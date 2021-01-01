I don`t get this argument that a lot of United fans have about the owners not spending their "own" money on the club. First of all, why do they expect that? That implies that they want owners like City and Newcastle have, or an Abramovic. Most clubs aren`t based on owners spending their "own" money. Secondly, what defines "own money" anyway? If United as a club generates a lot of money now, also because of how the Glaziers have run it, haven`t they been part of making the club more valuable? They own the club, so why then technically isn`t the money that go to signing players, "their" money? Is it the club`s money? If so, why even need owners to begin with?



Yes, the Glaziers take out money of the club. That`s not so uncommon in the stock market. But does that make them bad owners as long as the club becomes more and more worth?



I am not sure if the Glaziers are bad owners because of that. The reason they`re bad is that they can`t put the right people in charge when it comes to the sporting side of things. Would they be bad owners if they had the staff that Liverpool has? If so, why? The problem isn`t that United spend too little money. It`s that they don`t have people who knows how to spend it right. United spend too much money.



Correct me if I`m wrong, but the reason FSG have shown themselves as good owners aren`t because they spend their "own" money. It`s because they know how to gradually grow a business and has bettered the commercial part of the club+ that they have put a system in place/great staff that makes the sporting operation successfull.





Oh do come on now. You are being incredibly unfair with that post. I mean why bring reality into this?They don't want to hear the truth. They'd rather point the finger of blame in one single direction, despite the fact that outside observers can clearly see their problems are many and varied. Ferguson has long been a problem. The entire mindset of their club, fanbase and media cheerleaders is a massive problem. Ego and vanity is a major problem, as is over-sentimentality. That's before we even get started on the ineptitude and unprofessionalism that runs through the entire club like words in a stick of rock.But no, it's all down to the Glazers not spending their personal wealth on them. I think these clowns don't understand the difference between personal wealth and the wealth of the business. Liverpool are light years ahead of United, yet John Henry doesn't spend his personal wealth on Liverpool FC. He spends what the club generates.The thing with the grotesquely entitled Mancs is that they loved it when their revenue dwarfed most others and allowed them to bully the transfer market. But now others have caught up they don't like it. Add in the sportswashers and we see how the landscape has changed. The bully is now being bullied, so is crying off. It's poetic justice really.The bottom line here is that they desperately crave a murderous regime of their own. It's crystal clear for all to see. They want someone in who is going to spend billions of their own nations wealth fund on them.They're Man United. Their fans are only Billy Big Bollocks when the numbers are well in their favour. They are also only happy when the financial numbers favour them too. Otherwise, they cry off.That lot forget that they willingly sold their soul years ago. They took 'Football Club' off their crest. They went big business in the stock market. They gambled and it served them ok for a while. Now they are squealing like pigs because the wave they rode has now peaked and crashed onto the rocks.You've had your time. No fuck off...