« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 999 1000 1001 1002 1003 [1004]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2435676 times)

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,498
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40120 on: Yesterday at 05:13:50 pm »
I think they're stuck with him:

Borussia Dortmund is now seen as Cristiano Ronaldos last hope of a Manchester United exit.

🔴 A move to Sporting does not interest he who fannies about and dives around or Ruben Amorim
🔴 No chance of Atleti now
🔴 Ronaldo forced to run punishment laps in training

📝
@JacobsBen

Dortmund would have to pay Ronaldo ~20m for just this one season based on him only willing to take a 30% pay cut. There's no way that is happening.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40121 on: Yesterday at 05:24:17 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:13:50 pm
I think they're stuck with him:

Borussia Dortmund is now seen as Cristiano Ronaldos last hope of a Manchester United exit.
My word!  If I had to name five clubs that I wouldn't expect to touch Ronaldo with a bargepole then Dortmund would be near the top.

Even ignoring the very ethos on which the club is run they've already signed three forwards this summer.  One of those being ten Hag's old mate Sebastien Haller - now there's somebody that might have been a good signing for Man U  ::)
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40122 on: Yesterday at 05:26:34 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 05:24:17 pm
My word!  If I had to name five clubs that I wouldn't expect to touch Ronaldo with a bargepole then Dortmund would be near the top.

Even ignoring the very ethos on which the club is run they've already signed three forwards this summer.  One of those being ten Hag's old mate Sebastien Haller - now there's somebody that might have been a good signing for Man U  ::)
Haller isn't available due to a tumour.
Logged

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,582
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40123 on: Yesterday at 05:32:31 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 05:26:34 pm
Haller isn't available due to a tumour.
The piece I read said Dortmund's doctors were very positive following his surgery, that they hoped for him to be involved prior to the World Cup and then have a mini pre-season during the World Cup.  Fingers crossed for him, of course.

They signed Modeste recently as well as short-term cover for Haller so the aging-but-cheap-striker-to-do-a-job role has already been taken  ;D
Logged

Offline Drinks Sangria

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,550
  • 'I'm caught on your coat again.'
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40124 on: Yesterday at 05:46:59 pm »
Absolutely no way Dortmund go after Ronaldo. Even the suggestion is bizarre. That news is either fake or is based on the fact theyre the only top European club who havent rejected Mendes overtures.

Funny though.
Logged
Seeing these smiling faces is the greatest pleasure. They have been magnificent all season. They have been our 12th man. I have always said our fans are the best in England. Now I know they are the best in Europe too. Rafa Benitez

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,965
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40125 on: Yesterday at 05:48:41 pm »
What the fuck are these gobshites protesting for?

Is it because the Glazers aren't spending any money, or is it because they are spending loads of money on absolute shite?
Logged

Offline Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,363
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40126 on: Yesterday at 05:52:52 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:48:41 pm
What the fuck are these gobshites protesting for?

Is it because the Glazers aren't spending any money, or is it because they are spending loads of money on absolute shite?

It's fucking maddening.  They're trying to get Casimero on an absurd wage, they've offered Frenkie De Jong a kings ransom, but the owners aren't spending enough.  Mental.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,471
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40127 on: Yesterday at 06:04:21 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Yesterday at 05:00:52 pm
Casemiro is a great signing for Man Utd........is something you would say if it was 2015

The fact he's already won everything at club level suggests he won't be that hungry by mere virtue of the fact he's willing to go there (i.e. Varane).

His priority this season will probably be the World Cup which he hasn't won. Next season he turns 32. He improves the team in the short term but it's very shor-term ism.

He's also been used to playing with great players all that time, in a midfield with Kroos and Modric and Benzema in front and Bale and Ronaldo in their prime. Away from playing in that side his international career his average.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,114
  • JFT96
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40128 on: Yesterday at 06:15:43 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:04:21 pm
The fact he's already won everything at club level suggests he won't be that hungry by mere virtue of the fact he's willing to go there (i.e. Varane).

His priority this season will probably be the World Cup which he hasn't won. Next season he turns 32. He improves the team in the short term but it's very shor-term ism.

He's also been used to playing with great players all that time, in a midfield with Kroos and Modric and Benzema in front and Bale and Ronaldo in their prime. Away from playing in that side his international career his average.

They just dont learn from previous mistakes . Constantly signing players past their best on high wages, regardless of if its what they need or not

Yes he improves their midfield but hell be money orientated and as you said World Cup will be his priority. A shadow of the player at Madrid who played alongside Modric and Kroos, as apposed to Fred and McTominay

But yes, its all the owners fault . Get the green and yellow scarfs out the loft lads
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,229
  • BAGs. 27 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40129 on: Yesterday at 06:27:07 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:48:41 pm
What the fuck are these gobshites protesting for?

Is it because the Glazers aren't spending any money, or is it because they are spending loads of money on absolute shite?

I don't think they even know themselves.

They've spent a billion quid but are moaning that the Glazers don't spend. They've been bought players they raved about and wanted. They wanted the show pony, and they were granted their wish.

All you hear from them is ''I want, I want, I want....''  When they get it they still whinge like babies.

Welcome to Old Trafford. Home of the most entitled and absurd fanbase in the world.''

Yes, this Manchester Yernaartid we are talking about.  ::)
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,295
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40130 on: Yesterday at 06:29:33 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:48:41 pm
What the fuck are these gobshites protesting for?

Is it because the Glazers aren't spending any money, or is it because they are spending loads of money on absolute shite?

I think they don't know,other than wanting something vague like 'having their United back' and new owners because these Glazers have been the worst owners in the world,because their high priest Gary Neville said so.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,124
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40131 on: Yesterday at 06:43:58 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 06:29:33 pm
I think they don't know,other than wanting something vague like 'having their United back' and new owners because these Glazers have been the worst owners in the world,because their high priest Gary Neville said so.
The one thing that'll be needed to turn things around for them is time but a toddler is more patient than them. That's why they are likely to continue struggling.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40132 on: Yesterday at 07:46:00 pm »
Casimeiro is light years ahead of anything they have in midfield, so by that end its a big improvement for them. However, you can hardly call it a great long term investment given his age, the price, the wage etc.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,523
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40133 on: Yesterday at 07:48:18 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 04:17:49 pm
Ahahahahahaha



So basically they have appointed the Dutch version of David "run dem laps" Moyes as manager :lmao
Logged

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,468
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40134 on: Yesterday at 07:51:17 pm »
They will target Mendieta if Casemiro turns them down.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,871
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40135 on: Yesterday at 07:55:14 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:48:41 pm
What the fuck are these gobshites protesting for?

Is it because the Glazers aren't spending any money, or is it because they are spending loads of money on absolute shite?

Given the timing of these protests in recent seasons, I think the main thing they arre protesting is that we are so much better than them.
Logged

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 69,359
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40136 on: Yesterday at 07:59:01 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Yesterday at 07:51:17 pm
They will target Mendieta if Casemiro turns them down.

Would be a great signing (for the Hacienda).
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,184
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40137 on: Yesterday at 08:09:18 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:13:50 pm
I think they're stuck with him:

Borussia Dortmund is now seen as Cristiano Ronaldos last hope of a Manchester United exit.

🔴 A move to Sporting does not interest he who fannies about and dives around or Ruben Amorim
🔴 No chance of Atleti now
🔴 Ronaldo forced to run punishment laps in training

📝
@JacobsBen

Dortmund would have to pay Ronaldo ~20m for just this one season based on him only willing to take a 30% pay cut. There's no way that is happening.

There is no way that Ronaldo is running extra laps.

He walked out at halftime of a friendly - no chance he doesn't strike at such a "punishment" either.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,800
  • JFT97
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40138 on: Yesterday at 08:17:45 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:48:41 pm
What the fuck are these gobshites protesting for?

Is it because the Glazers aren't spending any money, or is it because they are spending loads of money on absolute shite?

I dont think most of them know. I bet none of them would be protesting if theyd actually been successful in the last 5 years, if trophies were coming in then all their fans would happily turn a blind eye to the way the glazers are bleeding them dry.

Theres not many clubs, in fact theres no clubs in the premier league apart from Utd, who can spend over a billion and not a penny of it actually comes from the owners pocket.
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,865
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40139 on: Yesterday at 09:57:35 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 05:13:50 pm
I think they're stuck with him:

Borussia Dortmund is now seen as Cristiano Ronaldos last hope of a Manchester United exit.

🔴 A move to Sporting does not interest he who fannies about and dives around or Ruben Amorim
🔴 No chance of Atleti now
🔴 Ronaldo forced to run punishment laps in training

📝
@JacobsBen

Dortmund would have to pay Ronaldo ~20m for just this one season based on him only willing to take a 30% pay cut. There's no way that is happening.

I love his arrogance. 38 years old and he still thinks he's worth obscene wages.  He must be so fucking jealous of Messi. :lmao

A Klopp-type manager would tell him to just stay at home and count his money - don't even bother turning up for training as he's not in the manager's plans.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Magz50

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,774
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40140 on: Yesterday at 10:12:43 pm »
Casemiro on a huge payday golden parachute. Where have I seen this before with United? Will they ever learn.
Logged

Offline Max_powers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40141 on: Yesterday at 10:33:02 pm »
Ronaldo is lazy in some aspects, he is not really a "system" player. Heard there was similar discontent with him when Rafa took over at Madrid.

Ten Haag is gonna have his hands full unless he can move all the deadweight which is pretty much most of their squad.
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,151
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40142 on: Yesterday at 11:43:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:48:41 pm
What the fuck are these gobshites protesting for?

Is it because the Glazers aren't spending any money, or is it because they are spending loads of money on absolute shite?


It's been funny watching United and Everton protest this last year, both clubs have spent a fortune, luck that 99% of clubs do not have. It's probably the first time clubs have protested not about spending but just about being shite. This despite the fact the clubs have given in to fan pressure at both clubs in terms of either hiring and firing managers as well.


Lovely that this should be those two clubs whilst we have been joyous. It cannot last, surely.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,607
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40143 on: Yesterday at 11:45:54 pm »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 09:06:31 am
He would probably improve their midfield but only in the short term as he is 69.
Ha!  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Tesco tearaway

  • Would just LUUUUUUURVE to 'swipe your clubcard', ooooooh matron!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,607
  • *NoVoid-19
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40144 on: Yesterday at 11:49:49 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 09:15:31 am
They really are in a mess of their own making aren't they.

They've been given everything they've demanded and had removed everyone they wanted rid of. 

They've dictated every detail of their own downfall but not realised it yet nor are they looking like stopping any time soon.

Players, managers, board members, scouts, coaches, backroom staff, even pundits and the general media have all been blamed yet they're still lurching from one bad decision to the next.

They're no longer attractive to new players as who wants to tie themselves to such a disfunctional organisation where the fans turn on you after a couple of bad moves in a game and you're stuck there for another 4 or 5yrs with no escape.

I hope this isn't the wake up call they really need to scrap everything and start again with young, decent players to build on but I doubt it.

They'll need to see through their new target of driving out their rogue owners who they now see as responsible for the downfall which will take a concerted and determined drive for a good couple of years and they don't have the fortitude to do that.

Keep at it Devils and Blueshites as until you realise you are the biggest problem nothing will change 👍
Applicable in either thread  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on March  8, 2021, 09:31:11 pm
If your moral compass is Piers Moron then I ask you to think whether someone who oversaw illegal phone hacking and published fake pictures depicting War Crimes is an appropriate person to look up to. In fact, I'd suggest you're a bit of a c*nt.

Offline Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,644
  • Truthiness
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40145 on: Today at 12:24:42 am »
Casemiro is a very good player and all, but how much experience does he have in relegation battles?
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Kalito

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • ***JFT97***
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40146 on: Today at 01:23:16 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on August 14, 2022, 07:32:55 am
Weve got a fucking Oompah Loompah playing at centre back guys. :D
We've got fucking Jermaine Defoe playing at the back!  :lmao :lmao

This dude is fuckin' qualitehh!
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Mr Bill Shankly

Offline elsewhere

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,468
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40147 on: Today at 07:38:36 am »
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Yesterday at 09:06:31 am
He would probably improve their midfield but only in the short term as he is 69.
:lmao
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 999 1000 1001 1002 1003 [1004]   Go Up
« previous next »
 