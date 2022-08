But but but the Glazers don't want to spend any moneeeeeeeeeey!!!



Well they donít want to spend any of their own money! Theyíll spend big on transfers, but none of it is from owner investment. Itís money thatís generated from the club revenue. If you look at the last 10 years the Glazers have pocketed over £150m from the club, no wonder they donít want to sell and long may they continue running the club into the ground and racking up the enormous debt