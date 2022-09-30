« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2538215 times)

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41160 on: September 30, 2022, 01:10:17 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on September 30, 2022, 12:58:46 pm
Because humans are inherently selfish. I dare say if a consortium headed up by Kim Jong Un and Donald Trump pledged to invest £2 billion in players and build them a new £1.5 billion stadium Che Neville would be all for it, for reasons.

He is remarkably one-eyed on the topic of his club, as many are. And a bore as a pundit these days, always pushing his United agendas. But I am often impressed by his stance on social and economic matters. He's ripped a few past and present right-wing politicians and commentators to shreds in interviews. It's a pity he doesn't join the dots so well when it comes to football...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41161 on: September 30, 2022, 02:36:32 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on September 30, 2022, 12:48:45 pm
Starting to see people spouting similar stuff as this recently as well, just repeating what idiots like Neville say on TV, American owners are bad for the game because they want to run it like a business, blah blah blah. Not helped by Boehly and his weird ideas lately but still. How can any sane person say oil clubs are better for the game.
Yeah, Boehly spouting dumb shit like an all-star game and god knows whatever else he wants to bring over from U.S. sports. Sadly there are a lot of fanbases that would gladly take a sports washing owner if it means they will splash the cash with no issue and the team can "win" trophies on the regular. Look at the Geordies they are buying it hook, line and sinker with the Saudis despite the well document human rights issues and everything else.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41162 on: September 30, 2022, 02:39:37 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on September 30, 2022, 01:10:17 pm
He is remarkably one-eyed on the topic of his club, as many are. And a bore as a pundit these days, always pushing his United agendas. But I am often impressed by his stance on social and economic matters. He's ripped a few past and present right-wing politicians and commentators to shreds in interviews. It's a pity he doesn't join the dots so well when it comes to football...
Speaking of the political leanings I got a recommended video on YouTube this morning of him talking about Liz Truss. I'd say he aligns with most on here with his political views.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41163 on: September 30, 2022, 02:51:31 pm »
Bemused that Sir Marcus Rashford has bagged the player of the month award Ill admit.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41164 on: September 30, 2022, 02:53:43 pm »
The same would happen here, with LFC fans, if a regime or sportswashwers bought us up and we started winning almost every game and brought the 'marquee' and 'statement' signings that people want, and assuaged the transfer addiction, and won the 56 trophies per season that the whingers and cryarsers demand.

Oh I know we all say we won't, that we'd fuck football off for good if that happened, and I'm sure some would, and that initially there'd be protests and direct action, walkouts, refusal to attend etc. We have previous in reacting well, and a pretty decent record of integrity as a fanbase. But for every one fan who would genuinely object and turn away from the club there'll be ten that won't and twenty new fans who'll come along, and before we know it it'd be business as usual and fans supporting the owners for the glory they bring.

Human beings are mostly similar in action, reaction and behaviour when looked-upon as a group.
 
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41165 on: September 30, 2022, 03:56:18 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on September 30, 2022, 02:53:43 pm
The same would happen here, with LFC fans, if a regime or sportswashwers bought us up and we started winning almost every game and brought the 'marquee' and 'statement' signings that people want, and assuaged the transfer addiction, and won the 56 trophies per season that the whingers and cryarsers demand.

Oh I know we all say we won't, that we'd fuck football off for good if that happened, and I'm sure some would, and that initially there'd be protests and direct action, walkouts, refusal to attend etc. We have previous in reacting well, and a pretty decent record of integrity as a fanbase. But for every one fan who would genuinely object and turn away from the club there'll be ten that won't and twenty new fans who'll come along, and before we know it it'd be business as usual and fans supporting the owners for the glory they bring.

Human beings are mostly similar in action, reaction and behaviour when looked-upon as a group.
This is sportswashing in action.

Offer the desperate shiny things they've been unable to achieve previously. Be aware of the psychology of human beings. Understand that, for so many, high reward will trump moral principle. Be quite happy to see the old guard drift away and become replaced by an army of brainless useful idiots who are happy to sacrifice morals for that high return in the shape of bought trophies and bragging rights.

It's like how the far-right appeal to the disaffected. It's cynical, but it's a tried and tested approach when looking to enlist an army of useful idiots to do your bidding.

In short, the sportswashers don't care if the more principled old guard slip away in disgust. In fact, they are counting on it.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41166 on: September 30, 2022, 11:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on September 30, 2022, 03:56:18 pm
This is sportswashing in action.

Offer the desperate shiny things they've been unable to achieve previously. Be aware of the psychology of human beings. Understand that, for so many, high reward will trump moral principle. Be quite happy to see the old guard drift away and become replaced by an army of brainless useful idiots who are happy to sacrifice morals for that high return in the shape of bought trophies and bragging rights.

It's like how the far-right appeal to the disaffected. It's cynical, but it's a tried and tested approach when looking to enlist an army of useful idiots to do your bidding.

In short, the sportswashers don't care if the more principled old guard slip away in disgust. In fact, they are counting on it.
Honestly, There would be portions of our fanbase who would gladly accept sports washing owners and everything that comes with it. I'd say it would be more casual/fair weather types or the bandwagoners who are only fans because of the success under Klopp. That lot would eat up the sports wash.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41167 on: Yesterday at 10:14:38 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on September 30, 2022, 11:12:26 pm
Honestly, There would be portions of our fanbase who would gladly accept sports washing owners and everything that comes with it. I'd say it would be more casual/fair weather types or the bandwagoners who are only fans because of the success under Klopp. That lot would eat up the sports wash.
It would be different now I think. Back in the day if we'd been bought by DIC or China or whatever then I think our fan base would have eaten it up. Me included probably. There but for the grace of God...

Us being rivals to City has changed that a little bit now though. Our club now stands as basically the only opposition to the sportswashing clubs and I can't see us accepting it if the club tried to join them.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41168 on: Today at 03:31:53 pm »
Their resurrection is a myth. They looked good against Arsenal, and beat a terrible Liverpool side 2-1 at home, but thats all. Theyre still extremely ordinary.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41169 on: Today at 03:32:58 pm »
 ;D ;D Hag is gathering quite the list of humiliations already, teething problems, ups and downs are totally normal with any new manager but you'd want to see some good signs too and they haven't played well in a game all season yet. They've fluked a few results but it's never sustainable, ask Ole.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41170 on: Today at 03:39:35 pm »
Quote from: Suedehead on September  5, 2022, 03:09:31 pm
You said that with so much chest, it's almost like you believe it.

Even Ian Wright, the biggest Gooner cheerleader around, called it a foul. If that was the other way round - Eriksen on Odegaard - you'd be demanding the foul. Eriksen had two hands in his back, a knee into his thigh, and kicked through his foot. Three points of contact with no ball played. Foul.

Arsenal passed it around better than us, yep granted, but very few times got into positions to actually hurt us. We had more shots on target and always looked threatening going forward. You've got an Arsenal team three years in the making... Arteta has had three years more than Ten Hag to stamp his identity on that team, and it showed at times as Arsenal looked better in possession and well drilled. Yet you lost 3-1 to a team that is littered with new players who are still getting to grips with the manager's style of play. There are unfamiliar relationships all over the pitch... a completely new back four who had played less than 300 minutes together, new faces in midfield, and a winger who had completed two training sessions - and we had another winger playing centre-forward. Taking that into account, and the form you were in, you had a great chance to win at Old Trafford yesterday but you've only done that once in 15 years and maybe it's a mentality thing... you come to a big ground against a huge team and you fold. We've seen it before and it happened again. I'd like to think that in three years time, Ten Hag's United won't be as soft and spineless as Arteta's Arsenal...



 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :rash :rash :wellin
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41171 on: Today at 04:29:03 pm »
Back in your box you useless bags of shit.  :wanker
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41172 on: Today at 04:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on September 30, 2022, 11:12:26 pm
Honestly, There would be portions of our fanbase who would gladly accept sports washing owners and everything that comes with it. I'd say it would be more casual/fair weather types or the bandwagoners who are only fans because of the success under Klopp. That lot would eat up the sports wash.

You say that, but youd be surprised at how many would like that to happen. People may tow the party line on here and say something how they are outraged and the like, but deep down people would be made up if we could do signings like Haaland. And it would be very naive to think otherwise.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41173 on: Today at 04:37:11 pm »
This is what happens when the likes of Neville turns a blind eye to sport washing and yap on about how great it is on Sky Sports. He's been grand with it for years now because it keeps us from winning anything but the cnut has zero self awareness as to what it does to his own club.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41174 on: Today at 04:41:45 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 04:37:11 pm
This is what happens when the likes of Neville turns a blind eye to sport washing and yap on about how great it is on Sky Sports. He's been grand with it for years now because it keeps us from winning anything but the cnut has zero self awareness as to what it does to his own club.


Of course he knows.  He doesn't care.  United will always spend a shitload.  They've spent as much as City even as City cheated financial rules.

If the the Glazers do sell, United will spend even more.

Neville knows this.  He knows that we don't spend as much, so anything to stop us is a plus.  Once Pep and Klopp leave, United will spend as much as City and Newcastle, but possibly with better managers.  He just needs City to stop us for now.

Plus, United can get bought by some dodgy sportswashers, which means even better things for him and his club.

This is why he'd rather kill the ESL than call out sports washing.  He and United have little to gain with the ESL.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41175 on: Today at 04:41:53 pm »
Corner almost turned.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41176 on: Today at 04:43:21 pm »
Won the second half though. Surely 1.5 points for that?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41177 on: Today at 04:45:40 pm »
Ronaldo heat map for the match

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41178 on: Today at 04:51:52 pm »
Nevilles brain at 4-1 was begging him to say theyre back

He was actually saying the United fans walking out would regret it, talking about United getting level

The bloke is such a fucking idiotic spin doctor




Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41179 on: Today at 04:54:35 pm »
They would have won it if matches were 180 minutes
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41180 on: Today at 05:20:29 pm »
Well its funny, but Im not saying too much as we play city soon!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41181 on: Today at 05:30:14 pm »
They bench Maguire and concede 6 goals, coincidence?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41182 on: Today at 05:45:31 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 05:30:14 pm
They bench Maguire and concede 6 goals, coincidence?
He wasn't even on the bench. Is he carrying an injury or just shite, or both?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41183 on: Today at 07:01:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:20:29 pm
Well its funny, but Im not saying too much as we play city soon!
I forgot these were playing today and just heard the score from a friend a few minutes ago.

To be honest, I initially chuckled, but then felt sadness. I absolutely loathe Man United and actually despise a lot of their so-called fans, but a world famous club who were legitimately built getting utterly embarrassed by a tinpot bunch of criminal sportswashers isn't really that funny. It's actually tragic.

I laughed when Forest got promoted back in the day then tore these a new one at Old Trafford, but Forest were a legitimate entity.

We are witnessing the murder of our national sport here, and it's a sordid, tragic spectacle cheered on by repulsive, brainless morons in the media.

In 1989 I remember the club formerly known as Manchester City beat the Mancs 5-1 at Maine Road. My Red cousin married a City fan and we did some work on her house at the time. We all laughed our heads off at that trouncing. The result today just seems to highlight the death of football in this country, though.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41184 on: Today at 07:12:26 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:01:28 pm
I forgot these were playing today and just heard the score from a friend a few minutes ago.

To be honest, I initially chuckled, but then felt sadness. I absolutely loathe Man United and actually despise a lot of their so-called fans, but a world famous club who were legitimately built getting utterly embarrassed by a tinpot bunch of criminal sportswashers isn't really that funny. It's actually tragic.

I laughed when Forest got promoted back in the day then tore these a new one at Old Trafford, but Forest were a legitimate entity.

We are witnessing the murder of our national sport here, and it's a sordid, tragic spectacle cheered on by repulsive, brainless morons in the media.

In 1989 I remember the club formerly known as Manchester City beat the Mancs 5-1 at Maine Road. My Red cousin married a City fan and we did some work on her house at the time. We all laughed our heads off at that trouncing. The result today just seems to highlight the death of football in this country, though.
I have mixed feelings because City have ruined English football but I dislike United. Since we can't win it, I hope City walk it.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41185 on: Today at 07:20:53 pm »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41186 on: Today at 07:26:04 pm »
I'm just taking a small crumb of comfort by the fact that we've not been at the races so far this season, so City winning the league at someone else's expense is not going to be anywhere near as painful as those 2 occasions those c**ts nicked it by just one point from us. Hope we can get it together in Europe again this season.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41187 on: Today at 07:32:03 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:01:28 pm
To be honest, I initially chuckled, but then felt sadness. I absolutely loathe Man United and actually despise a lot of their so-called fans, but a world famous club who were legitimately built getting utterly embarrassed by a tinpot bunch of criminal sportswashers isn't really that funny. It's actually tragic.

Same here. I'm not in the least bit interested in either of them, usually I'd watch the highlights if I see Utd lost, but not today. I'll watch City when they play us in a couple of weeks, and then forget that they exist for another few months.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41188 on: Today at 07:37:06 pm »
Its a curious thing.

Our fanbase abhors the sportswashers but hope they win the league over a non sportswashing Man U.

And yet resent Man U when they would rather see a sportswashing team win at our expense.

Strange.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41189 on: Today at 07:37:14 pm »
Quote
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag left Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench during the side's 6-3 defeat to Manchester City out of "respect" for the striker, he said.

Ronaldo was an unused substitute at the Etihad Stadium despite United finding themselves 4-0 down at half-time.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Victor Lindelof, Anthony Martial, Fred, Casemiro and Luke Shaw all came off the bench ahead of Ronaldo, with Ten Hag insisting afterward the 37-year-old did not deserve to be subjected to humiliation at the hands of Pep Guardiola's champions.

"I wouldn't bring him in out of respect for Cristiano, for his big career," Ten Hag said.

https://www.espn.com/soccer/manchester-united-engman_utd/story/4759917/cristiano-ronaldo-left-out-of-man-united-thrashing-to-city-out-of-respect-erik-ten-hag

WTF does that even mean??

 :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao

Thank goodness they are giving us some comfort and something to laugh at.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41190 on: Today at 07:37:38 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:20:29 pm
Well its funny, but Im not saying too much as we play city soon!

For City, we're their biggest rivals.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41191 on: Today at 07:46:24 pm »
How the hell did United manage to score three goals?


I don't want City to win the title, but if there's always someone there to run them close, they get a veneer or legitimacy in the eyes of the media. If they have to win it, they should be walking it, given what they've spent. And only winning it five or six years straight will get people actually questioning whether it really is good for the game.

There's a difference between dominating the league and strangling the life out of it. Pretty soon it will just be Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi trading titles for 25 years.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #41192 on: Today at 07:59:56 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:01:28 pm
I forgot these were playing today and just heard the score from a friend a few minutes ago.

To be honest, I initially chuckled, but then felt sadness. I absolutely loathe Man United and actually despise a lot of their so-called fans, but a world famous club who were legitimately built getting utterly embarrassed by a tinpot bunch of criminal sportswashers isn't really that funny. It's actually tragic.

I laughed when Forest got promoted back in the day then tore these a new one at Old Trafford, but Forest were a legitimate entity.

We are witnessing the murder of our national sport here, and it's a sordid, tragic spectacle cheered on by repulsive, brainless morons in the media.

In 1989 I remember the club formerly known as Manchester City beat the Mancs 5-1 at Maine Road. My Red cousin married a City fan and we did some work on her house at the time. We all laughed our heads off at that trouncing. The result today just seems to highlight the death of football in this country, though.

Turned down an invitation to the boozer this afternoon - a couple of mates were catching up whilst this was on. Only checked the score on the hour mark, when it was 4-1 - thought I'd usual delight in United's misfortune, my first reaction was almost sadness. Clearly football's been heading in the direction it is for years, but my first thought on seeing it at 4-1 was to think it's not really a derby any longer. Will City fans claim any significant bragging rights during the coming week? Will the defeat mean more to United than defeats at the hands of others in recent years? I'd struggle to put it in terms of sympathy, but I just couldn't help thinking that it isn't really a derby any longer - something that would once have been cherished, and exciting, just seems to have been rendered entirely irrelevant.

Our defeat to United hurt the other week, and their supporters will have revelled in it - we've been a much better run club and had a much better team than them for a long time now, and so they'll have loved giving us a bloody nose. It felt like it mattered because we're playing by the same rules - it feels like City are competing across entirely different criteria.
