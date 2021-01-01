"Liverpool are bad now, Nunez is ass and all us Liverpool fans think so, slurp. I think you guys are looking good and love the job Ten Hag is doing, slurp, I'm worried that you'll finish ahead of us, slurp; I wish we got Antony and spent more money, and were more like you guys, slurp."



What do they get out of denigrating a team they allegedly support while kissing the arse of fans who despise LFC and support a team they allegedly dislike? Utter weirdos.



I would guarantee none of them have been anywhere near Liverpool, and I get that theres plenty good fans who havent either - but their lack of understanding of a rivalry suggests they have no clue about the culture of football and its fans. Because there is no chance a Liverpool SUPPORTER would be being all pally on a Man Utd forum. The group of them on Red Cafe are absolute whoppers.Its one thing posting once in a while, plenty of fans will go on oppo forums, but these clowns live there - seen the post counts of some of them, I doubt they even post on a Liverpool forum.