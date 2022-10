I haven’t really been watching your lot ….



5/10 is poorer than I expected. Certainly much poorer than I’d expect for a player who cost such a large amount.



Is it a burgeoning performance? Is he growing into his role?



Or are there fears that he’s just a bit ….meh?



I'd say there's been some good enough signs to not write him off as a flop or future flop. Then again there haven't been many signs of someone worth the huge fee. I do like this manager a lot and think he's best appointment Utd have made since Fergie left so I'll trust him to get the best out of this guy, but I think his top level might not be worth that fee.