Thats absolute tripe though.



It dosent matter if we are up against Abu Dhabi 10 years in a row for a league and Man Utd are battling for Europa spots, Liverpool vs Man Utd will always be the bigger game and one of the biggest games of the season.



Man City are a small to middling English club who got bought by human rights abusers for the sole purpose of sportswashing. They will never be a rival to LFC in the purest sense of the word.



And they wont take over Manchester either. They dont have the fan base, you do know they struggle to sell out games dont you?



I don't know how anyone can be so confident about that. I agree with your assessment of Man City before they became owned by Abu Dhabi. They were a middling club. But a decade of success - however engineered - is still a decade of success. Manchester United supporters are only now waking up to the fact that their club faces an existential crisis and that they are no longer the biggest club in their own 'city'. The way they cheer on Man City whenever they play against us is a sign that they haven't fully understood what is happening to them.It's a big game when we play Man United. But the Man City matches feel far bigger to me. More nerve-wracking, more at stake, more incredible when we win.