down tools and that's them in a relegation scrap before you cab blink ;D
Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 01:20:51 pm
Quote from: clinical on December 15, 2022, 11:05:13 am
Ten Hag says Utd need investment to compete.

 Hahahahahahahahahaha
Che Neville likes this.
robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 02:02:41 pm
Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 02:26:06 pm
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on December 15, 2022, 12:38:30 pm
He can't say, because as soon as he does, the shite they wasted the money on will fully down tools and that's them in a relegation scrap before you cab blink ;D

They would probably play better to be honest. I mean, would you notice if Maguire has downed tools or not? ;D
RedSince86

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 02:27:40 pm
Few of them at RedCafe say Konate wouldn't get in their team. :lmao

Utter delusion especially the one call The Religion.

Also hilarious how they are all experts on Analytical recruitment now, their club has started doing it 10 years after us when we were so far ahead of the curve and the benchmark for Analytics that nearly every club is practically doing it now even the likes of the smaller clubs like Brighton Brentford for years.

They'll spend millions on it and even getting Edwards for a bus load of cash every month and see no advantage from it. ;D

thaddeus

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 02:30:56 pm
They had almost double the amount of players at the World Cup as we did - all but one of them being players they signed - but lack of investment is the problem  ::)
Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 02:52:39 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on December 15, 2022, 02:27:40 pm
Few of them at RedCafe say Konate wouldn't get in their team. :lmao

Not a patch on slabhead or the midget?
Skeeve

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 05:01:49 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on December 15, 2022, 02:27:40 pm
Few of them at RedCafe say Konate wouldn't get in their team. :lmao


They are quite right about that, they prefer their central defenders to be fucking shite, so a good one would be out of place.  ;D
Lycan

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 05:29:37 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on December 11, 2022, 10:32:35 pm
I don't see it with Gakpo personally. Now if they broke the bank for Osimhen in the summer I'd be happy.

Think Gakpo is perfect for you lot.
Lycan

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 15, 2022, 05:32:44 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on December 15, 2022, 02:27:40 pm
Few of them at RedCafe say Konate wouldn't get in their team. :lmao

Utter delusion especially the one call The Religion.

Also hilarious how they are all experts on Analytical recruitment now, their club has started doing it 10 years after us when we were so far ahead of the curve and the benchmark for Analytics that nearly every club is practically doing it now even the likes of the smaller clubs like Brighton Brentford for years.

They'll spend millions on it and even getting Edwards for a bus load of cash every month and see no advantage from it. ;D

It's amazing how not being totally and utter dogshit for the first 14 games of the season lifts the confidence of our 6-fingured brethren from down the east Lancs.
Harry Potter's £73 Red Gryffindor Ugly Xmas Sweater

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 03:26:25 pm
They've had to close off parts of two stands for their League Cup game next week due to the ambulance strikes and not having enough staff available. A friend has had his tickets cancelled as the game was sold out and they've nowhere to move the 12,000 affected people to.
Lycan

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 03:55:04 pm
What a pity.
4pool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:32:22 am
Manchester United are looking for a new shirt sponsor after agreeing to bring an early end to their £235 million partnership with TeamViewer. The German technology company has come under huge pressure from investors to scrap their five-year contract with United after being accused of appalling judgement and hubris.

Months of talks have now led to United and TeamViewer agreeing to halt the partnership prematurely in an embarrassing turn of events for both parties. TeamViewer will remain as Uniteds shirt sponsor until the club find a new partner, after which they will continue as a global partner until the end of their contract in 2026.

United described the development as mutually beneficial in a statement released on Thursday night. But they will be searching for a new partner at a time of huge uncertainty over the ownership and direction of the club with the Glazer family looking to sell and in an economically challenging environment.

In a statement, United said: After a period of collaborative, private discussions over the past months, Manchester United and TeamViewer AG have reached a mutually-beneficial agreement under which Manchester United shall have the option to buy back the rights to the clubs shirt front sponsorship.

Having agreed its partnership with TeamViewer at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Manchester United will be taking the opportunity to commence a focused sales process for a new shirt front partner in a normalised market.

Once a new shirt front partner is selected and takes on this role, TeamViewer will continue as a valued member of Manchester Uniteds suite of global partners, providing Manchester United with remote connectivity solutions, until the end of the original contract term in 2026.

Uniteds contract with TeamViewer is their biggest commercial tie in after their £750m kit arrangement with Adidas. The club said TeamViewers financial commitments would remain unchanged whilst they remain the clubs shirt front partner but that the terms of the deal would alter once a new sponsor was found.

TeamViewer, which specialises in remote access and remote control computer software, confirmed in August that they would not be renewing their five-year contract with United, since when pressure from investors intensified.

Thursdays news comes in the wake of a scathing letter last month from investors Petrus Advisers, who hold a near three per cent stake in the company, accusing TeamViewer of appalling judgement over the deal with United. It read: As active investors we will not tolerate that you spend ca. 1.4x your net profit or over 70 million per year on sponsorship contracts with Manchester United and Mercedes Formula 1. You are not SAP, Oracle or Mercedes.

Meanwhile, United have announced that capacity for their EFL Cup tie against Burnley at Old Trafford next Wednesday will be reduced from 74,000 to 62,000 due to the unavailability of ambulance service personnel as a result of the industrial action due to take place. West Stand tier two and North Stand tier three at Old Trafford will be closed with fans affected offered the option of full refunds.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 02:11:27 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:32:22 am
Manchester United are looking for a new shirt sponsor after agreeing to bring an early end to their £235 million partnership with TeamViewer. The German technology company has come under huge pressure from investors to scrap their five-year contract with United after being accused of appalling judgement and hubris.

Months of talks have now led to United and TeamViewer agreeing to halt the partnership prematurely in an embarrassing turn of events for both parties. TeamViewer will remain as Uniteds shirt sponsor until the club find a new partner, after which they will continue as a global partner until the end of their contract in 2026.

United described the development as mutually beneficial in a statement released on Thursday night. But they will be searching for a new partner at a time of huge uncertainty over the ownership and direction of the club with the Glazer family looking to sell and in an economically challenging environment.

In a statement, United said: After a period of collaborative, private discussions over the past months, Manchester United and TeamViewer AG have reached a mutually-beneficial agreement under which Manchester United shall have the option to buy back the rights to the clubs shirt front sponsorship.

Having agreed its partnership with TeamViewer at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, Manchester United will be taking the opportunity to commence a focused sales process for a new shirt front partner in a normalised market.

Once a new shirt front partner is selected and takes on this role, TeamViewer will continue as a valued member of Manchester Uniteds suite of global partners, providing Manchester United with remote connectivity solutions, until the end of the original contract term in 2026.

Uniteds contract with TeamViewer is their biggest commercial tie in after their £750m kit arrangement with Adidas. The club said TeamViewers financial commitments would remain unchanged whilst they remain the clubs shirt front partner but that the terms of the deal would alter once a new sponsor was found.

TeamViewer, which specialises in remote access and remote control computer software, confirmed in August that they would not be renewing their five-year contract with United, since when pressure from investors intensified.

Thursdays news comes in the wake of a scathing letter last month from investors Petrus Advisers, who hold a near three per cent stake in the company, accusing TeamViewer of appalling judgement over the deal with United. It read: As active investors we will not tolerate that you spend ca. 1.4x your net profit or over 70 million per year on sponsorship contracts with Manchester United and Mercedes Formula 1. You are not SAP, Oracle or Mercedes.

Meanwhile, United have announced that capacity for their EFL Cup tie against Burnley at Old Trafford next Wednesday will be reduced from 74,000 to 62,000 due to the unavailability of ambulance service personnel as a result of the industrial action due to take place. West Stand tier two and North Stand tier three at Old Trafford will be closed with fans affected offered the option of full refunds.
This confirms that we have overtaken them commercially.
BarryCrocker

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:09:08 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:32:22 am
Manchester United are looking for a new shirt sponsor after agreeing to bring an early end to their £235 million partnership with TeamViewer. The German technology company has come under huge pressure from investors to scrap their five-year contract with United after being accused of appalling judgement and hubris.


Would love it if Twitter took the spot.
