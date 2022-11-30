« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
November 30, 2022, 01:45:16 pm
Who cares what Neville thinks regarding the sales process?
Lots of arguments for an against with regards to which club is the more interesting buy.
In reality the sales are not a competition.
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
November 30, 2022, 01:49:03 pm
Quote from: RedSince86 on November 30, 2022, 10:25:58 am
He's a pundit and cannot do the absolute of a what a decent pundit should be which is to impartial.

It's cringe how much he wears his United badge whether in the Gantry, Studio, Twitter or Interviews.

Most of what he says is of no value, it's a United fan offering his biased thoughts.

Andy Gray as an example, (sorry) but the Gerrard Olympiakos goal, would Neville do anything like that for a LFC goal of that magnitude.

He's awful and stealing a living.
Nah, he would just do one of his weird groaning noises
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
November 30, 2022, 01:52:00 pm
Gary Neville speaks very well. He's very clear, concise and confident.

The problem is he is full of shit and no matter how clear, concise and confident he is, he talks a lot of bollocks.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
November 30, 2022, 02:16:58 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on November 30, 2022, 12:54:41 pm
I mean the gap is non-existent now, and in fact the results to end 2022 will likely see us overtake them revenue wise.

On top of this they have more debt, out of control wages, a stadium which needs a shit load of work and a training facility which is over 20yrs old (although had some work done 10yrs ago).

Don't forget terrible set of angry fans who want instant glory and shiny new toys every 6 months. Everyone with a brain will stay away from that toxic environment.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
November 30, 2022, 02:27:39 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on November 30, 2022, 12:54:41 pm
I mean the gap is non-existent now, and in fact the results to end 2022 will likely see us overtake them revenue wise.

On top of this they have more debt, out of control wages, a stadium which needs a shit load of work and a training facility which is over 20yrs old (although had some work done 10yrs ago).

All very valid points, although I'd dispute their wages are out of control. And they've just freed up about £500k a week or something daft by getting rid of Ronaldo.

From what I've read on swiss ramble in the past, they are second to none at generating cash.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
November 30, 2022, 02:31:44 pm
Now that both us and the mancs are up for sale the Media in this godforsaken country have this weird thing about how the mancs should be sold first. Like even if they are dors that mean there isn't another billionaire left for us?  :D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
November 30, 2022, 03:15:13 pm
Quote from: owens_2k on November 30, 2022, 02:27:39 pm
From what I've read on swiss ramble in the past, they are second to none at generating cash.

Not anymore they aren't. The massive advantage they held over all other sides in generating income as been eroded by ourselves and City (the latter with a pinch of salt), and they aren't generating cash like they used to because of that.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
November 30, 2022, 03:39:04 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on November 30, 2022, 03:15:13 pm
Not anymore they aren't. The massive advantage they held over all other sides in generating income as been eroded by ourselves and City (the latter with a pinch of salt), and they aren't generating cash like they used to because of that.

Isnt that a lot to do with our relative on the field successes? Their commercial revenue isn't far off and you throw in some on field success, they should surpass us shouldn't they?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
November 30, 2022, 04:41:11 pm
I'd tentatively suggest that if you are interested in sportswashing then they're the golden goose.
They have a far higher media profile. And a far less principled fanbase.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
November 30, 2022, 05:05:39 pm
Quote from: PaulF on November 30, 2022, 04:41:11 pm
I'd tentatively suggest that if you are interested in sportswashing then they're the golden goose.
They have a far higher media profile. And a far less principled fanbase.

M.U.S.T. are a gobby bunch, they'll have plenty of members who don't want to be state owned and as an entirity, if they don't win everything in 5 minutes, they wreck the ground
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
November 30, 2022, 05:59:51 pm
Quote
Cristiano Ronaldo has received a formal proposal from the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr that would pay him almost 200m (£173m) a season on a contract to 2025.

The 37-year-old is a free agent after leaving Manchester United and a big part of the proposed money is being put up by sponsors so it is unclear whether issues relating to image rights could be a stumbling block if Ronaldo chooses to pursue the move.
Jeezo. How much can the image rights possibly be, like?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
November 30, 2022, 06:01:14 pm
Quote from: CraigDS on November 30, 2022, 03:15:13 pm
Not anymore they aren't. The massive advantage they held over all other sides in generating income as been eroded by ourselves and City (the latter with a pinch of salt), and they aren't generating cash like they used to because of that.

Their lack of success has eroded their income.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
November 30, 2022, 07:09:04 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on November 30, 2022, 03:39:04 pm
Isnt that a lot to do with our relative on the field successes? Their commercial revenue isn't far off and you throw in some on field success, they should surpass us shouldn't they?

I mean it might make it more equal if we both do similar on the pitch going forward, but they certainly wouldn't go too far beyond us (if at all).
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
November 30, 2022, 09:45:00 pm
Quote from: Iska on November 30, 2022, 05:59:51 pm

Quote
Cristiano Ronaldo has received a formal proposal from the Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr that would pay him almost 200m (£173m) a season on a contract to 2025.

The 37-year-old is a free agent after leaving Manchester United and a big part of the proposed money is being put up by sponsors so it is unclear whether issues relating to image rights could be a stumbling block if Ronaldo chooses to pursue the move.

Jeezo. How much can the image rights possibly be, like?

Obviously Saudi FFP stands for Fuck Football Permanently.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 1, 2022, 04:13:50 am
Quote from: owens_2k on November 30, 2022, 02:27:39 pm
All very valid points, although I'd dispute their wages are out of control. And they've just freed up about £500k a week or something daft by getting rid of Ronaldo.

From what I've read on swiss ramble in the past, they are second to none at generating cash.

They throw around £300k a week as a starting offer to far too many of their players regardless of whether or not anyone else is offering anything similar or would offer anything near that if that player's contract run down. You suggest them losing that £500k a week from getting rid of Ronaldo while overlooking the fact that they offered him it in the first place, basically doing so just because of rumours in the papers that Abu Dhabi FC were interested in him.

They do indeed still make loads of money, but ours are now very similar and we do not have the same level of spending requirements from a new owner as them, basically just fixing our midfield vs their squad needs plus extensive infrastructure spending needs too. while also having a higher pricetag than ours as well.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 1, 2022, 11:52:46 am
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 1, 2022, 01:47:53 pm
Quote from: Cusamano on December  1, 2022, 11:52:46 am
Harry Maguire getting destroyed in Ghanaian parliament

https://twitter.com/StevenRailston/status/1598278330742353920?cxt=HHwWgMDRwY_rnK4sAAAA

Better pundit than Rio Ferdinand for sure
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 1, 2022, 04:19:29 pm
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 1, 2022, 04:22:08 pm
Quote from: Cusamano on December  1, 2022, 11:52:46 am
Harry Maguire getting destroyed in Ghanaian parliament

https://twitter.com/StevenRailston/status/1598278330742353920?cxt=HHwWgMDRwY_rnK4sAAAA
:lmao

This is pure gold! How on Earth did you find it?! I love when such humorous parallels are drawn to highlight a painful issue.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 1, 2022, 07:27:01 pm
Quote from: farawayred on December  1, 2022, 04:22:08 pm
:lmao

This is pure gold! How on Earth did you find it?! I love when such humorous parallels are drawn to highlight a painful issue.
;D I really have no clue, I was actually looking NBA trends and i scrolled down, saw Maguire name in the tweet and stopped ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 1, 2022, 07:35:33 pm
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 2, 2022, 06:22:22 am
This is too funny, and then another MP fired back its better to stick with Maguire than to bring back lukaku !

They know a lot more about football than our boring useless MPs.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 2, 2022, 07:23:02 am
Ghana the only African country that's has a legit functioning Democracy, strong freedom of press and peaceful transitional transfers of power after elections.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 2, 2022, 07:41:21 am
Quote from: The North Bank on December  2, 2022, 06:22:22 am
This is too funny, and then another MP fired back its better to stick with Maguire than to bring back lukaku !

They know a lot more about football than our boring useless MPs.
'in this country we have an economic maguire" ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 2, 2022, 08:25:28 am
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 3, 2022, 10:02:02 pm
Green and Gold, do what we tell you.


More than 50 Manchester United supporters groups have listed their demands of potential buyers of the club - including a commitment to not joining the European Super League and continued development of the women's team.

The Glazer family, who bought United in 2005, revealed in November they were exploring "strategic alternatives" for the club - one of which was selling it.

In an open letter, fan groups said they want any new owner to "nurture and invest" in the club, and recognise it as "more than just a commercial asset".

The demands of any potential bidders include:

A commitment to clearing the club's existing debt and funding future capital expenditure through new share issues

Investment in the men's, women's and youth teams as well as investment into the club's infrastructure to modernise Old Trafford and the training ground

Shared ownership with the fans as partners, plus fan representation on the main company board

The words 'Football Club' being restored to the club's badge on the shirt (  :lmao you're a PLC on the stock exchange not an "FC" )

Continued development, support and promotion of the women's team

Commitment to never again seeking to enter a competition like the European Super League without the definitive consent of fans

Maintaining the affordability of match tickets for fans

The open letter has been co-signed by official United supporters groups such as the Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) and the MUFC Women's Supporters Club, as well as branches around the UK and abroad.

It said it would be "helpful" for potential bidders to "understand what supporters want from any new owner, in order to secure the support of the fans".

BBC Sport understands if the Glazers sell - which is not certain - a deal is likely to be done by the spring.

The Glazers purchased United in a controversial £790m leveraged buyout in May 2005.

The club has since spent more than £1bn on interest and loan payments, plus share dividends - the majority of which have gone to the American family.

Widespread supporter protests accompanied the sale and have returned in recent seasons, particularly since the failed attempt to launch the European Super League.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 3, 2022, 10:12:46 pm
Quote from: 4pool on December  3, 2022, 10:02:02 pm
<snip>

Oh please they'd be happy to be bought by some of the worst people on earth as long as they bought players they wanted.

What a crock of shit.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 4, 2022, 11:15:10 pm
Is Sancho leaving? Being punished?

Why wouldnt he be joining up with their training camp? Instead he is not linking up with them and focusing on a solo programme.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 5, 2022, 06:42:19 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December  4, 2022, 11:15:10 pm
Is Sancho leaving? Being punished?

Why wouldnt he be joining up with their training camp? Instead he is not linking up with them and focusing on a solo programme.
Recovering from injury?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 5, 2022, 09:15:14 am
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on December  4, 2022, 11:15:10 pm
Is Sancho leaving? Being punished?

Why wouldnt he be joining up with their training camp? Instead he is not linking up with them and focusing on a solo programme.

Yeah very weird, I know he's been awful for them but still a bit odd, was an unused sub in a few games before the break then was apparently ill and missed a few more now he's apparently better off being coached by non Man Utd coaches away from his teammates. Strange one!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
December 9, 2022, 02:50:53 pm
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:24:22 pm
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:51:44 am
So Cody Gakpo is to be their latest "saviour"?
