There are a lot of good United supporters who properly support their club, do all the right things, protest because they believe the current owners are a stain on the club's name and want change because they have a vision of a better future for their club. They are naive, I believe, but I respect them.
Let's not kid ourselves though, the vast, vast majority of that protest last night were drunk, windy fuckers who were too afraid to watch as they thought Liverpool would win.
They didn't protest when they were winning. Hell, they didn't even protest when they started losing. They only really started protesting when Liverpool started winning. Imagine how big the protest would have been if Liverpool had won the quadruple!
As it is they are a fan base that are happy for City to win, as they believe those titles don't count for squat. In other words, they, as a fanbase, don't care if the rules are broken, or have any moral qualms about sportswashing, as long as they (indirectly) benefit.