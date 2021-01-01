Casemiro is better than Fred and McTominay, so in that respect hes an upgrade for their midfield. However, hes not joining a dominant side or playing alongside world class players such as Toni Kroos or Luka Modric. Its a different kettle of fish. Manchester United are trying to patch things up, but need a long-term rebuild. Its crazy they are in this position, given how much they have spent.



Busquets springs to mind. Was great at Barca and Spain next to Xavi and Iniesta as he'd just pass it to them and they'd do the rest and they'd dominate the ball all game. Although he'd win the ball back, they had the ball 90% of the time anyway. When they left he was badly exposed playing alongside shite, plus he turned 30 and slowed down more/lost his edge as he'd already won everything.They'll be paying this lad 300k+ a week at 34/35. It's a bit like Gini looking for that big last deal at 30 when we weren't offering it and went to PSG instead. You can't just throw 4-5 year deals like confetti to players in their 30s.