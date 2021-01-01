I wish I could find the Jose and Ole versions to commemorate this day
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will soon reveal "the truth" about his future after reading so many "lies" this summer.https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62573665Love the drama.
Here's Ole. I haven't got the Jose one - before my time, maybe?
Excellent! Was there one for Van Gaal and Moyes?
Some #mufc players feel Ten Hag's approach does not suit their skill set and they would favour a more pragmatic approach against Liverpool [@samuelluckhurst]
Two games in and they're already moaning. He'll be lucky to last until Halloween at this rate
Outrageous. Hes tried to train them to play outside of their skill set
football
They're being linked with Dest now. Dutch and played for Ajax so he checks all the boxes
