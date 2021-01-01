« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41640 on: Today at 06:30:50 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 06:29:21 pm
Agreed. I think he should stay and make amends with the club and supporters.


I'd make him to the walk of shame if it wasn't that he'd enjoy it.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41641 on: Today at 06:36:24 pm
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 06:30:50 pm

I'd make him to the walk of shame if it wasn't that he'd enjoy it.
Yeah ;D

It's the Chef/s I feel sorry for.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41642 on: Today at 06:38:10 pm
They should make him player manager.

It is funny though that Utd fans are now saying Glazers should be putting more money into infrastructure all of a sudden after this interview when theyve only been interested in transfer spend for last 5 years.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41643 on: Today at 06:39:40 pm
Quote from: AndyMuller on Today at 09:53:49 am
Ronaldo is a dickhead but let's not use this to try and paint Messi in a good light either because he is another dickhead too.

Yup. The Simon Kuper book Barca lifts the lid on the role he and his entourage played in bankrupting that club.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41644 on: Today at 06:41:41 pm
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 02:22:55 pm
The most ill advised interview since Kane went golfing with Gary Neville.
And right up there with Prince Andy and Emily Maitlis.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41645 on: Today at 07:21:33 pm
Club statement:


Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.
The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.
Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.


Looks like they dont really know how to handle it. I expect Ronaldo to issue a statement along the lines of a misunderstanding due to cultural differences and that he is committed to supporting the club and manager.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41646 on: Today at 08:07:13 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:21:33 pm
Club statement:


Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo.
The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established.
Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff, and fans.


Looks like they dont really know how to handle it. I expect Ronaldo to issue a statement along the lines of a misunderstanding due to cultural differences and that he is committed to supporting the club and manager.


It'll be a lost in translation excuse & then everybody can pile on that c*nt Morgan,that's something I could get behind the mancs for.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41647 on: Today at 08:10:46 pm
Cultural differences? Ronaldos a c*nt. Morgans a c*nt. Their fans are c*nts. Their board are c*nts. Wheres the confusion for anyone?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41648 on: Today at 08:20:05 pm
What is great is that he is ruining his legacy

He is acting like a total piece of shit


And yet, every word he says is true and is pure pure nectar for us to hear.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41649 on: Today at 09:12:06 pm
I've just came back from a weekend on the lash in Dublin to read all this. Mental. I think he did say a few weeks he would say the truth soon, kind of forgot about that. He's a prick and a half that on tube he really is. We all know he's disrespectful and arrogant, and this dig at Rooney really sums the fella up - "I'm not going to say that I'm looking better than him. Which is true..."
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41650 on: Today at 09:34:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 08:10:46 pm
Cultural differences? Ronaldos a c*nt. Morgans a c*nt. Their fans are c*nts. Their board are c*nts. Wheres the confusion for anyone?

Rob's wife too?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #41651 on: Today at 11:29:07 pm
Ronaldo's ego is absurd. There's a long time he hasn't been a team player, rather an individual glory hunter.
I remember a couple years ago that Virgil rightly questioned his presence on the best eleven selected by Uefa, he went on a meltdown from his sisters instagram. It was hilarious as you could clearly tell it was him writing those things for himself, even the wording gave him up. I'll be waiting impatiently for her future social media endeavours  :o
