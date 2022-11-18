As hilarious as it all is - he's totally tarnished his standing with their fanbase - United themselves as a team are going to be better in the long run. That's all that matters and I'm a bit disappointed that Ten Hag seems to be not messing around and is turning their culture into a proper club. Pogba gone, Ronaldo soon to go. That's their two biggest ego's outed. Add to that the way he's fucked Maguire out of the picture and it's hard not to admire the manager's handling of it all. Not too dissimilar to Jurgen with Sakho.



Can't disagree with any of this.Got to praise Ten Hag for the way he's bombed Pogba out of the club by....the club offering him a contract to stay and him deciding to leave. Ok no....thats sarcasmBut defo on Ronaldo. His tactic of playing him in pretty much every game this season and making him captain was a surefire way to force him to...go on Piers Moron and dismantle the club?Ok no thats sarcasm too.You're right on Maguire though so I guess one out of three ain't bad. But then I'm not sure how much praise you can give a professional manager for not picking someone who is literally worse than Titus Bramble.He's done absolutely fuck all in 'making an impression' and 'not messing around'. Didn't he 'bomb' Fatty Shaw out until he realised the leftback he signed, from Holland surprisingly, is dogshit?The grand sum of his ruthless iron fisted rule is that he's not played Harry Maguire much, which is akin to praising him for not playing Wan Bissaka. It could be that he's got that Klopp ruthlessness, which is truly a frightening prospect. Or maybe more likely is that he's not THAT much of a dunce that he can see truly awful footballers when they parade in front of him (but even that is doubtful considering Elanga is still playing a fair bit). Praising him for getting rid of Ronaldo is genuinely laughable stuff.