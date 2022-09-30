I forgot these were playing today and just heard the score from a friend a few minutes ago.



To be honest, I initially chuckled, but then felt sadness. I absolutely loathe Man United and actually despise a lot of their so-called fans, but a world famous club who were legitimately built getting utterly embarrassed by a tinpot bunch of criminal sportswashers isn't really that funny. It's actually tragic.



I laughed when Forest got promoted back in the day then tore these a new one at Old Trafford, but Forest were a legitimate entity.



We are witnessing the murder of our national sport here, and it's a sordid, tragic spectacle cheered on by repulsive, brainless morons in the media.



In 1989 I remember the club formerly known as Manchester City beat the Mancs 5-1 at Maine Road. My Red cousin married a City fan and we did some work on her house at the time. We all laughed our heads off at that trouncing. The result today just seems to highlight the death of football in this country, though.



Turned down an invitation to the boozer this afternoon - a couple of mates were catching up whilst this was on. Only checked the score on the hour mark, when it was 4-1 - thought I'd usual delight in United's misfortune, my first reaction was almost sadness. Clearly football's been heading in the direction it is for years, but my first thought on seeing it at 4-1 was to think it's not really a derby any longer. Will City fans claim any significant bragging rights during the coming week? Will the defeat mean more to United than defeats at the hands of others in recent years? I'd struggle to put it in terms of sympathy, but I just couldn't help thinking that it isn't really a derby any longer - something that would once have been cherished, and exciting, just seems to have been rendered entirely irrelevant.Our defeat to United hurt the other week, and their supporters will have revelled in it - we've been a much better run club and had a much better team than them for a long time now, and so they'll have loved giving us a bloody nose. It felt like it mattered because we're playing by the same rules - it feels like City are competing across entirely different criteria.