Chelsea and Abu Dhabi FC are competitors, not rivals. Abu Dhabi could win a hundred titles but will never, ever, be our rivals.
Rivalry is what they crave, as it legitimises them. It validates them. Denying them this desire is what makes them so angry and their victories so hollow.
Well this is it.
They pump billions into failed old football clubs until they are up there and mentioned in the same breath as Liverpool and Man United in England and Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern etc in Europe. The association with such prestige names is what the sportswashers hope helps legitimise them.
They aren't our rivals though. They never were when they were a football club, and they aren't now they are a political vehicle.
They only exist in current form due to gross mismanagement in football and the corruption in politics that allows it.
Football rivals? Never in a million years.