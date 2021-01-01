My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg
Never mind the Casemiro pension, turns out theyre paying Eriksen £200k a week after a £12million signing-on fee.
They've spent a lot to go 6 years without a trophy.
I just hope Odegaard is fit for Sunday. We will run rings round them if our front 4 are all playing. Only problem is the ref is from Manchester, United fan Paul Tierney. So its set up for them to kick us off the park and then a Xhaka jump for a header to get a straight red.
Transfer window is closed, right now my top 4 is Man City, Spurs Chelsea and Man Utd, no Arsenal no Liverpool. They've transformed and Man Utd have a better squad than Liverpool.
Robbie Savage on BBC They never learn
Page created in 0.03 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.6]