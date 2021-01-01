« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2427373 times)

Offline Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40000 on: Today at 03:18:48 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:10:12 pm


I wish I could find the Jose and Ole versions to commemorate this day

Here's Ole. I haven't got the Jose one - before my time, maybe?

Offline redgriffin73

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40001 on: Today at 03:30:55 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:02:44 pm
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will soon reveal "the truth" about his future after reading so many "lies" this summer.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62573665

Love the drama.

While it's funny because it's them, I really cannot be arsed with people doing this. Announcing that they will be announcing something, what a load of shite, just announce it when you're ready, you don't have to let us know that you're going to! Like when players let us know that they will soon be announcing which club they're joining, absolutely pointless and just attention seeking.
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40002 on: Today at 03:33:13 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:10:12 pm


I wish I could find the Jose and Ole versions to commemorate this day

Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:18:48 pm
Here's Ole. I haven't got the Jose one - before my time, maybe?


Offline Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40003 on: Today at 03:36:45 pm »
Excellent! Was there one for Van Gaal and Moyes?
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40004 on: Today at 03:59:29 pm »
Looking to get £10m back on Wank-Bissaka, be lucky to get that. A nice £40m loss there :lmao
Online fredfrop

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40005 on: Today at 04:01:41 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 03:36:45 pm
Excellent! Was there one for Van Gaal and Moyes?
I'm sure Aloysius Paulus Maria "Louis" van Gaal was the first, but this is Dall E's go at it:
Offline Lone Star Red

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40006 on: Today at 04:02:40 pm »
Wan-Bissaka for £10 million isn't a bad purchase for any club with a back-against-the-wall type of approach to the game. Which makes it all the more hilarious they shelled out £50 million for an incredibly limited, defensive first fullback.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40007 on: Today at 04:46:53 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:33:17 pm
Some #mufc players feel Ten Hag's approach does not suit their skill set and they would favour a more pragmatic approach against Liverpool [@samuelluckhurst]

Two games in and they're already moaning. He'll be lucky to last until Halloween at this rate
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40008 on: Today at 04:50:43 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:46:53 pm
Two games in and they're already moaning. He'll be lucky to last until Halloween at this rate
They just don't want to get hammered again.
Online Tobelius

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40009 on: Today at 04:59:41 pm »
Thought Lingard was supposed to be the one constantly leaking stuff from the dressing room to the press,looks like these leaks are just one of those things that are Man United now.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40010 on: Today at 05:01:32 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:33:17 pm
Some #mufc players feel Ten Hag's approach does not suit their skill set and they would favour a more pragmatic approach against Liverpool [@samuelluckhurst]
Outrageous. Hes tried to train them to play outside of their skill set football
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40011 on: Today at 05:04:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:01:32 pm
Outrageous. Hes tried to train them to play outside of their skill set football
And people bang on about the quality of their players. They are shite.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40012 on: Today at 05:06:49 pm »
They're being linked with Dest now. Dutch and played for Ajax so he checks all the boxes
Online Chris~

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40013 on: Today at 05:21:54 pm »
I do like that the players are basically complaining they can't play modern football. It's not like Ten Hag is trying to reinvent football, it's just possession focused + pressing that most top teams in operate to varying degrees
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40014 on: Today at 05:33:50 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 02:33:17 pm
Some #mufc players feel Ten Hag's approach does not suit their skill set and they would favour a more pragmatic approach against Liverpool [@samuelluckhurst]

"We want a manager we can learn from and who helps us develop as players."

Five minutes later...

"The new manager is trying to broaden our very limited skill set. It's just not on, is it."   :duh
Offline Son of Spion

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #40015 on: Today at 05:35:12 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:06:49 pm
They're being linked with Dest now. Dutch and played for Ajax so he checks all the boxes
They'll be testing the waters for a deal to bring Johan Cruyff to Old Trafford next.
