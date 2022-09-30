The same would happen here, with LFC fans, if a regime or sportswashwers bought us up and we started winning almost every game and brought the 'marquee' and 'statement' signings that people want, and assuaged the transfer addiction, and won the 56 trophies per season that the whingers and cryarsers demand.
Oh I know we all say we won't, that we'd fuck football off for good if that happened, and I'm sure some would, and that initially there'd be protests and direct action, walkouts, refusal to attend etc. We have previous in reacting well, and a pretty decent record of integrity as a fanbase. But for every one fan who would genuinely object and turn away from the club there'll be ten that won't and twenty new fans who'll come along, and before we know it it'd be business as usual and fans supporting the owners for the glory they bring.
Human beings are mostly similar in action, reaction and behaviour when looked-upon as a group.