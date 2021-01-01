Club statement:
Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.
The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.
Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.
Looks like they dont really know how to handle it. I expect Ronaldo to issue a statement along the lines of a misunderstanding due to cultural differences and that he is committed to supporting the club and manager.