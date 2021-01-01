« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:30:50 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 06:29:21 pm
Agreed. I think he should stay and make amends with the club and supporters.


I'd make him to the walk of shame if it wasn't that he'd enjoy it.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:36:24 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:30:50 pm

I'd make him to the walk of shame if it wasn't that he'd enjoy it.
Yeah ;D

It's the Chef/s I feel sorry for.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:38:10 pm
They should make him player manager.

It is funny though that Utd fans are now saying Glazers should be putting more money into infrastructure all of a sudden after this interview when theyve only been interested in transfer spend for last 5 years.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:39:40 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 09:53:49 am
Ronaldo is a dickhead but let's not use this to try and paint Messi in a good light either because he is another dickhead too.

Yup. The Simon Kuper book Barca lifts the lid on the role he and his entourage played in bankrupting that club.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:41:41 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Yesterday at 02:22:55 pm
The most ill advised interview since Kane went golfing with Gary Neville.
And right up there with Prince Andy and Emily Maitlis.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm
Club statement:


Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.
The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.
Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.


Looks like they dont really know how to handle it. I expect Ronaldo to issue a statement along the lines of a misunderstanding due to cultural differences and that he is committed to supporting the club and manager.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:07:13 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Yesterday at 07:21:33 pm
Club statement:


Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.
The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.
Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.


Looks like they dont really know how to handle it. I expect Ronaldo to issue a statement along the lines of a misunderstanding due to cultural differences and that he is committed to supporting the club and manager.


It'll be a lost in translation excuse & then everybody can pile on that c*nt Morgan,that's something I could get behind the mancs for.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:10:46 pm
Cultural differences? Ronaldos a c*nt. Morgans a c*nt. Their fans are c*nts. Their board are c*nts. Wheres the confusion for anyone?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:20:05 pm
What is great is that he is ruining his legacy

He is acting like a total piece of shit


And yet, every word he says is true and is pure pure nectar for us to hear.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:12:06 pm
I've just came back from a weekend on the lash in Dublin to read all this. Mental. I think he did say a few weeks he would say the truth soon, kind of forgot about that. He's a prick and a half that on tube he really is. We all know he's disrespectful and arrogant, and this dig at Rooney really sums the fella up - "I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him. Which is true..."
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:29:07 pm
Ronaldo's ego is absurd. There's a long time he hasn't been a team player, rather an individual glory hunter.
I remember a couple years ago that Virgil rightly questioned his presence on the best eleven selected by Uefa, he went on a meltdown from his sisters instagram. It was hilarious as you could clearly tell it was him writing those things for himself, even the wording gave him up. I'll be waiting impatiently for her future social media endeavours  :o
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:42:20 pm
If Argentina can pull off a World Cup win it'd fully end him I reckon. Imagine how chocker his head would be. He might genuinely have to be committed to an old insane asylum if it happens.

It'd be a glorious end to his career.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 12:41:36 am
Some more bizarre quotes coming out.

These persons think I am old. Feel my skin Piers, Im smooth like Barbie doll

I dont like this comment on whos the greatest of all time. I have scored big goals in four leagues. The Premier league, La Liga, Serie A and the Europa League.

The changing rooms dont even have hairdryers. I have to ask Diogo Dalot to blow on me.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 01:51:54 am
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:41:36 am
Some more bizarre quotes coming out.

These persons think I am old. Feel my skin Piers, Im smooth like Barbie doll

I dont like this comment on whos the greatest of all time. I have scored big goals in four leagues. The Premier league, La Liga, Serie A and the Europa League.

The changing rooms dont even have hairdryers. I have to ask Diogo Dalot to blow on me.


:lmao
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 02:26:33 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 05:56:47 pm

What did the Club fail to do,does anybody know ?

I wouldn't put it past him to be making that shit up.

He's inferred that Man Utd officials didn't believe she was ill/hospitalized
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 05:41:26 am
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:26:33 am
He's inferred that Man Utd officials didn't believe she was ill/hospitalized

The irony that he called in sick to miss the Fulham game, as he knew his interview - complaining the club didnt believe his reason for being absent in pre-season training - was coming out. Hes got zero self awareness, the biggest ego, man child that football has ever seen. The fact he is seemingly splitting that fan base is hilarious, the same bunch who hang on to Nevilles every word are now totally confused as to what they should be moaning about and where to focus their anger. Hes right that the club is a shambles, but his circus is a great example of why they are.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 05:48:30 am
Only thing he got right Is slaughtering Neville.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 07:03:48 am
Has anyone got a link to the interview
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 08:35:14 am
It's so ironic he talks about the need for the club to be professional, yet he sits on the bench with a diamond cross ear ring in his ear. It's also hilarious that they are paying him half a million quid a week for his presence on the bench and his wonderful personality
