Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will soon reveal "the truth" about his future after reading so many "lies" this summer.



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62573665



Love the drama.



While it's funny because it's them, I really cannot be arsed with people doing this. Announcing that they will be announcing something, what a load of shite, just announce it when you're ready, you don't have to let us know that you're going to! Like when players let us know that they will soon be announcing which club they're joining, absolutely pointless and just attention seeking.