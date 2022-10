I dont mind these anymore, now we're no longer rivals.



Most Liverpool fans don't want to admit it, but they are not our biggest rivals anymore either. You won't see Anfield bouncing when we play Manutd, like today that we played Mancity.The irony is, Manutd fans would rather see ManCity winning than Liverpool, although ManCity are taking over their city. Liverpool success is just numbers, but Mancity success is affecting their existence, but they are too blind to see.