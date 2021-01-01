Part of the issue is in how Ronaldo has been indulged over the years. He has had way too many yes men in his life, managers, coaches and otherwise, so he is wholly unprepared for someone to be a leader and make a choice to play him, or not play him, as they see fit. He is wholly unprepared for someone to be a leader and actually expect him to uphold basic standards, like subbing on when asked, clapping fans, staying until the end.
Ronaldo has obviously been a great player. He isn't any more, but if he had any sort of character he could still be an asset for Man Utd, used judiciously here and there as the manager sees fit, weighing in with goals, and some of them might be important. He still knows where the net is, even if, as he nears the end, he knows he can't win his battle with old father time. That's a battle nobody can win. He could also be an encouraging presence in the squad for the other footballers, and could pass on his experience, health regimen, etc.
But as ever, it is all about him, and since I am a Liverpool fan, I am finding the mess quite entertaining, but deep down, it's sad really, as he has been indulged so much that this is what it is yielding, at his age too!