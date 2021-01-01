Definitely. Maybe we've all compartmentalised the memories for own sanity but under Gillet and Hicks we were in a dreadful position. Administration was talked about as a real possibility and our loans were classified as "toxic". We had Hodgson in who seemed like his only task was minimise expectation and manage a (not so) slow decline of the club. Even well before then under Souness, Evans and Houllier we'd spent a decade outside of the premier European competition.
The Glazers have used Man U as a cash cow but they've also overseen even more commercial growth and have invested incredible amounts in transfers. In most cases each big transfer was heralded by the fans only for them to turn sour and demand even more new signings.
There are some parallels but for me with their current trajectory they're still years and years from getting to the lows we endured. Had they appointed McClaren (Hodgson) as manager and gone through with the Arnautovic (Konchesky) transfer then I'd say they were a bit closer.
I don't blame Man U fans for stressing because they've got a lot further to fall.
Depends what we're comparing. Off the pitch, things were certainly bleaker for us, as they have no financial worries at all.
On the pitch, our lowest low only really lasted the six months Hodgson was in charge. A few months earlier, we were in a European final, and a few months later Kuyt scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win against Utd and we were buzzing again. The following season, we reached two domestic cup finals and won one. We challenged for the league in 2009, and again in 2014, Utd have come nowhere near for nearly a decade already. And while we may have been missing out on the Champions League during the 90s, England only had one (and later two) places in the CL in those days. We regularly finished in the top four in those days. Most importantly, at no point did we lose 9-0 over two games against them (or anyone, for that matter).