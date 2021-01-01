He's inferred that Man Utd officials didn't believe she was ill/hospitalized



The irony that he called in sick to miss the Fulham game, as he knew his interview - complaining the club didnt believe his reason for being absent in pre-season training - was coming out. Hes got zero self awareness, the biggest ego, man child that football has ever seen. The fact he is seemingly splitting that fan base is hilarious, the same bunch who hang on to Nevilles every word are now totally confused as to what they should be moaning about and where to focus their anger. Hes right that the club is a shambles, but his circus is a great example of why they are.