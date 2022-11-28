Just thinking about the Saudi league, does the royal family own all the teams or none of them?



If none of them do, then who does own them if nobody else is allowed any wealth?



I'd be interested to know this.I was trying to look up this information in relating to Al-Hilal specifically, after seeing they were the AFC Champions League holders, but didn't get very far.A lot of the clubs seem to have a connection to one Saudi prince or another (often as Chairman), but given the size of the Royal family that doesn't necessarily mean much.It seems like all the stadiums are owned by the Ministry of Sports, but it is less clear on the clubs.My google techniques aren't up to scratch on this, as any attempts to search Saudi ownership just turns up stories about them buying UK clubs.