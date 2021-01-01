Guardian article is good



"And then of course you can throw in the sense of athletic decline, which is often described as a form of sporting death, a brutal reacquaintance with ones own mortality. For Ronaldo it is reasonable to presume that this reckoning will hit him harder than most, given the peaks he scaled and the levels of self-belief required to sustain them. Ronaldo will never be remotely as good at anything else as he is at football. Now, with decades of life to live, this thing is slipping away from him."



"It was the ultimate marriage: a company convinced of its own immortal pre -eminence and a player convinced of his. But of course companies can pivot, remake and reinvent themselves. Humans are stuck with the body they have."





"And so as United forge ahead, Ronaldo simply waits: alone, imprisoned by time, quietly going the way of all flesh"



I usually like Liew's writing, but he's got a bit carried away there. 'A brutal reacquaintance with ones own mortality?!' He's only 37 and has several years left in another league - he's not bloody dying of cancer.Great sportsmen and women decline and retire all the time - including those that are the greatest of their generation. The difference is, they're not all total dicks about it.Ronaldo will live in complete decadence for the rest of his life and do whatever he wants, wherever he wants. Far better sportsmen/women than him have retired with comparatively little wealth or privilege, and didn't throw their toys out of the pram, or expect to be worshipped in the twilight years of their career.There's no doubt he pushed himself to the limit to reach the high standards he achieved, and for that I'll give him credit. But I find just about everything else about him utterly nauseating, and the sooner the media circus around him disappears, the better. He's a role model for hard work and dedication, no doubt. But his complete lack of humility, grace in defeat, team ethic, authenticity and self awareness is what relegates him way down the list of sporting greats for me.Let's not forget that as good as Ronaldo's stats are, he's also a suspected rapist, one of the biggest narcissists on the planet, regularly has hissy fits on the pitch, or storms off, or leaves the stadium early, refuses to come on as a substitute, or knocks a phone out of a fans hand, is a complete shithouse of a player and a diving cheat, constantly whines when his teammates don't put it on a plate for him, expected his old club to indulge his every need, and threw his manager (and the club that made him) under the bus as soon as he didn't get his own way.Give me a Federer, an Ali, a Bolt, Jordan, Nicklaus, Dalglish, or Senna any day of the week - they all had far more class, humility and integrity for their sport than than this arrogant preening bellend ever has.