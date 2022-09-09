I just want to thank all the posters here, Bruno, Ronnie, Harry, Aaron, the largish full back, Ollie, The Glazers, Woodward and MUFC in general. It's such a tonic to come into this thread. It makes me feel good even on a bad day. Class.
Their crazy fee for Casemiro literally financed the Tchouaméni deal. We need a team like them that's willing to offer ludicrous prices for our players when we want to replace them.Imagine someone paying £80m for Sadio then we reinvest that to sign Darwin.
Some of these imbeciles are saying they dont care about the Europa league because its all about the title this season, never seen a more deluded bunch.
Think your lot push them pretty close though mate.
I find Arsenal fans to be infinitely more grounded than the Norwich fans.That's not to say they don't have their fair share of whoppers though.
Sales of Norwich scarves have gone up.When's the next protest?
Sales of Norwich scarves have gone up.When's the next protest hissy fit?
Theyve got a decision to make as weve already played at old Trafford. Do they hold out for an unlikely cup fixture or do they break tradition and protest when a match doesnt involve LFC?
It's a tough call for them. Until now they've needed the presence of the best and most successful club in the country in order to bring maximum publicity to their attempts to attract a sportswasher protests.They won't bother against Abu Dhabi because they are willingly subservient to them these days. They've played Arsenal. They are too busy french kissing with Everton to bother with that game. Decisions decisions... 🤔
The answer to this quandary is
Saudi Arabia United FC!Itll be a high profile game because, well richest club in the world, Antony versus Isak and, as an added bonus itll be broadcast into every oil state so a benefactor may ride to save United.
