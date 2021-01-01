Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Home
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« previous
next »
Print
Pages:
1
...
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
[
1007
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6? (Read 2438683 times)
Magz50
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,775
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
«
Reply #40240 on:
Today
at 03:17:38 pm »
Casemiro is obviously a big upgrade on the dross they have now, but did they really need another slide tackle merchant? I thought they needed a box to box?
Logged
Print
Pages:
1
...
1002
1003
1004
1005
1006
[
1007
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Page created in 0.028 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.9]
SMF 2.0.18
|
SMF © 2021
,
Simple Machines
XHTML
RSS
WAP2