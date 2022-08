Thatís being extremely generous. Even at his best, heís just a fucking carthorse, a shit version of Mascherano, an effective but necessary blunt instrument to allow Kroos & Modric the freedom to run the midfield. He doesnít work in any other set up, least of all Unitedís shambolic and feckless midfield. Worse, now heís guaranteed his retirement fund, the only effort youíll see from this fat-faced twat is giving Luke Shaw a run for his money in the canteen dessert stakes (*to be reintroduced once plastic Ronnie has left).



He seemed to have that weird Madrid cloak of invisibility vibe in the semi-final against City when he should have been booked twice in the first half and somehow got away with murder.He strikes me as a lad signing up for his pension at United, but definitely a decent henchman midfielder and an enormous improvement on what they have at the moment, which is arguably the worst midfield in the division.