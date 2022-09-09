Theyve got a decision to make as weve already played at old Trafford. Do they hold out for an unlikely cup fixture or do they break tradition and protest when a match doesnt involve LFC?



attempts to attract a sportswasher

It's a tough call for them. Until now they've needed the presence of the best and most successful club in the country in order to bring maximum publicity to theirprotests.They won't bother against Abu Dhabi because they are willingly subservient to them these days.They've played Arsenal. They are too busy french kissing with Everton to bother with that game.Decisions decisions... 🤔