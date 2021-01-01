« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2604715 times)

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41760 on: Yesterday at 02:37:35 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:33:24 pm
except at this point the "right service" is the same as Balotelli wanted when he was with us ... I'll goal hang and contribute eff-all to the team, but roll a pass in front of me and I'll twat it dead hard toward the goal.

He's a goal hanger and does nothing else to contribute to the team, but his movement in the box and the way he attacks the ball is in a different league to Balotelli.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41761 on: Yesterday at 02:39:42 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 01:39:29 pm
Is Ronaldo considered a Man Utd legend by their fans? Serious question by the way. It seems to me like the high regard in which he is held by them is more linked to what he did on his time with Real Madrid than with them. His incredible goal scoring and him becoming one of the top few players of his generation happened when he was at Madrid.

Is Xabi a Liverpool legend?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41762 on: Yesterday at 02:43:38 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 02:37:35 pm
He's a goal hanger and does nothing else to contribute to the team, but his movement in the box and the way he attacks the ball is in a different league to Balotelli.
I'm not saying their skills are equal - of course they're not - but their attitude to the game is the same imo.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41763 on: Yesterday at 02:45:07 pm »
Guardian article is good

"And then of course you can throw in the sense of athletic decline, which is often described as a form of sporting death, a brutal reacquaintance with ones own mortality. For Ronaldo it is reasonable to presume that this reckoning will hit him harder than most, given the peaks he scaled and the levels of self-belief required to sustain them. Ronaldo will never be remotely as good at anything else as he is at football. Now, with decades of life to live, this thing is slipping away from him."

"It was the ultimate marriage: a company convinced of its own immortal pre -eminence and a player convinced of his. But of course companies can pivot, remake and reinvent themselves. Humans are stuck with the body they have."


"And so as United forge ahead, Ronaldo simply waits: alone, imprisoned by time, quietly going the way of all flesh"

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/oct/21/traits-that-made-cristiano-ronaldo-great-now-hasten-his-painful-decline
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41764 on: Yesterday at 02:59:03 pm »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 02:39:42 pm
Is Xabi a Liverpool legend?

The Xabi who we had in his prime, who conducted himself brilliantly , didn't think he was bigger and better than the club and didn't dick about doing stupid interviews with that smug twat Morgan?  Absolutely  :)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41765 on: Yesterday at 03:03:11 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 07:54:49 am
So he should and all. I think we owe it to football to be with Ronaldo here and demand he plays every game for Man Utd. He's shown some guts and was clearly doing that interview for the fans and out of his love for Man Utd.



Spot on. Sack Erik Ten Months and start Ronaldo.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41766 on: Yesterday at 03:39:45 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 01:39:29 pm
Is Ronaldo considered a Man Utd legend by their fans? Serious question by the way. It seems to me like the high regard in which he is held by them is more linked to what he did on his time with Real Madrid than with them. His incredible goal scoring and him becoming one of the top few players of his generation happened when he was at Madrid.
Very similar views that the Everton fans have with Wayne Rooney. Won a shed full with Man U and won fuck all with the bitters, but still an "Everton Legend".   ::)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41767 on: Yesterday at 03:48:50 pm »
The whole interview last night looked scripted and rehearsed with Ronaldo set up as the victim and also a sort of self proclaimed god. Some of it just came across as childish (claimed he had never heard of Ragnick). Cringe worthy load of crap.
« Reply #41768 on: Yesterday at 03:57:22 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:43:38 pm
I'm not saying their skills are equal - of course they're not - but their attitude to the game is the same imo.
Their attitudes couldn't be further apart, it takes a high degree of professionalism and dedication to still be a Premier league player at nearly 38 years of age, I don't like Ronaldo, but comparing him to Balotelli is nonsensical.
« Reply #41769 on: Yesterday at 04:13:41 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 03:39:45 pm
Very similar views that the Everton fans have with Wayne Rooney. Won a shed full with Man U and won fuck all with the bitters, but still an "Everton Legend".   ::)

Cantona, Keane, Schmiechel, Stam are legends to them, no-one I know classes the knobshiner that is he who fannies about and dives around as a legend
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41770 on: Yesterday at 04:24:30 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:13:41 pm
Cantona, Keane, Schmiechel, Stam are legends to them, no-one I know classes the knobshiner that is he who fannies about and dives around as a legend
Agreed, but at least he did win things there, where as Rooney won feck all at the pit. 
« Reply #41771 on: Yesterday at 04:36:38 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 03:48:50 pm
The whole interview last night looked scripted and rehearsed with Ronaldo set up as the victim and also a sort if self proclaimed god. Some of it just came across as childish (claimed he had never heard of Ragnick). Cringe worthy load if crap

Very childish that I thought. Ronaldo's been in football what, 20 odd years. And people he spoke to or himself never heard of Ragnick. He also claimed he is charismatic. I dont know which one is the biggest walter
« Reply #41772 on: Yesterday at 05:42:56 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 03:57:22 pm
Their attitudes couldn't be further apart, it takes a high degree of professionalism and dedication to still be a Premier league player at nearly 38 years of age, I don't like Ronaldo, but comparing him to Balotelli is nonsensical.
did you watch Balotelli "playing football" for us?  laziest twat I've ever seen.  hated the bastard.

is Ronaldo lazy - no, but the commonality is, they both did / do very little except goal hang and wait for a chance to be put on a plate for them.
« Reply #41773 on: Yesterday at 07:02:12 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:45:07 pm
Guardian article is good

"And then of course you can throw in the sense of athletic decline, which is often described as a form of sporting death, a brutal reacquaintance with ones own mortality. For Ronaldo it is reasonable to presume that this reckoning will hit him harder than most, given the peaks he scaled and the levels of self-belief required to sustain them. Ronaldo will never be remotely as good at anything else as he is at football. Now, with decades of life to live, this thing is slipping away from him."

"It was the ultimate marriage: a company convinced of its own immortal pre -eminence and a player convinced of his. But of course companies can pivot, remake and reinvent themselves. Humans are stuck with the body they have."


"And so as United forge ahead, Ronaldo simply waits: alone, imprisoned by time, quietly going the way of all flesh"

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/oct/21/traits-that-made-cristiano-ronaldo-great-now-hasten-his-painful-decline
I hinted at this in a post yesterday. The winding down of his career will be like a bereavement to him, and he may not cope well at all with it. It's wrecked the heads of far less talented players than him when they also came to the end of their careers.
« Reply #41774 on: Yesterday at 07:03:21 pm »
When United played Chelsea in Moscow, it was the ultimate who do you hate most. In the end I got as good as it was possible.


Neither side won really, Ronaldo missed his penalty, Terry missed his and cryed and both sets of fans had to spend a fortune to watch a shite game when they live in the same country. Just a shame Ronaldo won the trophy, you cannot have everything.


This interview is similar, both Ronaldo and United lose
« Reply #41775 on: Yesterday at 07:05:15 pm »
Did the ask him about that night in Las Vegas?
« Reply #41776 on: Yesterday at 07:41:12 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 07:03:21 pm
When United played Chelsea in Moscow, it was the ultimate who do you hate most. In the end I got as good as it was possible.


Neither side won really, Ronaldo missed his penalty, Terry missed his and cryed and both sets of fans had to spend a fortune to watch a shite game when they live in the same country. Just a shame Ronaldo won the trophy, you cannot have everything.


This interview is similar, both Ronaldo and United lose

Neither side won really? Didnt feel like at the time (not that I watched it!).
« Reply #41777 on: Yesterday at 07:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 07:03:21 pm
When United played Chelsea in Moscow, it was the ultimate who do you hate most. In the end I got as good as it was possible.


Neither side won really, Ronaldo missed his penalty, Terry missed his and cryed and both sets of fans had to spend a fortune to watch a shite game when they live in the same country. Just a shame Ronaldo won the trophy, you cannot have everything.


This interview is similar, both Ronaldo and United lose
Ronaldo's a tit but that game in Moscow was a great one
« Reply #41778 on: Yesterday at 08:51:16 pm »
Part of the issue is in how Ronaldo has been indulged over the years. He has had way too many yes men in his life, managers, coaches and otherwise, so he is wholly unprepared for someone to be a leader and make a choice to play him, or not play him, as they see fit. He is wholly unprepared for someone to be a leader and actually expect him to uphold basic standards, like subbing on when asked, clapping fans, staying until the end.

Ronaldo has obviously been a great player. He isn't any more, but if he had any sort of character he could still be an asset for Man Utd, used judiciously here and there as the manager sees fit, weighing in with goals, and some of them might be important. He still knows where the net is, even if, as he nears the end, he knows he can't win his battle with old father time. That's a battle nobody can win. He could also be an encouraging presence in the squad for the other footballers, and could pass on his experience, health regimen, etc. 

But as ever, it is all about him, and since I am a Liverpool fan, I am finding the mess quite entertaining, but deep down, it's sad really, as he has been indulged so much that this is what it is yielding, at his age too!
« Reply #41779 on: Yesterday at 08:59:09 pm »
Quote from: G Richards on Yesterday at 08:51:16 pm
Part of the issue is in how Ronaldo has been indulged over the years. He has had way too many yes men in his life, managers, coaches and otherwise, so he is wholly unprepared for someone to be a leader and make a choice to play him, or not play him, as they see fit. He is wholly unprepared for someone to be a leader and actually expect him to uphold basic standards, like subbing on when asked, clapping fans, staying until the end.

Ronaldo has obviously been a great player. He isn't any more, but if he had any sort of character he could still be an asset for Man Utd, used judiciously here and there as the manager sees fit, weighing in with goals, and some of them might be important. He still knows where the net is, even if, as he nears the end, he knows he can't win his battle with old father time. That's a battle nobody can win. He could also be an encouraging presence in the squad for the other footballers, and could pass on his experience, health regimen, etc. 

But as ever, it is all about him, and since I am a Liverpool fan, I am finding the mess quite entertaining, but deep down, it's sad really, as he has been indulged so much that this is what it is yielding, at his age too!
I agree with all of this but Ronaldo will never be forced to face any of what it means to climb down from your peak and accept being an ageing footballer. He will play first XI for various teams until he retires then go into management and get handed jobs he shouldn't get. His post playing career will be an interesting one for sure
« Reply #41780 on: Yesterday at 09:16:15 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 04:24:30 pm
Agreed, but at least he did win things there, where as Rooney won feck all at the pit. 

He won the "take the bitters for a ride" award when he went back there ;D
« Reply #41781 on: Yesterday at 09:36:00 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:16:15 pm
He won the "take the bitters for a ride" award when he went back there ;D
True   ;D
« Reply #41782 on: Yesterday at 09:43:40 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 05:42:56 pm
did you watch Balotelli "playing football" for us?  laziest twat I've ever seen.  hated the bastard.

is Ronaldo lazy - no, but the commonality is, they both did / do very little except goal hang and wait for a chance to be put on a plate for them.
So what you're saying is that they're different but exactly the same?, I don't remember Balotelli scoring any goals for Liverpool, but Ronaldo does.
« Reply #41783 on: Yesterday at 09:48:40 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:43:40 pm
So what you're saying is that they're different but exactly the same?, I don't remember Balotelli scoring any goals for Liverpool, but Ronaldo does.
at what point did I say Balotelli was as good a player as Ronaldo?  at what point did I say Balotelli has scored as many goals as Ronaldo?

if you look back, I said they both play the same way i.e. they contribute eff all except shooting when it's laid on for them (while doing sweet f.a. to help their team in any other way).

not sure what part of that simple English-language sentence is giving you a problem.
« Reply #41784 on: Yesterday at 10:05:58 pm »
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on Yesterday at 09:43:40 pm
So what you're saying is that they're different but exactly the same?, I don't remember Balotelli scoring any goals for Liverpool, but Ronaldo does.

Don't remember Ronaldo scoring for us? ;)

Carra scored a few for the Mancs though

« Reply #41785 on: Yesterday at 10:07:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 10:05:58 pm
Don't remember Ronaldo scoring for us? ;)

Carra scored a few for the Mancs though
oh yeah, I missed the "for MU" bit  :)
« Reply #41786 on: Yesterday at 10:13:08 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 02:45:07 pm
Guardian article is good

"And then of course you can throw in the sense of athletic decline, which is often described as a form of sporting death, a brutal reacquaintance with ones own mortality. For Ronaldo it is reasonable to presume that this reckoning will hit him harder than most, given the peaks he scaled and the levels of self-belief required to sustain them. Ronaldo will never be remotely as good at anything else as he is at football. Now, with decades of life to live, this thing is slipping away from him."

"It was the ultimate marriage: a company convinced of its own immortal pre -eminence and a player convinced of his. But of course companies can pivot, remake and reinvent themselves. Humans are stuck with the body they have."


"And so as United forge ahead, Ronaldo simply waits: alone, imprisoned by time, quietly going the way of all flesh"

https://www.theguardian.com/football/blog/2022/oct/21/traits-that-made-cristiano-ronaldo-great-now-hasten-his-painful-decline
I usually like Liew's writing, but he's got a bit carried away there. 'A brutal reacquaintance with ones own mortality?!' He's only 37 and has several years left in another league - he's not bloody dying of cancer.

Great sportsmen and women decline and retire all the time - including those that are the greatest of their generation. The difference is, they're not all total dicks about it.

Ronaldo will live in complete decadence for the rest of his life and do whatever he wants, wherever he wants. Far better sportsmen/women than him have retired with comparatively little wealth or privilege, and didn't throw their toys out of the pram, or expect to be worshipped in the twilight years of their career.

There's no doubt he pushed himself to the limit to reach the high standards he achieved, and for that I'll give him credit. But I find just about everything else about him utterly nauseating, and the sooner the media circus around him disappears, the better. He's a role model for hard work and dedication, no doubt. But his complete lack of humility, grace in defeat, team ethic, authenticity and self awareness is what relegates him way down the list of sporting greats for me.

Let's not forget that as good as Ronaldo's stats are, he's also a suspected rapist, one of the biggest narcissists on the planet, regularly has hissy fits on the pitch, or storms off, or leaves the stadium early, refuses to come on as a substitute, or knocks a phone out of a fans hand, is a complete shithouse of a player and a diving cheat, constantly whines when his teammates don't put it on a plate for him, expected his old club to indulge his every need, and threw his manager (and the club that made him) under the bus as soon as he didn't get his own way.

Give me a Federer, an Ali, a Bolt, Jordan, Nicklaus, Dalglish, or Senna any day of the week - they all had far more class, humility and integrity for their sport than than this arrogant preening bellend ever has.
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:13:08 pm
I usually like Liew's writing, but he's got a bit carried away there. 'A brutal reacquaintance with ones own mortality?!' He's only 37 and has several years left in another league - he's not bloody dying of cancer.

Great sportsmen and women decline and retire all the time - including those that are the greatest of their generation. The difference is, they're not all total dicks about it.

Ronaldo will live in complete decadence for the rest of his life and do whatever he wants, wherever he wants. Far better sportsmen/women than him have retired with comparatively little wealth or privilege, and didn't throw their toys out of the pram, or expect to be worshipped in the twilight years of their career.

There's no doubt he pushed himself to the limit to reach the high standards he achieved, and for that I'll give him credit. But I find just about everything else about him utterly nauseating, and the sooner the media circus around him disappears, the better. He's a role model for hard work and dedication, no doubt. But his complete lack of humility, grace in defeat, team ethic, authenticity and self awareness is what relegates him way down the list of sporting greats for me.

Let's not forget that as good as Ronaldo's stats are, he's also a suspected rapist, one of the biggest narcissists on the planet, regularly has hissy fits on the pitch, or storms off, or leaves the stadium early, refuses to come on as a substitute, or knocks a phone out of a fans hand, is a complete shithouse of a player and a diving cheat, constantly whines when his teammates don't put it on a plate for him, expected his old club to indulge his every need, and threw his manager (and the club that made him) under the bus as soon as he didn't get his own way.

Give me a Federer, an Ali, a Bolt, Jordan, Nicklaus, Dalglish, or Senna any day of the week - they all had far more class, humility and integrity for their sport than than this arrogant preening bellend ever has.

:wellin
In terms of the own mortality bit, the years approaching and turning 40 are all about that. Its when you start to feel your physical decline for the first time.
« Reply #41789 on: Yesterday at 11:41:22 pm »
Best part of the Ronaldo/Piers Moron sextape

On Rooney

Him and the rest of the rats will criticise me

😂

Fat Popeye will love that one
« Reply #41790 on: Yesterday at 11:44:03 pm »
« Reply #41791 on: Yesterday at 11:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:41:12 pm
Neither side won really? Didnt feel like at the time (not that I watched it!).


What I meant was it was a draw, my power of will was not strong enough to make them both lose, however hard I tried. I made John Terry cry though and also made Ronaldo feel like he'd lost it for them for a few minutes. Small consolations.
« Reply #41792 on: Yesterday at 11:51:45 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 11:26:24 pm
In terms of the own mortality bit, the years approaching and turning 40 are all about that. Its when you start to feel your physical decline for the first time.


I felt mine when I was about 24 but that was beer induced
« Reply #41793 on: Yesterday at 11:56:20 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:41:22 pm
Best part of the Ronaldo/Piers Moron sextape

On Rooney

Him and the rest of the rats will criticise me

😂

Fat Popeye will love that one

Is this real?  ;D

This whole thing is one big parody, you can't tell what's true and what's not
« Reply #41794 on: Yesterday at 11:56:32 pm »
Haven't watched the Ronaldo interview with Piers Moron. Not bothered to be honest. He has done Ten Hag a favour here. United will now have grounds to cancel his contract. I expect he will either leave or be gone by January. Why United brought him back I don't know. It seems as soon as City show an interest United jump ie Fred, Maguire and Ronaldo. Buying Ronaldo back may have made commercial sense but confirmed to me that Solksjaer was a simply yes man.

For all his ability on the field this interview/love in is a monumental misjudgment by Ronaldo off the field.
« Reply #41795 on: Yesterday at 11:58:50 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:13:08 pm
arrogant preening bellend.


When you put Preening Bellend into google translate it gives you Linda Linda (which translates back as Pretty Pretty)


Which is strange because when you put in Arrogant Preening Bellend in you get Bellend preening arrogante
« Reply #41796 on: Today at 12:11:12 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Yesterday at 11:56:20 pm
Is this real?  ;D

This whole thing is one big parody, you can't tell what's true and what's not

Yep, exact quote

He said it when talking about Instagram following and being rich, Piers Moron said thatll make rooney hate you even more, which is so inflammatory its unbelievable. As if rooney gives a shit how many followers the idiots got or how much dough he has. Morgan was just chumping the water. But he spent the entire interview doing that, putting ideas in his head with his questions and downright mistruths
« Reply #41797 on: Today at 12:53:58 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 10:13:08 pm
I usually like Liew's writing, but he's got a bit carried away there. 'A brutal reacquaintance with ones own mortality?!' He's only 37 and has several years left in another league - he's not bloody dying of cancer.

Great sportsmen and women decline and retire all the time - including those that are the greatest of their generation. The difference is, they're not all total dicks about it.

Ronaldo will live in complete decadence for the rest of his life and do whatever he wants, wherever he wants. Far better sportsmen/women than him have retired with comparatively little wealth or privilege, and didn't throw their toys out of the pram, or expect to be worshipped in the twilight years of their career.

There's no doubt he pushed himself to the limit to reach the high standards he achieved, and for that I'll give him credit. But I find just about everything else about him utterly nauseating, and the sooner the media circus around him disappears, the better. He's a role model for hard work and dedication, no doubt. But his complete lack of humility, grace in defeat, team ethic, authenticity and self awareness is what relegates him way down the list of sporting greats for me.

Let's not forget that as good as Ronaldo's stats are, he's also a suspected rapist, one of the biggest narcissists on the planet, regularly has hissy fits on the pitch, or storms off, or leaves the stadium early, refuses to come on as a substitute, or knocks a phone out of a fans hand, is a complete shithouse of a player and a diving cheat, constantly whines when his teammates don't put it on a plate for him, expected his old club to indulge his every need, and threw his manager (and the club that made him) under the bus as soon as he didn't get his own way.

Give me a Federer, an Ali, a Bolt, Jordan, Nicklaus, Dalglish, or Senna any day of the week - they all had far more class, humility and integrity for their sport than than this arrogant preening bellend ever has.
When looking from my own perspective I agree with your entire post. But if I look more from the perspective of someone like Ronaldo, I think that piece was really accurate.

I don't read it as actual mortality. I read it more metaphorically. Ronaldo, like every other great sportsperson, has a relatively short window of his life where he can be the best he can be. Dedication has seen him extend that window longer than most. But at some point that part of their life dies. No matter what they do, they cannot get it back. It's gone. It's dead. I think when that reality hits home, it can be devastating for some.

Of course, most adjust and move on, especially now with the money in the game and maybe punditry/media opportunities. Players can retire in comfort for the rest of their days and never have to worry about paying the bills ever again. The difference here is that Ronaldo, as you've suggested, is the supreme narcissist. Basically, he won't go gracefully. He's never had humility and good grace. His narcissism won't allow it.

He's not a sporting great for me either. Whilst I can appreciate his talent, he's an extremely difficult person to like. If he was a genuine guy with some humility and good grace then he might have been the full package, but the reality for me is that he was only ever half of the package really. Lacking in the subtleties that make the difference between the good and the truly great.

You mentioned Dalglish. Now there's the full package. A dream of a football player and a man of authenticity, class, dignity and humility. He was never a rampant narcissist though, so he could wind down then retire with dignity. Ronaldo is, so can't.

« Reply #41798 on: Today at 04:45:13 am »
I'm surprised how no one is crediting Piers Moron Morgan for leading every one of Ronaldo's answers down into a rabbit hole... ;D  Da man got some skillz! Hook, bait and sinker... dumbass Ronaldo on the other end...

They deserve each other!
