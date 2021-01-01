Hmm, there's been a bit too much of this thrown about in here. Let us not forget where we actually were and almost ended up, eh? They aren't anywhere near that stage yet, and they still have spending power.



Definitely. Maybe we've all compartmentalised the memories for own sanity but under Gillet and Hicks we were in a dreadful position. Administration was talked about as a real possibility and our loans were classified as "toxic". We had Hodgson in who seemed like his only task was minimise expectation and manage a (not so) slow decline of the club. Even well before then under Souness, Evans and Houllier we'd spent a decade outside of the premier European competition.The Glazers have used Man U as a cash cow but they've also overseen even more commercial growth and have invested incredible amounts in transfers. In most cases each big transfer was heralded by the fans only for them to turn sour and demand even more new signings.There are some parallels but for me with their current trajectory they're still years and years from getting to the lows we endured. Had they appointed McClaren (Hodgson) as manager and gone through with the Arnautovic (Konchesky) transfer then I'd say they were a bit closer.I don't blame Man U fans for stressing because they've got a lot further to fall.