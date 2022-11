HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHA



They got Barca



Hope they beat them to be fair - they aren't going to be winning the Europa unless their form improves massively, too disjointed, so it'll be an ask to get past them.Barca with their ridiculous financial affairs for years have been doing whatever they want - massive debt the government turns a blind eye to because they're a prestige team, paying players on deferred contracts then briefing against them to turn the fans against them and force them out so they don't have to pay them the full amount, etc. Started doing the same thing with Pique until he said fuck that, left a fortune on the table but his rep with the fans intact.