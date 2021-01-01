« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 991 992 993 994 995 [996]   Go Down

Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2417055 times)

Online slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,948
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39800 on: Today at 11:59:43 am »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 11:39:59 am
This Michael Knighton fella who says he's putting together a 'hostile takeover' is comedy gold. The whole club is just a comedy content creator for us now.

https://twitter.com/RealMKnighton/status/1558531873470660612

I've always been curious as to what a hostile takeover is . A few shady letters with newspaper cuttings to spell the words ? Phone calls at un-godly hours ? A few raised voices when the owners are walking to their cars ? Norwich scarves ? Or maybe they will go full on Father Ted and protest at the stadium

Logged

Offline Mozology

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 838
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39801 on: Today at 12:04:49 pm »
The arrogance of the bastards turning down Conte  ;D
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,836
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39802 on: Today at 12:08:11 pm »
The game against us is a real pickle for ten Hag because he's now caught between adopting a more pragmatic approach or continuing with his footballing instincts.  Does he abandon playing out from the back and put the little fella in midfield, or does he persist with his original plan, potentially leaving his team wide open against one of the best pressing sides in the world.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39803 on: Today at 12:11:54 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 11:37:06 am
Hmm, there's been a bit too much of this thrown about in here. Let us not forget where we actually were and almost ended up, eh? They aren't anywhere near that stage yet, and they still have spending power.
Definitely.  Maybe we've all compartmentalised the memories for own sanity but under Gillet and Hicks we were in a dreadful position.  Administration was talked about as a real possibility and our loans were classified as "toxic".  We had Hodgson in who seemed like his only task was minimise expectation and manage a (not so) slow decline of the club.  Even well before then under Souness, Evans and Houllier we'd spent a decade outside of the premier European competition.

The Glazers have used Man U as a cash cow but they've also overseen even more commercial growth and have invested incredible amounts in transfers.  In most cases each big transfer was heralded by the fans only for them to turn sour and demand even more new signings.

There are some parallels but for me with their current trajectory they're still years and years from getting to the lows we endured.  Had they appointed McClaren (Hodgson) as manager and gone through with the Arnautovic (Konchesky) transfer then I'd say they were a bit closer.

I don't blame Man U fans for stressing because they've got a lot further to fall.
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,605
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39804 on: Today at 12:15:03 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 11:51:09 am
Yeah, seems very David Brentish. I only heard of him today when I saw an interview on youtube. Looks like he's using the situation at Utd for some free publicity.

Not the first time, he was at it 33 years ago doing keepie uppies on the pitch and making promises to the fans, he failed to raise the cash to buy Martin Edwards out and ended up with a seat on the board then bought Carlisle a few years later




Logged

Offline mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,012
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39805 on: Today at 12:19:21 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:22:14 am
Once again the premier league need to come out and warn United of the consequences of our game getting postponed again. They need to be firm now and tell them the game will be rewarded to us with a 3-0 win if that occurs and also United will have points deducted (if they ever get any) for any trouble.

Don't threaten them with a good time.....
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,558
  • Kloppite
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39806 on: Today at 12:21:05 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 11:51:09 am
Yeah, seems very David Brentish. I only heard of him today when I saw an interview on youtube. Looks like he's using the situation at Utd for some free publicity.

Has a bit of previous too, i remember him trying to buy United think back in 1990, but got fucked off, ended up buying United but the Carlisle one rather than Manchester one in the late 90s, & got run out of town in Carlisle, as Carlisle had a few relegation scraps, before eventfully being relegated out of the football league under his ownership.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39807 on: Today at 12:39:51 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:21:05 pm
Has a bit of previous too, i remember him trying to buy United think back in 1990, but got fucked off, ended up buying United but the Carlisle one rather than Manchester one in the late 90s, & got run out of town in Carlisle, as Carlisle had a few relegation scraps, before eventfully being relegated out of the football league under his ownership.
They did have that great Jimmy Glass moment though.  I think Knighton had sold up before they were relegated from the football league but the rot had well and truly set it when he finally moved on.

When the Man U fans beat on about wanting the Glazers out I don't think they mean they want the likes of Knighton but the fact is for every sportswasher with bottomless pockets there are thousands like Knighton.  If the Glazers ever sell it will be to the highest bidder and there's absolutely no guarantees that it won't be a private equity firm or another businessman leveraging debt against the club.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:47:14 pm by thaddeus »
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,518
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39808 on: Today at 12:42:10 pm »
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 98,158
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39809 on: Today at 12:58:05 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:21:05 pm
Has a bit of previous too, i remember him trying to buy United think back in 1990, but got fucked off, ended up buying United but the Carlisle one rather than Manchester one in the late 90s, & got run out of town in Carlisle, as Carlisle had a few relegation scraps, before eventfully being relegated out of the football league under his ownership.

1989 I think because it was the first day of the season and think they beat Arsenal 4-1 and it got a loud cheer on the Kop because obviously it was a few months after Arsenal had won the league against us.

We beat City 3-1 I think. No marks that they were.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,978
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39810 on: Today at 12:58:47 pm »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 11:37:06 am
Hmm, there's been a bit too much of this thrown about in here. Let us not forget where we actually were and almost ended up, eh? They aren't anywhere near that stage yet, and they still have spending power.
Them spending themselves to oblivion is a lot worse and a lot more embarrassing. Also, we were never this toxic as a club and we used to compete regularly for trophies.
Logged

Online Linudden

  • Twpsyn gwirion. Definitely a Ron DeSantis fanboy
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,904
  • Linudden.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39811 on: Today at 01:01:08 pm »
Unless you're willing to invest a lot of your own cash into a team like Carlisle you're going absolutely nowhere with such an ownership either way.
Logged
Linudden.

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,783
  • JFT97
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39812 on: Today at 01:14:29 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 11:39:59 am
This Michael Knighton fella who says he's putting together a 'hostile takeover' is comedy gold. The whole club is just a comedy content creator for us now.

https://twitter.com/RealMKnighton/status/1558531873470660612


Quote from: Linudden on Today at 01:01:08 pm
Unless you're willing to invest a lot of your own cash into a team like Carlisle you're going absolutely nowhere with such an ownership either way.

Knighton tried to take over Man Utd many years ago before he bought Carlisle United. Carlisle fans were promised huge investment and premier league football within 10 years, neither happened. He ended up ruining the club and Carlisle fans staged many protests and started boycotting the club until he left.

Knighton is a grade A tool and suffice to say Id love him to take over Man Utd ;D Oh and lets not forget the time that he was contacted by aliens lol

https://www.newsandstar.co.uk/sport/19390320.book-reveals-alien-super-minds-help-carlisle-united-reach-premier-league/
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,372
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39813 on: Today at 01:18:13 pm »


Some one must have leaked this from the club.
Sky Sports have since deleted the tweet after Utd kicked up a stink and denied it. :lmao

The whole Ronaldo thing is too much. What did they think would happen when they signed him? I bet Ten Hag was fuming they didn't get rid over the summer. What a circus.
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,372
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39814 on: Today at 01:19:47 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 01:14:29 pm


Knighton tried to take over Man Utd many years ago before he bought Carlisle United. Carlisle fans were promised huge investment and premier league football within 10 years, neither happened. He ended up ruining the club and Carlisle fans staged many protests and started boycotting the club until he left.

Knighton is a grade A tool and suffice to say Id love him to take over Man Utd ;D Oh and lets not forget the time that he was contacted by aliens lol

https://www.newsandstar.co.uk/sport/19390320.book-reveals-alien-super-minds-help-carlisle-united-reach-premier-league/
:lmao :lmao
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,518
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39815 on: Today at 01:21:56 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:18:13 pm


Some one must have leaked this from the club.
Sky Sports have since deleted the tweet after Utd kicked up a stink and denied it. :lmao

The whole Ronaldo thing is too much. What did they think would happen when they signed him? I bet Ten Hag was fuming they didn't get rid over the summer. What a circus.

Brilliant. Nobody wants to sign him either. He's costing them a fortune and destroying the club at the same time  :lmao :lmao
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Online Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,320
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39816 on: Today at 01:22:36 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:18:13 pm


Some one must have leaked this from the club.
Sky Sports have since deleted the tweet after Utd kicked up a stink and denied it. :lmao

The whole Ronaldo thing is too much. What did they think would happen when they signed him? I bet Ten Hag was fuming they didn't get rid over the summer. What a circus.

Or knowing Sky they've probably just made it up for social media exposure and have shit themselves after being challenged.

That being said he's an absolute liability to have around, says a lot for them as a club that they'd have him around for shirt sales when he's such a negative influence in the dressing room. Absolutely toxic.
Logged

Online Elzar

  • train station gate frustration
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,337
  • Bam!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39817 on: Today at 01:25:58 pm »
Quote from: kennedy81 on Today at 01:18:13 pm


Some one must have leaked this from the club.
Sky Sports have since deleted the tweet after Utd kicked up a stink and denied it. :lmao

The whole Ronaldo thing is too much. What did they think would happen when they signed him? I bet Ten Hag was fuming they didn't get rid over the summer. What a circus.

It's Fifa management isn't it? Team finishes second, signs the 'best forward in the world' surely that means first doesn't it?
Logged
Quote from: Alizan1892 on August 25, 2017, 01:34:50 pm
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,317
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39818 on: Today at 01:33:43 pm »
After Vardy now according to The Athletic. 
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,605
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39819 on: Today at 01:35:04 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:33:43 pm
After Vardy now according to The Athletic. 

Rebekah? yeah she'd probably do a better job than most of the shite they've got there
Logged

Online kennedy81

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,372
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39820 on: Today at 01:36:32 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:33:43 pm
After Vardy now according to The Athletic. 
Falcao, Ronaldo, Ibra, Cavani, Vardy. What's Jermaine Defoe up to these days?
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,558
  • Kloppite
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39821 on: Today at 01:36:36 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 12:58:05 pm
1989 I think because it was the first day of the season and think they beat Arsenal 4-1 and it got a loud cheer on the Kop because obviously it was a few months after Arsenal had won the league against us.

We beat City 3-1 I think. No marks that they were.

Yeah 1989 it was, i remember watching on TV, Knighton being paraded at OT before the match as being United's saviour, think United were going for £20 million back then, but don't think Knighton never had the funds to buy them, or the source of some of the funding was dodgy, so he got told to do one.

The hilarity was, United fell off a cliff that season, they got battered 5-1 at City a few weeks into that season, annoyingly won the FA Cup though, & there glory years started. :no

Logged
#Sausages

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,185
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39822 on: Today at 01:36:50 pm »
Quote from: slaphead on Today at 11:59:43 am
I've always been curious as to what a hostile takeover is .
Don't think they know either! It's petty much described as making an offer directly to shareholders without the consent/recommendation from the board. Not really something that can go on with private companies with a limited number of shareholders.

Whats Knighton gonna do? Make an offer to just one Glazer brother? Hows he going to achieve 51%?

He is just trying to get bit of attention just like some of the tyrekickers who were 'interested' in us or even Chelsea.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appeeling......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,558
  • Kloppite
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39823 on: Today at 01:38:03 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 01:33:43 pm
After Vardy now according to The Athletic.

Vardy must be after extra funding to help pay for his missus court costs. ;)
Logged
#Sausages

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,817
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39824 on: Today at 01:38:21 pm »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 01:21:56 pm
Brilliant. Nobody wants to sign him either. He's costing them a fortune and destroying the club at the same time  :lmao :lmao

Of course nobody wants to sign him - not for the wages he's demanding. That's the only reason he's still there.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,185
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39825 on: Today at 01:39:42 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 01:35:04 pm
Rebekah? yeah she'd probably do a better job than most of the shite they've got there
Would work as a mole in the dressing room. I would've said it was a good idea but it might keep the Scum sorted in terms of gossip so fuck her and her PR.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online kaesarsosei

  • Brutally bad.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,380
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39826 on: Today at 01:40:05 pm »
I wonder when United fans start coming to terms with the fact that the single person who is most at fault for the predicament they are in now is Fergie? Between the Rock of Gibraltar fiasco (which really is the beginning and the end of why United are where they are now), to sleep-walking into an aging squad 10 years ago, and then the botched hand-over to Moyes. Ferguson has always had the clout to say whatever he wants about the ownership and he would be backed, but he never has. Is it because he really thinks things are fine at the board level and up, or because he knows it's his mess?

I've always thought that Fergie wasn't really appreciated by United fans. Think of the songs we've sung about the likes of Rafa but I never hear United fans singing about Ferguson. Is it because deep-down they already knew this is his fault.
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,076
  • BoRac
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39827 on: Today at 01:43:04 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 12:11:54 pm
Definitely.  Maybe we've all compartmentalised the memories for own sanity but under Gillet and Hicks we were in a dreadful position.  Administration was talked about as a real possibility and our loans were classified as "toxic".  We had Hodgson in who seemed like his only task was minimise expectation and manage a (not so) slow decline of the club.  Even well before then under Souness, Evans and Houllier we'd spent a decade outside of the premier European competition.

The Glazers have used Man U as a cash cow but they've also overseen even more commercial growth and have invested incredible amounts in transfers.  In most cases each big transfer was heralded by the fans only for them to turn sour and demand even more new signings.

There are some parallels but for me with their current trajectory they're still years and years from getting to the lows we endured.  Had they appointed McClaren (Hodgson) as manager and gone through with the Arnautovic (Konchesky) transfer then I'd say they were a bit closer.

I don't blame Man U fans for stressing because they've got a lot further to fall.

Depends what we're comparing. Off the pitch, things were certainly bleaker for us, as they have no financial worries at all.

On the pitch, our lowest low only really lasted the six months Hodgson was in charge. A few months earlier, we were in a European final, and a few months later Kuyt scored a hat-trick in a 3-1 win against Utd and we were buzzing again. The following season, we reached two domestic cup finals and won one. We challenged for the league in 2009, and again in 2014, Utd have come nowhere near for nearly a decade already. And while we may have been missing out on the Champions League during the 90s, England only had one (and later two) places in the CL in those days. We regularly finished in the top four in those days. Most importantly, at no point did we lose 9-0 over two games against them (or anyone, for that matter).
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,817
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39828 on: Today at 01:45:45 pm »
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:20:15 pm
Going full Owl already : /

https://mobile.twitter.com/FabrizioRomano/status/1558527647541596162

"It would be utopia to get a result against Liverpool at Old Trafford."
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art
Pages: 1 ... 991 992 993 994 995 [996]   Go Up
« previous next »
 