I've just came back from a weekend on the lash in Dublin to read all this. Mental. I think he did say a few weeks he would say the truth soon, kind of forgot about that. He's a prick and a half that on tube he really is. We all know he's disrespectful and arrogant, and this dig at Rooney really sums the fella up - "I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him. Which is true..."

