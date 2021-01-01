« previous next »
rossipersempre

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40880 on: Today at 09:58:57 am
Never mind the Casemiro pension, turns out theyre paying Eriksen £200k a week after a £12million signing-on fee.



MonsLibpool

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40881 on: Today at 10:00:35 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 09:58:57 am
Never mind the Casemiro pension, turns out theyre paying Eriksen £200k a week after a £12million signing-on fee.
They've spent a lot to go 6 years without a trophy.
Terry de Niro

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40882 on: Today at 04:07:06 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 10:00:35 am
They've spent a lot to go 6 years without a trophy.
Tell that to Che Neville.
FlashingBlade

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40883 on: Today at 04:19:55 pm
https://www.theguardian.com/football/live/2022/sep/04/manchester-united-v-arsenal-premier-league-live


pic of United  fan at top with with banner " This is war and in war the only crime is to lose"

Thats the first line of the Geneva convention isnt it?
Larse

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40884 on: Today at 06:23:53 pm
they reverted back to their counter attacking 20/21 style. very progessive.
Bucko - Dubai

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40885 on: Today at 06:26:12 pm
Unfortunately their team is much better than it has been for the last few years, they've spent an obscene amount and finally some shit is sticking.

We need to start spending if we don't want to fall behind, especially with our aging squad
DelTrotter

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40886 on: Today at 06:26:55 pm
Don't get sucked in by a few results, they haven't looked good in a game yet this season, just one of their flukey unsustainable little runs they always go on.
Bobinhood

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40887 on: Today at 06:28:54 pm
i'm writing a letter to the CAs its got to be illegal leaving out Ronaldo Slabhead and Fred like that, some kind of lessshit doping going on here. i dont like it!

Chakan

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40888 on: Today at 06:29:14 pm
I'm so confused, so are the Glazers good now?
Ghost Town

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40889 on: Today at 06:29:38 pm
;D

I'm saying nuffink
Hazell

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40890 on: Today at 06:31:52 pm
I suspect some people are trolling with the 'they look much better now and we're shit' shouts but some actually believe it, which is quite something.
TomDcs

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40891 on: Today at 06:59:34 pm
Apparently Antony was the missing piece said in all seriousness after one game where he played for an hour, and where they were once again very lucky. Thats corner number 263 turned right there.
Father Ted

  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40892 on: Today at 07:01:42 pm
Antony looks like a real United player - arrogant, entitled, potentially petulant, the type to celebrate a deflected tap-in against the bottom side with a twatty dance routine.
RedBec1993

  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40893 on: Today at 07:05:24 pm
Arsenal played very well, United are still poor. They hit them on the counter like they did to us. But I guess theyre winning and thats what matters unfortunately.
rushyman

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40894 on: Today at 07:06:52 pm
Theyre so celebratory on sky after a United win

Bring on manager players 30 mins of gushing

Stormzy will be out in a minute
MancEunuchian

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40895 on: Today at 07:09:10 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on September  2, 2022, 10:07:41 am
I just hope Odegaard is fit for Sunday. We will run rings round them if our front 4 are all playing. Only problem is the ref is from Manchester, United fan Paul Tierney. So its set up for them to kick us off the park and then a Xhaka jump for a header  to get a straight red.
;D Same old arse
MJD-L4

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40896 on: Today at 07:12:26 pm
Robbie Savage on BBC

Quote
Transfer window is closed, right now my top 4 is Man City, Spurs Chelsea and Man Utd, no Arsenal no Liverpool. They've transformed and Man Utd have a better squad than Liverpool.

They never learn :lmao
RedSince86

  
  
  
  
  
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #40897 on: Today at 07:15:49 pm
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 07:12:26 pm
Robbie Savage on BBC

They never learn :lmao
Robbie Savage lifelong Man United fan. ::)
