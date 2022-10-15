How many times does Ronaldo have to demonstrate what a egocentric dickhead he really is





It's all about me, me, Ronaldo, me, look at ME



At the end of the day, he's Ronaldo. They got what they paid for and it's not his fault that they didn't get rid of him in the summer. Can't stand the guy, but every man and their dog could see what would happen when they decided to sign him again. He'd either play every week and fuck up their team or he'd not be playing and fuck up their team, because in both cases it's all about he who fannies about and dives around. He's behaving like a spoilt brat, but yeah, that's Ronaldo. If you don't want a guy like that in your team, don't fucking sign him. If you don't want one of your kids being mauled by a tiger, then don't buy a fucking tiger as a pet... I kind of feel more sorry for Ronaldo here, because he should have called it quits when Man United signed him. Go to the US, go back to Portugal and have a nice end of your career. He just couldn't do it I would imagine as long as Messi was still getting a huge contract at PSG. So, he took Man United's offer and he just can't not be himself (i.e a selfish prick). I have no sympathy for Man United though, because it was fucking obvious what kind of player Ronaldo is nowadays (i.e. one who only cares about himself) and they still threw shitloads of money at him.