Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2425986 times)

Offline Saltashscouse

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39960 on: Today at 07:30:31 am »
Hahaha  i got sent this yesterday which i think is spot on


OLD TRAFFORD DONKEY SANCTUARY
OLD TRAFFORD DONKEY SANCTUARY (Est. 2013.) From as little as £750 a year, you too can sponsor a helpless donkey. Like HARRY bought from Leicester for £80m, where his cruel Thai owners were forcing him to perform as a 'footballer' for as much as 90 minutes in the blazing sun, in front of a baying crowd. Or CRISTIANO, brought here at enormous expense because no one else wanted him. No one knows exactly how old Cristiano is, but he's certainly a veteran as he can scarcely move and is useless for any work. His food, vet bills and treats cost us over 500k a week. Or perhaps little LUKE or 'Fatty' as he is known to his fans. Luke has had such traumas that he's a compulsive eater, and often eats as many as 10 large sacks of carrots a day.

Of course, you don't need to choose Harry, Cristiano or Luke. We have more than a dozen other donkeys some of them tragic cases. For example PHIL. Little Phil would have been put down anywhere else, as his vet bills are huge and he is rarely able to do any work. However, here at Old Trafford he is safe and can enjoy retirement with his friends.

We are open on alternate weekends and many Thursday nights. Why don't you come down and enjoy the sight of our donkeys running aimlessly about our large field in Trafford, near Manchester? We have several cafes and a big shop where you can buy an expansive range of donkey memorabilia. Remember, every penny goes towards the upkeep of our donkeys and enables us to bring in more hapless donkeys from around the world to our safe retirement home.

(Old Trafford Donkey Sanctuary, Registered Charity 16161616.)

Patron: Mr J. Glazer. Temporary Donkey Superintendent Mr E. ten Hag. Donkey Superintendent Emeritus, Mr. Ferguson.

Corporate Sponsors: FA Premier League, PGMOL, BBC, Daily Mail, Guardian, Mr Kok's Crispy Noodle Stall (Bangkok).

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39961 on: Today at 09:00:53 am »
https://www.joe.co.uk/sport/comedian-elon-musk-confirms-hes-not-really-buying-manchester-united-354376

Elon Musk confirms he's really buying Manchester United



Elon Musk has confirmed he has every intention of buying Manchester United - saying an earlier tweet was part of a desire to get players from Marine playing at Old Trafford

The Tesla CEO, who recently backed out of a 44 billion dollar (£36.3 billion) deal to buy Twitter, announced his intentions to buy the club early on Wednesday morning.

Tweeting to his 103 million followers, he said: To be clear, I support the left half of the Republican Party and the right half of the Democratic Party!

He added: Also, Im buying Manchester United ur welcome.


But he confirmed the remarks several hours later.

Responding to Tesla owners asking if he was serious, Musk tweeted in reply: "Yes, this is a long-running joke on Twitter. Im not buying any sports teams, which is why Manchester United caught my eye."

In another tease to fans, he added: "Man U. They were my fav team as a kid."


United have been owned by the Florida-based Glazer family since 2005, but disquiet among fans has been growing in recent months.

According to recent reports, United fans are considering acting like 5 year old spoilt whiny kids crying about fucking everything at Old Trafford for the game against Liverpool as they ramp up their protests.

A demonstration against the owners resulted in an Old Trafford megastore being closed prior to their Premier League opener.

Footage posted on Twitter by anti-Glazer fan account The 1958 shows a number of fans bearing a banner emblazoned with 'Fight for United' as fans call for the unpopular owners to sell the club.

    Join us en route. Unite with us against this ownership. Never give up hope that we can be bought by a human-rights abusing, sportswashing shower of dickheads that can buy the league for us, just like in the good old days!

     The 1958 (@The__1958) August 7, 2022
Offline Vote For Pedro

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39962 on: Today at 10:21:57 am »
Offline MonsLibpool

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39963 on: Today at 10:36:18 am »
Online [new username under construction]

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39964 on: Today at 10:41:40 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 10:21:57 am
Rabiot deal is off  ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62464414


I hear Adi Akinfenwa isn't up to much these days, might be worth a shot
Offline rossipersempre

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39965 on: Today at 10:47:50 am »
So Rabiots mum says no, and they turn their (unrequited) attention to Casemiro.

Another day, another level of utter delusion for Manchester United.
Offline End Product

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39966 on: Today at 10:51:32 am »
Zoe ball turned me down ? Ok, lets text margot robbie then.
Online DelTrotter

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39967 on: Today at 10:52:25 am »
Trying to give Casemiro a career high pay day for by far his worst years is classic Manchester United.
Offline thaddeus

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39968 on: Today at 10:52:38 am »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Today at 10:21:57 am
Rabiot deal is off  ;D

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62464414
They've made a rod for their own backs with some of the contracts they've handed out in recent years.  Ronaldo at £500k/week; De Gea, Sancho and Varane at £300k+/week; Fernandes, Martial, Rashford and Maguire at £200k+/week.  Rabiot already earns £175k/week at Juve so it stands to reason he's going to want a contract that puts him amongst those players - a salary his talent really does not justify.

Them apparently switching to Casemiro is very funny.  What could they possibly offer as an incentive to a player starting for the reigning European and Spanish champions?  Erm... oh yeah, money!!  Around and around and around we go.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39969 on: Today at 10:54:18 am »
https://red-restaurant.co.uk/

Roy Keane approached by United for key Midfield Role


Keane (26 according to his mum), said he was 'intrigued' and 'excited' with the prospect of towering over tiny centre back Martinez who is struggling to get more than 2 inches off the floor for corners.

"I think I've still got a lot to offer and I'm obviously better than most of the players at United and could certainly deliver a few kick to the balls of players called Ronaldo not pulling their weight."

United Manager Kim Twenty Hags enthused "He doesn't even wear shinpads in training. He can't fit them over his arthritic supports!"

Keane finished the interview by knobbling a cleaner and kicking a plumber out of a second floor window.
Offline ScottishGoon

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39970 on: Today at 10:58:54 am »
I had to comment on page 1000, a truly momentous occasion, just to say that I'm still truly enjoying their demise, now more than ever. I hope Liverpool put 4 or 5 past them, so they can mirror Arsenal's start last season and I can listen to Andy Goldstein on Talksport debating if Utd can get relegated like he did with us.

Especially after they gazumped us for Martinez and had us in the mud. It doesn't matter that we were only willing to pay £30M for him and play him at left back. Even writing that out, how did Ajax manage to wring so much money out of them?  :o

They really are a shambles, & long may it continue.  8)
Offline Mister Flip Flop

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39971 on: Today at 11:43:50 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:54:18 am
https://red-restaurant.co.uk/

Roy Keane approached by United for key Midfield Role


Keane (26 according to his mum), said he was 'intrigued' and 'excited' with the prospect of towering over tiny centre back Martinez who is struggling to get more than 2 inches off the floor for corners.

"I think I've still got a lot to offer and I'm obviously better than most of the players at United and could certainly deliver a few kick to the balls of players called Ronaldo not pulling their weight."

United Manager Kim Twenty Hags enthused "He doesn't even wear shinpads in training. He can't fit them over his arthritic supports!"

Keane finished the interview by knobbling a cleaner and kicking a plumber out of a second floor window.

 :wellin :lmao :lmao
Offline Tokyoite

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39972 on: Today at 11:48:30 am »
The Casemiro links are hilarious  ;D As if a Real Madrid player would be willing to join them in their current state
Online DelTrotter

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39973 on: Today at 11:50:27 am »
Supposedly want Pulisic on loan now, these are an utter shambles. Would also be hilarious if Chelsea were willing to loan him to them, shows their standing and how they are seen now.
Online Ray K

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39974 on: Today at 11:50:34 am »
Looking to get Christian Pulisic on loan as he's not happy at Chelsea according to the Athletic.

I think this is a marvellous move and I can't see how this can fail. Sure the naysayers will complain that he's injured constantly, not that good, and plays in a position that they just got a high profile player in on a Bosman, but just think of the social media engagement  🤩
Offline Suareznumber7

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39975 on: Today at 11:56:46 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 02:13:06 am
Never seen an attention seeker like Elon Musk.

Ronaldo?
Offline harleydanger

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39976 on: Today at 12:03:37 pm »
The tiny CB is just funny. A very funny thing. Almost too funny.
Offline maxmoe

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39977 on: Today at 12:03:50 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:56:46 am
Ronaldo?
Happy 1k posts Everybody! By the rate of us posting in this Thread. We might overtake the Gooners later. Just joined a few minutes ago and already paid my (silent) respect to the 97. YNWA.
Offline Drinks Sangria

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39978 on: Today at 12:04:41 pm »
Pulisic who nominally plays the same position as homegrown favourite Marcus Rashford and £70m Jadon Sancho.

I actually think Sancho is quality, he just picked the worst move possible. Dreadful planning by him and his representation.
Online JRed

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39979 on: Today at 12:18:33 pm »
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 12:03:37 pm
The tiny CB is just funny. A very funny thing. Almost too funny.
It is, although I would now expect him to play a blinder against us on Monday with Nunez being out.
Online Tobelius

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39980 on: Today at 12:19:19 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:04:41 pm
Pulisic who nominally plays the same position as homegrown favourite Marcus Rashford and £70m Jadon Sancho.

I actually think Sancho is quality, he just picked the worst move possible. Dreadful planning by him and his representation.

Isn't he on more money than Salah?

But yeah,wrong career move if he wanted to improve himself and win things even if he's drowning in money now.
Offline stewy17

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39981 on: Today at 12:27:26 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:04:41 pm
Pulisic who nominally plays the same position as homegrown favourite Marcus Rashford and £70m Jadon Sancho.

I actually think Sancho is quality, he just picked the worst move possible. Dreadful planning by him and his representation.

Football-wise, yeah. Financially he's on for a guaranteed £91m. So his agents haven't done too badly.
Offline elbow

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39982 on: Today at 12:31:14 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 12:04:41 pm
Pulisic who nominally plays the same position as homegrown favourite Marcus Rashford and £70m Jadon Sancho.

I actually think Sancho is quality, he just picked the worst move possible. Dreadful planning by him and his representation.

I dont watch any Bundesliga, but on the (admittedly small) amount of times Ive watched him hes been utter garbage for Utd.
Offline naka

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39983 on: Today at 12:34:46 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 12:18:33 pm
It is, although I would now expect him to play a blinder against us on Monday with Nunez being out.
Actually he will suit playing against us on Monday .
Online Ghost Town

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39984 on: Today at 12:38:50 pm »
May their rot last a thousand pages - check

Next, a thousand years, please
Online Hazell

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39985 on: Today at 01:02:44 pm »
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said he will soon reveal "the truth" about his future after reading so many "lies" this summer.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/62573665

Love the drama.
Online tubby

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39986 on: Today at 01:03:42 pm »
The 'truth' will only be revealed once the window is shut, so it'll change depending on whether he gets out of there or not.
