Not even in the top half of the PL in player sales profit over the last 5 years.







That is some stat! Over a quarter of that £81m is from Dan James alone. It's likely to look even worse after this transfer window as they've only sold Pereira for peanuts (compared to Brighton, for example, who made vast amounts on sales this summer).I think you'd have to go back to Ronaldo the first time around to find when they lost sold a starting player. In that time we've been hustled out of Torres, Mascherano, Suarez, Sterling and Coutinho (but got good money for all of them).This summer they've had around £200m of signings plus Lingard leave for nothing as they let the contracts expire. It feels like at some point their wastefulness with transfers and wages is going to catch up with them.