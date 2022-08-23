« previous next »
RedBec1993

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
August 23, 2022, 03:38:41 pm
Quote from: Kopenhagen on August 23, 2022, 03:31:03 pm
Disgraceful rats.

Wheres the headline news on this? Not getting any coverage on sly sports is it?
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
August 23, 2022, 06:05:06 pm
Quote from: RedBec1993 on August 23, 2022, 03:38:41 pm
Wheres the headline news on this? Not getting any coverage on sly sports is it?
Why would it get any coverage on their official propaganda channel?
TepidT2O

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
August 23, 2022, 06:06:26 pm
What annoys me most is that they were still utterly shit.
Flaccido Dongingo

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
August 23, 2022, 06:08:10 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on August 23, 2022, 06:06:26 pm
What annoys me most is that they were still utterly shit.
Dreadful, but consider the fact that we essentially had our spine missing, Konate, Fabinho, Thiago, Nunez, we're gonna be below par, was very impressed with Carvalho, he's not a prospect, he's ready.
DonkeyWan

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
August 23, 2022, 09:18:36 pm
There are a lot of good United supporters who properly support their club, do all the right things, protest because they believe the current owners are a stain on the club's name and want change because they have a vision of a better future for their club. They are naive, I believe, but I respect them.

Let's not kid ourselves though, the vast, vast majority of that protest last night were drunk, windy fuckers who were too afraid to watch as they thought Liverpool would win.

They didn't protest when they were winning. Hell, they didn't even protest when they started losing. They only really started protesting when Liverpool started winning. Imagine how big the protest would have been if Liverpool had won the quadruple!

As it is they are a fan base that are happy for City to win, as they believe those titles don't count for squat. In other words, they, as a fanbase, don't care if the rules are broken, or have any moral qualms about sportswashing, as long as they (indirectly) benefit.
The G in Gerrard

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
August 23, 2022, 09:47:10 pm
Still shit.

Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
August 23, 2022, 10:54:10 pm
c*nts
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
August 23, 2022, 10:59:12 pm
Quote from: Flaccido Dongingo on August 23, 2022, 06:08:10 pm
Dreadful, but consider the fact that we essentially had our spine missing, Konate, Fabinho, Thiago, Nunez, we're gonna be below par, was very impressed with Carvalho, he's not a prospect, he's ready.

The one player of theirs that stood out was Malacia, a definite improvement on Shaw, though not difficult.

And lets see how many more Sancho and Rashford score this season.
Circa1892

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 06:49:37 am
Ignoring the game itself.

What a bunch of entitled, dirty little scruffs their fans are. Protesting because they havent bought any toys recently (interestingly they forgot they hated the Glazers when they bought Sancho, Varane and the old striker who for some reason didnt include MLS clubs when touting himself round the world this summer). Effectively support their neighbours, and then decide to trash things because they dont win as much as they used to. There isnt a more disgraceful, entitled fanbase out there. Hillsborough chants all night AGAIN. And you get the fucking little scruffy thick c*nts Neville and Keane flip flopping between outrage at the Glazers to fanboyism. Theyre a fucking set of c*nts.

With all the death chants they do at him - Joel Glazer should strip every penny he can out of the club and laugh himself sensless as their shite, leaky stadium crumbles.
KillieRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:27:23 am

They`ll probably lose to the next team that they can`t counter-attack against. It`s a roll back to the Ole regime.

Despite Liverpool being shite they were still very, very lucky to win that game.
Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:59:53 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 09:27:23 am
They`ll probably lose to the next team that they can`t counter-attack against. It`s a roll back to the Ole regime.

Despite Liverpool being shite they were still very, very lucky to win that game.

They won't be raising their game like that again until the next protest with a week to prepare for the game against a team in a real funk.

Counter attacking with a team of fast forwards will work for them though against plenty of sides, as it did under Ole. They ripped that up to accommodate Ronaldo and collapsed last season (and last week). It's not the way Ten Hag sides play though. His Ajax side were all about possession.
Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:19:40 am
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:49:37 am
Ignoring the game itself.

What a bunch of entitled, dirty little scruffs their fans are. Protesting because they havent bought any toys recently (interestingly they forgot they hated the Glazers when they bought Sancho, Varane and the old striker who for some reason didnt include MLS clubs when touting himself round the world this summer). Effectively support their neighbours, and then decide to trash things because they dont win as much as they used to. There isnt a more disgraceful, entitled fanbase out there. Hillsborough chants all night AGAIN. And you get the fucking little scruffy thick c*nts Neville and Keane flip flopping between outrage at the Glazers to fanboyism. Theyre a fucking set of c*nts.

With all the death chants they do at him - Joel Glazer should strip every penny he can out of the club and laugh himself sensless as their shite, leaky stadium crumbles.
They've always been the worst fans in the country. For a club that proclaims itself to be so big, they've always had a remarkably smalltime, classless attitude. They were repulsive in the 70s and 80s, despised throughout the nation for their disgusting behaviour, and they have always (in my lifetime) been the most self entitled around.

Lots of Liverpool fans wondered if they'd mellow and grow up if they were ever successful again, yet they had sustained success with Ferguson and they became even worse. That's why I laugh when some suggest Everton fans might mellow and grow up if they had some success too. Nope, it just fuels their fire.

Personally, I'd love the Mancs to go out of business. I have no sympathy for them whatsoever. They deserve all the grief that arrives at their door. The entire club and fanbase is a model of virtually everything bad in life and in sport. If they eventually get their own murdering sportswasher too, they'll absolutely be everything that's bad in life and in sport.

LGHU.
rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 11:31:21 am
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:59:53 am
It's not the way Ten Hag sides play though. His Ajax side were all about possession.
Apart from 10 minutes against Spurs, lest it be forgotten.
The North Bank

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 12:18:44 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Yesterday at 06:49:37 am
Ignoring the game itself.

What a bunch of entitled, dirty little scruffs their fans are. Protesting because they havent bought any toys recently (interestingly they forgot they hated the Glazers when they bought Sancho, Varane and the old striker who for some reason didnt include MLS clubs when touting himself round the world this summer). Effectively support their neighbours, and then decide to trash things because they dont win as much as they used to. There isnt a more disgraceful, entitled fanbase out there. Hillsborough chants all night AGAIN. And you get the fucking little scruffy thick c*nts Neville and Keane flip flopping between outrage at the Glazers to fanboyism. Theyre a fucking set of c*nts.

With all the death chants they do at him - Joel Glazer should strip every penny he can out of the club and laugh himself sensless as their shite, leaky stadium crumbles.

Theyve always been like that, little kids singing sit down you peadophile to arsene wenger as their parents look on proudly. The kids have grown up now, to be the thick c*nts they were brought up to be.
Crosby Nick

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 12:24:03 pm
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 12:18:44 pm
Theyve always been like that, little kids singing sit down you peadophile to arsene wenger as their parents look on proudly. The kids have grown up now, to be the thick c*nts they were brought up to be.

The abuse Wenger used to take at Old Trafford was absolutely disgraceful and again, dont really recall it being spoken about too much in the media. Think Ferguson might have had a word about it once but it never seemed to stop them.

These tests need to hate something to be able to generate an atmosphere.
Fromola

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 01:39:31 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:24:03 pm
The abuse Wenger used to take at Old Trafford was absolutely disgraceful and again, dont really recall it being spoken about too much in the media. Think Ferguson might have had a word about it once but it never seemed to stop them.

These tests need to hate something to be able to generate an atmosphere.

Ferguson only said anything once he and Wenger became friendly anyway (i.e. when Wenger/Arsenal were no longer a threat).

United are never held to account for anything though. Always indulged. There's no way we'd have got off scot free with causing a riot and getting a game abandoned. Sky gave us a hard enough time over the Gillett and Hicks protests (Jim White et al, while the pundits just blamed Benitez for everything) and the club were actually going to the wall at the time, never mind outspending everyone else.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 01:47:29 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 12:24:03 pm
The abuse Wenger used to take at Old Trafford was absolutely disgraceful and again, dont really recall it being spoken about too much in the media. Think Ferguson might have had a word about it once but it never seemed to stop them.

These tests need to hate something to be able to generate an atmosphere.
Even when they were winning, it was "Are you watching Merseyside?" They don't know how to be happy.
MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:15:02 pm
The De Jong deal is off :D
Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:24:35 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:39:31 pm
Ferguson only said anything once he and Wenger became friendly anyway (i.e. when Wenger/Arsenal were no longer a threat).

United are never held to account for anything though. Always indulged. There's no way we'd have got off scot free with causing a riot and getting a game abandoned. Sky gave us a hard enough time over the Gillett and Hicks protests (Jim White et al, while the pundits just blamed Benitez for everything) and the club were actually going to the wall at the time, never mind outspending everyone else.
I find it incredible how differently Carragher and Neville have been handled after their mistakes. Carragher spat at some fella who was giving him stick. Unfortunately, it hit his child instead. Now, spitting at anyone is repulsive, but what he did was not on Sky's time and despite the fella he spat at being a complete gobshite pulling a dangerous and childish stunt at high speed in front of his daughter, Carragher apologised unreservedly. Sky still banned him. They only allowed him back after basically castrating him.

Gary (the gobshite) Neville actively helped incite public disorder, where stewards and police were attacked and injured. A stadium was broken into, security was compromised and the biggest league game in the UK was called off. Neville played his part in all this on Sky's time, on their screen, and representing them. He should have been sacked immediately, yet here he is, still on screen and still inciting.

It absolutely beggars belief how he gets away with it. His head should have rolled straight after his appalling incitement to riot, yet I don't recall anyone taking him to task over his wilful recklessness.

Double Standards United Plc.
Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:26:05 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 09:15:02 pm
The De Jong deal is off :D
Like it was ever on.  ::)

FdJ : "Which part of fuck the hell off don't you understand?"
MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 09:29:46 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 09:26:05 pm
Like it was ever on.  ::)

FdJ : "Which part of fuck the hell off don't you understand?"
:lmao :lmao :lmao
God's Left Peg

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:16:06 pm
Quote from: TSC on August 23, 2022, 07:51:53 am
Didnt take long last night for Tylers rhetoric.  Slipped in something about how 30 years ago in the premiers first season (football was invented then) how UTD lost their first 2 games and won the title.  Think he also mentioned swagger too.

That fucking old turd was insufferable. In fact the whole of the Sky Sports commentary team were.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
Game raising cnuts. Everton in red.
deano2727

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Today at 03:47:43 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
Game raising cnuts. Everton in red.

Not even. We just did our best to lose the game - and it worked.

If we play like that on Saturday we might be on the end of another defeat. We were terrible.

United will be back to dropping points again sharpish.
