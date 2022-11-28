« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1048 1049 1050 1051 1052 [1053]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2627394 times)

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,017
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42080 on: November 28, 2022, 08:21:13 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on November 28, 2022, 08:06:12 am
Mind boggling if true,guess that deal will ensure his family doesn't have to work for a millennia.

3 years to triple his wealth.

If anyone wants the definition of sportswashing it's the fact an non-Top 20 league can offer to pay over $1m per week to a player to be in their competition.

Imagine being any one of the other clubs in that league and seeing that amount of money being wasted on 1 player when you're trying to develop your next generation of homegrown talent.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,707
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42081 on: November 28, 2022, 08:27:07 am »
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,381
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42082 on: November 28, 2022, 08:43:14 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 28, 2022, 07:59:26 am
Seems like he may have got his way.

Saudi Arabia are the future.
Logged

Offline Iska

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,442
  • The only club that matters
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42083 on: November 28, 2022, 08:50:36 am »
Theres no way hes retiring before he reaches the 1,000 goal mark.  181 to go by my count.

The funny thing is that going by their national team looking good and modern at this World Cup, actually pressing well and stuff, you wouldnt fancy him to step in and dominate that kind of football at any level.  Only three back-to-back 60-goal seasons in that kind of game?
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42084 on: November 28, 2022, 10:56:09 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on November 28, 2022, 07:59:26 am
Seems like he may have got his way.


He'll probably settle for that, but you know he would have preferred to be at a CL club so he could pad his scoring stats since Messi could potentially catch up on him otherwise.
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,731
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42085 on: November 28, 2022, 10:58:27 am »
Quote from: Tobelius on November 28, 2022, 08:06:12 am
Mind boggling if true,guess that deal will ensure his family doesn't have to work for a millennia.

Can pad his stats like mad too, break Pele's goals scored record.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,186
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42086 on: November 28, 2022, 11:25:17 am »
Fucking hell. So that's around £60m a year?

We're on the cusp of billionaire footballers.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,393
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42087 on: November 28, 2022, 11:32:41 am »
Just thinking about the Saudi league, does the royal family own all the teams or none of them?

If none of them do, then who does own them if nobody else is allowed any wealth?
Logged

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42088 on: November 28, 2022, 11:52:57 am »
Quote from: Have Yourself a Red Berry Little Xmas on November 28, 2022, 11:25:17 am
Fucking hell. So that's around £60m a year?

We're on the cusp of billionaire footballers.
I imagine he's been on more a year already. Messi was getting about £100m a year at Barca. Him, Mbappe and Neymar probably all on something similar at PSG as well
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,731
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42089 on: November 28, 2022, 12:32:14 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on November 28, 2022, 11:52:57 am
I imagine he's been on more a year already. Messi was getting about £100m a year at Barca. Him, Mbappe and Neymar probably all on something similar at PSG as well

He was reported to have been on £1 million a week at Real Madrid. With all the add ons, it'll have broken £60m a year.

Its nuts as it is, but mental oney for him at his age/stage of his career.
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,169
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42090 on: November 28, 2022, 12:35:24 pm »
Probably in trouble if he misbehaves there and gets invited round for a game of headers and volleys.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,731
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42091 on: November 28, 2022, 12:50:49 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on November 28, 2022, 12:35:24 pm
Probably in trouble if he misbehaves there and gets invited round for a game of headers and volleys.

Footy was originally started by kicking severed heads about...............
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,169
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42092 on: November 28, 2022, 01:26:09 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on November 28, 2022, 12:50:49 pm
Footy was originally started by kicking severed heads about...............
#ItsComingHome
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,827
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42093 on: November 28, 2022, 02:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on November 28, 2022, 08:06:12 am
Mind boggling if true,guess that deal will ensure his family doesn't have to work for a millennia.


Listen, if the existing and future families of Harry MacGuire, Tom Davies and Eric Dier are free from any work obligations this century, which I am sure they are by now, Ronaldo's offspring (however many there) will never understand the meaning of graft and neither will their grand-children.


That's how sick football is really
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,731
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42094 on: November 28, 2022, 03:53:56 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on November 28, 2022, 02:43:49 pm

Listen, if the existing and future families of Harry MacGuire, Tom Davies and Eric Dier are free from any work obligations this century, which I am sure they are by now, Ronaldo's offspring (however many there) will never understand the meaning of graft and neither will their grand-children.


That's how sick football is really

"Dad can I use the car tonight?"

"Yeah but only the Camaro or RS7 - do not touch the Rolls Royces, the Lambos, the Ferraris, the Bugattis, the McLaren, Porsche, Maserati....."
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,862
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42095 on: November 28, 2022, 03:58:35 pm »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on November 28, 2022, 03:53:56 pm
"Dad can I use the car tonight?"

"Yeah but only the Camaro or RS7 - do not touch the Rolls Royces, the Lambos, the Ferraris, the Bugattis, the McLaren, Porsche, Maserati....."
And don't you dare touch my top-of-the-range, collectors Gibson Les Paul, in fact, don't even look at it.
Logged

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,636
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42096 on: November 28, 2022, 04:38:46 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on November 28, 2022, 02:43:49 pm

Listen, if the existing and future families of Harry MacGuire, Tom Davies and Eric Dier are free from any work obligations this century, which I am sure they are by now, Ronaldo's offspring (however many there) will never understand the meaning of graft and neither will their grand-children.


That's how sick football is really

 :D Now now,top footballers careers are short remember,they or their families can't be expected (for about the next 100 to 1000 years) to toil doing continuous shiftwork or some similar nonsense with people who wish their own careers were even a bit shorter.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,827
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42097 on: November 28, 2022, 04:56:57 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on November 28, 2022, 04:38:46 pm
:D Now now,top footballers careers are short remember,they or their families can't be expected (for about the next 100 to 1000 years) to toil doing continuous shiftwork or some similar nonsense with people who wish their own careers were even a bit shorter.


Ronaldo has probably earned more in the 2 hours since my first post than most people earn in a whole month (probably a lot, lot more)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,169
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42098 on: November 28, 2022, 05:19:53 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on November 28, 2022, 04:56:57 pm

Ronaldo has probably earned more in the 2 hours since my first post than most people earn in a whole month (probably a lot, lot more)
Personally, I don't hold that against him.
If people are going to buy his merch, subscribe to his feeds, and the TV channels that pay him. Well, that's their problem.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,759
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42099 on: November 28, 2022, 10:06:21 pm »
Bet they were hoping for an easy draw in the FA Cup. And they got it.  ;D
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,069
  • Dutch Class
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42100 on: Yesterday at 12:09:29 am »
Quote from: robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta on November 28, 2022, 10:58:27 am
Can pad his stats like mad too, break Pele's goals scored record.

Could his ego take playing in the Saudi league though? Even Sporting don't want him at this point.
Logged

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,312
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42101 on: Yesterday at 12:53:05 pm »
Quote from: have a munch on littlereddebbie's xmas tree cakes on November 28, 2022, 11:32:41 am
Just thinking about the Saudi league, does the royal family own all the teams or none of them?

If none of them do, then who does own them if nobody else is allowed any wealth?

I'd be interested to know this.

I was trying to look up this information in relating to Al-Hilal specifically, after seeing they were the AFC Champions League holders, but didn't get very far.
A lot of the clubs seem to have a connection to one Saudi prince or another (often as Chairman), but given the size of the Royal family that doesn't necessarily mean much.

It seems like all the stadiums are owned by the Ministry of Sports, but it is less clear on the clubs.
My google techniques aren't up to scratch on this, as any attempts to search Saudi ownership just turns up stories about them buying UK clubs.
Logged

Offline Gaudete GaudeTerry de Niro, Ex Maria Virginae Gaudete!

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,862
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42102 on: Yesterday at 03:30:28 pm »
Poor Ronnie   :(
Logged

Offline robbed1966kidsbikesoffsanta

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,731
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42103 on: Yesterday at 03:33:10 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:09:29 am
Could his ego take playing in the Saudi league though? Even Sporting don't want him at this point.

I'm sure his marketing people can spin it that he is giving birth to a new generation of ME football and is leading the way in the Saudi somination of world football or some other such shite
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,270
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42104 on: Yesterday at 04:02:10 pm »
And that's all pretty much tax free as well. ;D
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,827
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42105 on: Yesterday at 04:14:30 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 12:09:29 am
Could his ego take playing in the Saudi league though? Even Sporting don't want him at this point.


£305m might smooth his ego, enough money to hire a marketing company to create a myth that Saudi is the best league in the world now
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,377
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42106 on: Yesterday at 04:15:49 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:14:30 pm

£305m might smooth his ego, enough money to hire a marketing company to create a myth that Saudi is the best league in the world now
It wasn't about the money when Beckham joined LA Galaxy, he merely did it to shine a spotlight on the MLS.
Logged

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42107 on: Yesterday at 06:56:43 pm »
Another "this is Manchester United" argument from Che Neville

Che Neville: Naturally through traditional means, Manchester United and Liverpool are the two biggest clubs in the country by a mile," Neville argued on Sky Sports. "I don't want to be disrespectful to Liverpool at all because they're a massive football club... Manchester United will be more sought after and will fetch a higher price than Liverpool.

"Unless Liverpool have got something sorted, I think they're going to have to wait a little bit because I think the buyers will go to Manchester United first - unless there's a Liverpool fan who is very wealthy somewhere and has an allegiance to Liverpool. Liverpool are in a better position on and off the pitch at the moment, but you cannot deny the scale of Manchester United. When you look at commercial revenues, Manchester United as an asset are a better buy."
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline SamLad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,353
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42108 on: Yesterday at 07:11:18 pm »
a socialist with an advanced degree in Finance.  wow.
Logged

Online Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,046
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #42109 on: Today at 09:07:09 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 06:56:43 pm
Another "this is Manchester United" argument from Che Neville

Che Neville: Naturally through traditional means, Manchester United and Liverpool are the two biggest clubs in the country by a mile," Neville argued on Sky Sports. "I don't want to be disrespectful to Liverpool at all because they're a massive football club... Manchester United will be more sought after and will fetch a higher price than Liverpool.

"Unless Liverpool have got something sorted, I think they're going to have to wait a little bit because I think the buyers will go to Manchester United first - unless there's a Liverpool fan who is very wealthy somewhere and has an allegiance to Liverpool. Liverpool are in a better position on and off the pitch at the moment, but you cannot deny the scale of Manchester United. When you look at commercial revenues, Manchester United as an asset are a better buy."

Based on his usual record of punditry predictions, that will probably ensure that somebody buys us within the week.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 1048 1049 1050 1051 1052 [1053]   Go Up
« previous next »
 