It's all subjective opinion of course, but the Mancs are still our biggest rival for me.



Yes, they are currently irrelevant when it comes to fighting it out for the biggest (any?) trophies, but we are the two biggest and most successful clubs in England by miles. Also, the other two current challengers are not even real football clubs. Both have been built by sportswashers for political ends.



Of course, if we are talking about the most important games of the season purely in relation to how it affects the title race, then yes, it's the games against the sportswash from Abu Dhabi. For me at least, those games carry no prestige whatsoever though. Due to appalling mismanagement by the football authorities we, in this league, are saddled with having to play against these political entities but, as football clubs they are not our rivals.



I'll never recognise the spawn of Abu Dhabi and Putin as footballing rivals, ever. They are thieves, parasites leeching off the game. At least the Mancs spend money they earn and their success was built by a genius (Busby) and a talented gobshite (Ferguson). They've earned our rivalry. The other two abominations haven't and never will.



Abu Dhabi will never take over Manchester. Ever.



I see where you're coming from but, let's be honest, younger generations don't really care about history and tradition. They spend their free time playing Fifa on Playstation and for them it's not important how great Gary Neville was, they would rather focus and admire their Playstation heroes, the likes of De Bruyne and Haaland. Even my youngest lad asked me the other day to buy him De Bruyne jersey. Plus, like it's been said before, even old farts will find themselves supporting City during the whole season, that means even when they play Manutd. Also, are Manutd really a proper football club though with proper football fans? They were fuming when Saudi Arabia bought Newcastle and not them. They know the only way to rival Liverpool is The City Way. The "citification" of Manchester is a process that won't stop and is progressing massively. Couple more years of success and one or two Champion League trophies for Mancity, and Manutd won't be the biggest club even in their own city. Ironically, they support Mancity in Champion League when they play us.