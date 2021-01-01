« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

didi shamone

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:47:40 am
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 11:36:11 am
Apparently not only did disappear down the tunnel, he buggered off completely. He was on his way home when the final whistle went

What an utterly toxic prick.


Disappeared up his own tunnel a long time ago.
Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 12:00:56 pm
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Yesterday at 04:15:09 am
There's been a bunch of times over the last decade this lot have managed to get a nice position on the table despite being utter dross.

They finished 6th last season when they were utterly hopeless all season. We destroyed them twice.

They've improved a bit so 5th about right, although you'd hope we get above them.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 01:40:53 pm
Quote from: Dazzer23 on Yesterday at 11:36:11 am
Apparently not only did disappear down the tunnel, he buggered off completely. He was on his way home when the final whistle went

What an utterly toxic prick.

But isn't he one of their biggest legends?
Chakan

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:01:39 pm
Dropped from the squad for the Chelsea game.
Ray K

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:01:48 pm
@lauriewhitwell
Cristiano will be banished from first-team squad after refusing to come on against Tottenham Hotspur.

#MUFC statement confirms he won't be part of Chelsea squad. @TheAthleticUK understands he won't train with seniors either.

Erik ten Hag's call.
SamLad

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:07:16 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:01:48 pm
@lauriewhitwell
Cristiano will be banished from first-team squad after refusing to come on against Tottenham Hotspur.

#MUFC statement confirms he won't be part of Chelsea squad. @TheAthleticUK understands he won't train with seniors either.

Erik ten Hag's call.

he refused to be subbed on? 

I thought he'd "just" left in a huff at the end of the game?

edit: before the nd of the game.
RyanBabel19

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:08:19 pm
:lmao this Ronaldo circus is hilarious as its showing the absolute mad way some their fans view games. Some of them seem to actually prefer shoehorning him in, abandoning their actual tactical gameplan over winning games because... he's one of the greatest goalscorers ever. The decline in his game is seemingly irrelevant because 'he's Ronaldo' is being trotted out and i've lost count of the amount of times him being asked to warm up but not coming on has been described as 'disrespect' :lmao :lmao
Lynndenberries

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:23:23 pm
Crazy how predictable the past year and a half have been. Only surprising part to me is that more United fans aren't defending him.
Lynndenberries

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:24:45 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 01:02:05 am
Go to the US
Yeah, that's not going to happen.
Garlicbread

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:30:37 pm
Ronaldo what a c*nt.

I guess for their sake it's good they finally have a good manager like Ten Hag who have the balls to take decision like this. Do you think Solskjaer ever would...
afc turkish

    • Flat Back Four
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:31:43 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:30:37 pm
Ronaldo what a c*nt.

I guess for their sake it's good they finally have a good manager like Ten Hag who have the balls to take decision like this. Do you think Solskjaer ever would...

Would have told Ronaldo to park in the manager's spot...
Oldmanmick

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:33:12 pm
We tried to warn them when he signed, but they didn't listen  :wave
Dave McCoy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:49:53 pm
Ronaldo was just a secret Liz Truss fan. Makes total sense ;)
MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:51:42 pm
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 07:30:37 pm
Ronaldo what a c*nt.

I guess for their sake it's good they finally have a good manager like Ten Hag who have the balls to take decision like this. Do you think Solskjaer ever would...
It's fucking hilarious ;D
tonysleft

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 07:55:32 pm
what an absolute tit he is. Can't stand him
Brain Potter

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:13:27 pm
The amount of Liverpool fans registered on Red Cafe who spend all their time posting mildly critical things about LFC so as to appear fair is nauseating.
tonysleft

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:14:54 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 08:13:27 pm
The amount of Liverpool fans registered on Red Cafe who spend all their time posting mildly critical things about LFC so as to appear fair is nauseating.
Reminds me of Arsenal fans saying they love all things Liverpool
Schmidt

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 08:44:18 pm
I wonder if ten Hag is quietly quite happy with the situation, it gives him the chance to fob the lazy preening twat off without having to hear about it from every fan/commentator/pundit/twat going.
stoa

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:10:48 pm
Quote from: Lynndenberries on Yesterday at 07:24:45 pm
Yeah, that's not going to happen.

Oh... I forgot about that.
BigCDump

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:18:23 pm
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:33:12 pm
We tried to warn them when he signed, but they didn't listen  :wave

They listened on Redcafe. And they quoted us on Redcafe. And they said WE were the ones having the melt down. :lmao
Bread

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:34:04 pm
State of this essay from Ronaldo. Doesn't even offer an apology.

Hazell

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:35:53 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:55:32 pm
what an absolute tit he is. Can't stand him

rafathegaffa83

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:36:52 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 06:01:48 pm
@lauriewhitwell
Cristiano will be banished from first-team squad after refusing to come on against Tottenham Hotspur.

#MUFC statement confirms he won't be part of Chelsea squad. @TheAthleticUK understands he won't train with seniors either.

Erik ten Hag's call.

Looks like they are considering releasing him in January if a buyer can't be found. If they had any self-respect they'd do it well before

https://inews.co.uk/sport/football/cristiano-ronaldo-man-utd-free-transfer-walked-out-early-tottenham-1924515
Samie

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:42:02 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 08:14:54 pm
Reminds me of Arsenal fans saying they love all things Liverpool

Ooh TNB he's called you out lad.
1892tillforever

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:45:23 pm
Quote from: tonysleft on Yesterday at 07:55:32 pm
what an absolute tit he is. Can't stand him
Give your new manager a chance FFS!

Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 08:44:18 pm
I wonder if ten Hag is quietly quite happy with the situation, it gives him the chance to fob the lazy preening twat off without having to hear about it from every fan/commentator/pundit/twat going.
Yep. He gets to be seen as 'strong' when in reality, Ronaldo has made it incredibly easy. If he had continued scoring goals, making contributions, and not be a twat, it would be a much different scenario, even if his presence continued to be deterimental to the team. Ten Hag may not have been as decisive knowing the likely backlash from fans. Now? A lot of their fans want rid.
stevieG786

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:45:30 pm
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 08:13:27 pm
The amount of Liverpool fans registered on Red Cafe who spend all their time posting mildly critical things about LFC so as to appear fair is nauseating.

Theres a Liverpool fan called dumpster or some crap, he dont have talk some shite. Keeps banging on about how Nunez is ass and how all Liverpool fans think the same.

Moron
1892tillforever

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:51:43 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 09:45:30 pm
Theres a Liverpool fan called dumpster or some crap, he dont have talk some shite. Keeps banging on about how Nunez is ass and how all Liverpool fans think the same.

Moron
"Liverpool are bad now, Nunez is ass and all us Liverpool fans think so, slurp. I think you guys are looking good and love the job Ten Hag is doing, slurp, I'm worried that you'll finish ahead of us, slurp; I wish we got Antony and spent more money, and were more like you guys, slurp."

What do they get out of denigrating a team they allegedly support while kissing the arse of fans who despise LFC and support a team they allegedly dislike? Utter weirdos.
Dave McCoy

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:29:34 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 09:42:02 pm
Ooh TNB he's called you out lad.

Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:35:52 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:35:53 pm

Rio still wearing a face-mask, I see
Dim Glas

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:35:59 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Yesterday at 09:51:43 pm
"Liverpool are bad now, Nunez is ass and all us Liverpool fans think so, slurp. I think you guys are looking good and love the job Ten Hag is doing, slurp, I'm worried that you'll finish ahead of us, slurp; I wish we got Antony and spent more money, and were more like you guys, slurp."

What do they get out of denigrating a team they allegedly support while kissing the arse of fans who despise LFC and support a team they allegedly dislike? Utter weirdos.

I would guarantee none of them have been anywhere near Liverpool, and I get that theres plenty good fans who havent either - but their lack of understanding of a rivalry suggests they have no clue about the culture of football and its fans. Because there is no chance a Liverpool SUPPORTER would be being all pally on a Man Utd forum.  The group of them on Red Cafe are absolute whoppers.

Its one thing posting once in a while, plenty of fans will go on oppo forums, but these clowns live there - seen the post counts of some of them, I doubt they even post on a Liverpool forum. 
Crosby Nick

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:05:49 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:35:59 pm
I would guarantee none of them have been anywhere near Liverpool, and I get that theres plenty good fans who havent either - but their lack of understanding of a rivalry suggests they have no clue about the culture of football and its fans. Because there is no chance a Liverpool SUPPORTER would be being all pally on a Man Utd forum.  The group of them on Red Cafe are absolute whoppers.

Its one thing posting once in a while, plenty of fans will go on oppo forums, but these clowns live there - seen the post counts of some of them, I doubt they even post on a Liverpool forum. 

Is this the time to announce Im actually a United fan?
Bullet500

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:07:01 pm
https://twitter.com/FbBanterPage/status/1583198694593028096 - Extended footage of Ronaldo leaving Old Trafford
Crosby Nick

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:11:25 pm
elsewhere

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:27:10 pm
I am enjoying  this Ronaldo shitshow circus more than I should ;D
I hope he says bunch of crap about Utd when he leaves.
Elliemental

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:30:17 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Yesterday at 09:45:30 pm
Theres a Liverpool fan called dumpster or some crap, he dont have talk some shite. Keeps banging on about how Nunez is ass and how all Liverpool fans think the same.

Moron

It does my head in when one person claims to be speaking on behalf of everyone. Especially when that group of people is as broad a church as Liverpool supporters.
elsewhere

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:30:58 pm
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 09:34:04 pm
State of this essay from Ronaldo. Doesn't even offer an apology.


and why the fuck there was "heat of the moment" ffs, your team was up 2-0 you cretin ;D
Schmidt

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:38:12 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 10:35:59 pm
I would guarantee none of them have been anywhere near Liverpool, and I get that theres plenty good fans who havent either - but their lack of understanding of a rivalry suggests they have no clue about the culture of football and its fans. Because there is no chance a Liverpool SUPPORTER would be being all pally on a Man Utd forum.  The group of them on Red Cafe are absolute whoppers.

Its one thing posting once in a while, plenty of fans will go on oppo forums, but these clowns live there - seen the post counts of some of them, I doubt they even post on a Liverpool forum. 

I'd bet they tried posting on LFC forums in the past, got labelled bed-wetters and entitled twats, and eventually found the only place that would tolerate their bullshit was a manc forum.
Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:15:37 am
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 08:13:27 pm
The amount of Liverpool fans registered on Red Cafe who spend all their time posting mildly critical things about LFC so as to appear fair is nauseating.
Jamie Carragher's on there?
