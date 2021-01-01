« previous next »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 05:30:50 pm
I don`t get this argument that a lot of United fans have about the owners not spending their "own" money on the club. First of all, why do they expect that? That implies that they want owners like City and Newcastle have, or an Abramovic. Most clubs aren`t based on owners spending their "own" money. Secondly, what defines "own money" anyway? If United as a club generates a lot of money now, also because of how the Glaziers have run it, haven`t they been part of making the club more valuable? They own the club, so why then technically isn`t the money that go to signing players, "their" money? Is it the club`s money? If so, why even need owners to begin with?

Yes, the Glaziers take out money of the club. That`s not so uncommon in the stock market. But does that make them bad owners as long as the club becomes more and more worth?

I am not sure if the Glaziers are bad owners because of that. The reason they`re bad is that they can`t put the right people in charge when it comes to the sporting side of things. Would they be bad owners if they had the staff that Liverpool has? If so, why? The problem isn`t that United spend too little money. It`s that they don`t have people who knows how to spend it right. United spend too much money.

Correct me if I`m wrong, but the reason FSG have shown themselves as good owners aren`t because they spend their "own" money. It`s because they know how to gradually grow a business and has bettered the commercial part of the club+ that they have put a system in place/great staff that makes the sporting operation successfull.
   

What is great is that a lot of the shitty appointments are people who got in because of references from Whiskey Nose, they are not even directly the fault of Glazers. They can't criticize him so they blame the owner. The Glazers are mostly just clueless rather than malicious. They get taken to the cleaners by Ferguson and the old boys club.

Everyone from Moyes to the more recent clown show of Ole, Carrick, Ronaldo, Fletcher, Murtagh, Schteve etc wouldn't be there had it not been for Ferguson. It's brilliant to see him absolutely ruin em and they can't say a bad word about him.  ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Max_powers on Yesterday at 06:07:30 pm
What is great is that a lot of the shitty appointments are people who got in because of references from Whiskey Nose, they are not even directly the fault of Glazers. They can't criticize him so they blame the owner. The Glazers are mostly just clueless rather than malicious. They get taken to the cleaners by the Ferguson and the old boys club.

Everyone from Moyes to the more recent clown show of Ole, Carrick, Ronaldo, Fletcher, Murtagh, Schteve etc wouldn't be there had it not been for Ferguson. It's brilliant to see him absolutely ruin em and they can't say a bad word about him.  ;D

They've sorted all this now. They have a "Think tank" of which Fergie is part.  ;D


Uniteds chief executive Arnold has given Ferguson a formal role at the club.

He will be part of a think-tank which also includes ex-CEO David Gill, former captain Bryan Robson and director John Murtough.

This position is said to give Ferguson more influence at Old Trafford than at any time since he stepped down as manager.

There will be regular meetings and they all will advise on a wide range of issues. This includes the redevelopment of their Carrington training ground.


Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:18:30 pm
It isn't just Darwin and the Man City bloke. It's the likes of Calvert-Lewin, Awoniyi, Bamford, Watkins, Antonio, Kane etc. They are players of varying quality but all of them are mobile, aggressive, and technically pretty good as well as tall and dangerous in the air. This is a tough league for a centre back to play in. And it's pretty relentless. You can be sure that Martinez has never been asked to play against opponents like this - and certainly not week after week.

I'm sorry to say that he won't be playing against Liverpool - certainly not at centre back.

Harry Maguire will though....

And you missed Mitrovic of that litany of giants.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 06:16:14 pm
And you missed Mitrovic of that litany of giants.

I've blanked him out. He doesn't exist.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 09:11:00 am


Giggs? Now that's a blast from the past. Whatever happened to him?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 06:07:25 pm
How long have you been friends with Gary Neville?

 ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Raaphael on Yesterday at 05:30:50 pm
I don`t get this argument that a lot of United fans have about the owners not spending their "own" money on the club. First of all, why do they expect that? That implies that they want owners like City and Newcastle have, or an Abramovic. Most clubs aren`t based on owners spending their "own" money. Secondly, what defines "own money" anyway? If United as a club generates a lot of money now, also because of how the Glaziers have run it, haven`t they been part of making the club more valuable? They own the club, so why then technically isn`t the money that go to signing players, "their" money? Is it the club`s money? If so, why even need owners to begin with?

Yes, the Glaziers take out money of the club. That`s not so uncommon in the stock market. But does that make them bad owners as long as the club becomes more and more worth?

I am not sure if the Glaziers are bad owners because of that. The reason they`re bad is that they can`t put the right people in charge when it comes to the sporting side of things. Would they be bad owners if they had the staff that Liverpool has? If so, why? The problem isn`t that United spend too little money. It`s that they don`t have people who knows how to spend it right. United spend too much money.

Correct me if I`m wrong, but the reason FSG have shown themselves as good owners aren`t because they spend their "own" money. It`s because they know how to gradually grow a business and has bettered the commercial part of the club+ that they have put a system in place/great staff that makes the sporting operation successfull.
   
Oh do come on now. You are being incredibly unfair with that post. I mean why bring reality into this?  ::)

They don't want to hear the truth. They'd rather point the finger of blame in one single direction, despite the fact that outside observers can clearly see their problems are many and varied. Ferguson has long been a problem. The entire mindset of their club, fanbase and media cheerleaders is a massive problem. Ego and vanity is a major problem, as is over-sentimentality. That's before we even get started on the ineptitude and unprofessionalism that runs through the entire club like words in a stick of rock.

But no, it's all down to the Glazers not spending their personal wealth on them. I think these clowns don't understand the difference between personal wealth and the wealth of the business. Liverpool are light years ahead of United, yet John Henry doesn't spend his personal wealth on Liverpool FC. He spends what the club generates.

The thing with the grotesquely entitled Mancs is that they loved it when their revenue dwarfed most others and allowed them to bully the transfer market. But now others have caught up they don't like it. Add in the sportswashers and we see how the landscape has changed. The bully is now being bullied, so is crying off. It's poetic justice really.

The bottom line here is that they desperately crave a murderous regime of their own. It's crystal clear for all to see. They want someone in who is going to spend billions of their own nations wealth fund on them.

They're Man United. Their fans are only Billy Big Bollocks when the numbers are well in their favour. They are also only happy when the financial numbers favour them too. Otherwise, they cry off.

That lot forget that they willingly sold their soul years ago. They took 'Football Club' off their crest. They went big business in the stock market. They gambled and it served them ok for a while. Now they are squealing like pigs because the wave they rode has now peaked and crashed onto the rocks.

You've had your time. No fuck off...  :wave

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Snail on Yesterday at 06:28:12 pm
Giggs? Now that's a blast from the past. Whatever happened to him?

Currently training how to not drop soap in the showers.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Remember them few United supporters that would come in here from time-to-time? Some of em were alright. Some were the usual.

Where have they gone to? Could do with their input on this... :D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Mac, they're living the jet set life. Cantona hasn't been seen in here in years. Still Skiing down the Alps mate.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:14:21 pm
They've sorted all this now. They have a "Think tank" of which Fergie is part.  ;D


Uniteds chief executive Arnold has given Ferguson a formal role at the club.

He will be part of a think-tank which also includes ex-CEO David Gill, former captain Bryan Robson and director John Murtough.

This position is said to give Ferguson more influence at Old Trafford than at any time since he stepped down as manager.

There will be regular meetings and they all will advise on a wide range of issues. This includes the redevelopment of their Carrington training ground.



A think tank that includes two alcoholics ..one of whom has recently had a brain aneurism.

Thats going to go well.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:14:21 pm
They've sorted all this now. They have a "Think tank" of which Fergie is part.


A think tank Alec? Haha. What tae fuck is a think tank? Yous get pished and pick the team for Erik? 
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: NarutoReds on Yesterday at 09:11:00 am

Sorry, I was never that good at biology!

But that is a great photo. What is that bulging pipe thing on the side of his neck?
Artery? Muscle? Is it usually that big on non-athletes?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Sky arranging United's post-Ferguson signings into a traffic light system and it's all over the place. What is Maguire doing in amber? :lmao

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:14:21 pm
They've sorted all this now. They have a "Think tank" of which Fergie is part.  ;D


Uniteds chief executive Arnold has given Ferguson a formal role at the club.

He will be part of a think-tank which also includes ex-CEO David Gill, former captain Bryan Robson and director John Murtough.

This position is said to give Ferguson more influence at Old Trafford than at any time since he stepped down as manager.

There will be regular meetings and they all will advise on a wide range of issues. This includes the redevelopment of their Carrington training ground.



That's a problem in itself...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 05:18:30 pm
It isn't just Darwin and the Man City bloke. It's the likes of Calvert-Lewin, Awoniyi, Bamford, Watkins, Antonio, Kane etc. They are players of varying quality but all of them are mobile, aggressive, and technically pretty good as well as tall and dangerous in the air. This is a tough league for a centre back to play in. And it's pretty relentless. You can be sure that Martinez has never been asked to play against opponents like this - and certainly not week after week.

I'm sorry to say that he won't be playing against Liverpool - certainly not at centre back.

Harry Maguire will though....
This is the thing. It's not just that the league is full of big units, that's always been the case. But they're not just great big shire horses any more, every one of those you mentioned has got quality. He's going to get mauled week in week out.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:19:04 pm
Sky arranging United's post-Ferguson signings into a traffic light system and it's all over the place. What is Maguire doing in amber? :lmao


Fellaini was a better player for them than refrigerator head.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Neville saying if United was a school, theyd be put in Special Circumstances. In this superb insight, the players are the children. Its not the teachers fault, or the headmastersso it must be.ahh fuck it, its the Glazers fault. I got lost in this allegory
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 07:08:21 pm
Sorry, I was never that good at biology!

But that is a great photo. What is that bulging pipe thing on the side of his neck?
Artery? Muscle? Is it usually that big on non-athletes?
That thing is massive. Explains why he was able to compete on the pitch, despite his lack of athleticism. Lots of blood and airflow to every part of the body.
Explains why he made such daft decisions in life as well I suppose. Lots of air to the brain...
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:19:04 pm
Sky arranging United's post-Ferguson signings into a traffic light system and it's all over the place. What is Maguire doing in amber? :lmao



So green is great and red shite?

Two great signings in whats ten years?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Dr_Evil on Yesterday at 07:46:39 pm
Neville saying if United was a school, theyd be put in Special Circumstances. In this superb insight, the players are the children. Its not the teachers fault, or the headmastersso it must be.ahh fuck it, its the Glazers fault. I got lost in this allegory

The Glazers are the Board of Governors. They appoint the Head Teacher.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Dr_Evil on Yesterday at 07:46:39 pm
Neville saying if United was a school, theyd be put in Special Circumstances. In this superb insight, the players are the children. Its not the teachers fault, or the headmastersso it must be.ahh fuck it, its the Glazers fault. I got lost in this allegory


PURPLE.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 07:48:32 pm
So green is great and red shite?

Two great signings in whats ten years?
Huh? What are you guys seeing? I see names in white... with a blue and dark-blue background?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
I'm seeing that Goldbridge is saying that the (non existent) De Jong deal is off. ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: the_red_pill on Yesterday at 07:50:48 pm
Huh? What are you guys seeing? I see names in white... with a blue and dark-blue background?
Amber Heard about the red and the green and shit the bed.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Bread on Yesterday at 07:19:04 pm
Sky arranging United's post-Ferguson signings into a traffic light system and it's all over the place. What is Maguire doing in amber? :lmao


Shaw, Matic and Fred also look out of place in that bracket, unless Sky were just being kind. Maybe the others were so shit it's elevated them to simply 'less shit'. Mata would also surely be Amber, despite their stupid decision to keep him long past his sell by date.

As for the red list - that must be the worst (and most expensive) run of transfer flops in football history. Absolutely shocking recruitment, and so many players that went downhill at Utd (and some that got better again when they left). I think the technical term for this sort of club management is a 'shitshow'.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Dr_Evil on Yesterday at 07:46:39 pm
Neville saying if United was a school, theyd be put in Special Circumstances. In this superb insight, the players are the children. Its not the teachers fault, or the headmastersso it must be.ahh fuck it, its the Glazers fault. I got lost in this allegory

It's not even called 'Special Circumstances'. Tit.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 05:56:15 pm
Passarella was 5'8"...

very nice call, brownie points for that blast from the past, another of those small players that had a great leap on him (cannavaro will always come to mind with that but even looking at our thaigo, dude can jump, they're out there) and an elite defender with a prowess for scoring

still, they're rare beasts at the top level and linking the kind of names we have to that role/stature demonstrates just how much a short CB is disadvantaged

it's almost like citing Filippo Inzaghi as the model striker  ;D outside the box the dude could hardly play football, inside it he was lethal in having a knack for getting the ball over the line somehow

butch wilkins comms that always stuck in my head about inzaghi 'outside the box he's the worst professional player i've ever seen, inside it he's one of the best'
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Armand9 on Yesterday at 10:24:14 pm
very nice call, brownie points for that blast from the past, another of those small players that had a great leap on him (cannavaro will always come to mind with that but even looking at our thaigo, dude can jump, they're out there) and an elite defender with a prowess for scoring

still, they're rare beasts at the top level and linking the kind of names we have to that role/stature demonstrates just how much a short CB is disadvantaged

it's almost like citing Filippo Inzaghi as the model striker  ;D outside the box the dude could hardly play football, inside it he was lethal in having a knack for getting the ball over the line somehow

butch wilkins comms that always stuck in my head about inzaghi 'outside the box he's the worst professional player i've ever seen, inside it he's one of the best'

Passarella was a nasty dude, too... :D

You're correct, though, notable for his atypicality as far as his height is concerned.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: Jon2lfc on Yesterday at 07:08:21 pm
Sorry, I was never that good at biology!

But that is a great photo. What is that bulging pipe thing on the side of his neck?
Artery? Muscle? Is it usually that big on non-athletes?
Sternocleidomastoid. Muscle that connects to your clavicle from the base of the skull; and the size of it probably depends on either the size of your head or if you do a lot of exercise involving your head, but it looks relatively the same on everyone.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 10:42:01 pm
Passarella was a nasty dude, too... :D

You're correct, though, notable for his atypicality as far as his height is concerned.

Baresi was also 5ft 9 and he's arguably the greatest defender ever. But it's the by the by, because Martinez doesn't have an ounce of the talent or game intelligence that Baresi or Passarella had.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 06:14:21 pm
They've sorted all this now. They have a "Think tank" of which Fergie is part.  ;D


Uniteds chief executive Arnold has given Ferguson a formal role at the club.

He will be part of a think-tank which also includes ex-CEO David Gill, former captain Bryan Robson and director John Murtough.

This position is said to give Ferguson more influence at Old Trafford than at any time since he stepped down as manager.

There will be regular meetings and they all will advise on a wide range of issues. This includes the redevelopment of their Carrington training ground.

Next thing you know they'll be asking some of their former players to come back and play for them as well ::)
