Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?  (Read 2409110 times)

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39640 on: Today at 03:15:56 pm »
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 01:38:21 pm
The thing is they think getting new owners will automatically make them not shit. A lad I work with said he'd rather have owners like ours than Man City's. I told him that FSG didn't get it right as soon as they came in and it took a few years for us to get where we are now.

They would still need a proper structure put in place, a top drawer manager who can work in that structure and someone like Edwards who knows what the fuck he is doing in the transfer market. They have also got a gash squad that needs a massive overhaul.

They have become a parody club where it appears that ex-players and ex-managers have far too much influence. The owners, no matter who they are, need help from a decent management team (business management) who can gut out the dross and bring in people who know how to run a club.

They have allowed themselves to get into a situation where they have extremely highly paid players who arent worth it but nobody has the balls to drop them. Wage structure is a very important thing to get right as all players compare themselves against their team-mates. If they see somebody on twice or three times their wage who is shit then they will obviously look for pay parity but when that doesnt happen then their motivation drops. When you see a guy who is on triple your wage and who doesnt track back then its bound to annoy you. Or if you see a keeper who is on double your wage fumble an easy shot and who cannot pass with his feet then it will also annoy you.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39641 on: Today at 03:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:24:35 pm
They'll raise their game against us. The small clubs always do.

And they might and could cause an upset. It would bloody our noses but in the bigger scheme of things it wont rectify their problems. If we score a couple of early goals then theyll fall apart. It may depend on who scores first.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39642 on: Today at 03:23:34 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:34:06 am
The fans still absolutely idolise him, meanwhile hes desperate to fuck them off and go elsewhere.

not only the fans. think the board and of course ex players that are influential in making the most noise are all backing him as well.

he is the only big money spinner in the circus and they will milk all his worth.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39643 on: Today at 03:26:18 pm »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39644 on: Today at 03:27:02 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:34:06 am
The fans still absolutely idolise him, meanwhile hes desperate to fuck them off and go elsewhere.

He's fulfilling his part of the bargain by rewarding them with idleness
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39645 on: Today at 03:38:51 pm »
Neville is a weirdo! Maybe their owners arent great and probably their only fault is not investing in infrastructure at the club. But you cant blame the owners for the disaster on the footballing side, United have the highest net spend of all clubs in the world the last 10 years
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39646 on: Today at 03:44:15 pm »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39647 on: Today at 03:44:41 pm »
Quote from: Geezer08 on Today at 03:38:51 pm
Neville is a weirdo! Maybe their owners arent great and probably their only fault is not investing in infrastructure at the club. But you cant blame the owners for the disaster on the footballing side, United have the highest net spend of all clubs in the world the last 10 years

Of course you can, they are the ones who employed the likes of Woodward and allowed him to make bad decision after bad decision with picking managers and negotiating for players.

They may have made money available to a certain degree, but they have as much to answer for as anyone.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39648 on: Today at 03:47:34 pm »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39649 on: Today at 03:48:08 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 03:18:46 pm
And they might and could cause an upset. It would bloody our noses but in the bigger scheme of things it wont rectify their problems. If we score a couple of early goals then theyll fall apart. It may depend on who scores first.

They could but we really need to be winning.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39650 on: Today at 03:48:18 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:44:41 pm
Of course you can, they are the ones who employed the likes of Woodward and allowed him to make bad decision after bad decision with picking managers and negotiating for players.

They may have made money available to a certain degree, but they have as much to answer for as anyone.

May the Glazers reign over Man Utd forever more.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39651 on: Today at 03:55:06 pm »
Quote from: dis_1 on Today at 02:57:09 pm
for all of the cry-arsing about 'the owners' and not having football people in place at the club.... just what does Nev think needs changing in the structure that is in place? a change of personnel maybe?
in reality it's a temper tantrum. they have a new management structure, but they don't seem to have the patience to suffer and see some hard times and wait for it to bear fruit, because It's Manchester United Football Club We Are Talking About



Forgetting Neville, I simply don't understand fans asking, as this poster put it...

"First thing we need answers from the folks in charge of the football structure.".

Like what on earth would any such communication mean to 99.9% of fans? How many of us fans, from football as a whole, have even the slightest clue how a football club is or should be run?

Yeah we can look at things and see they are not working. That's childsplay. How many of us could really and truthful look at their structure and come up with an actual, fit for business, structure and personnel plan that would work going forward. How many of us, if presented with 3 detailed structure and personnel plans, could actually identify the good one from the bad one?

To me this all just reeks of 'pass the buck blame'. They blamed the manager. That got changed and nothing changed. They blamed the players. That got changed and nothing changed. So now they blame the owners for 'the structure'.

As you say, they have a new structure but apparently that is wrong also. Getting back to Neville, I'd like to hear a DETAILED analysis from him about every aspect of this structure, comparing the previous one and this one and him offering a actual plan that is not just filled with buzz words and hot air.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39652 on: Today at 03:58:45 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:44:41 pm
Of course you can, they are the ones who employed the likes of Woodward and allowed him to make bad decision after bad decision with picking managers and negotiating for players.

They may have made money available to a certain degree, but they have as much to answer for as anyone.

That's a point of view.

But at no time were there calls not to hire their next manager, who was always going to straighten things out. Not to mention Jose guarantees you win the league.

Same with players brought in. Not one article on the player not being Man Utd quality. As ever, the new players was world class or a young world talent who they'd get years of good play from.


Now that things have gone south, again, it's the owners, the suits at the club, the scouts, not spending enough ( which is laughable), you name it. Excuse after excuse for their players not being up to requirements. No one behind the scenes was responsible for the capitulation-- on the pitch.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39653 on: Today at 03:59:25 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 03:26:18 pm
https://twitter.com/conorsketches/status/1558521226141859842

Mate, I posted this a while ago and I had the decency to embed it as a youtube video.

This is an example of what's wrong with the forum at the moment. Posters are just half arsed. Back in my day people might have made shit posts, but they at least put full effort in. These days it all feels a bit copy and paste. The isn't GoT or Myspace. This is Red and White Kop.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39654 on: Today at 04:01:26 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 03:59:25 pm
Mate, I posted this a while ago and I had the decency to embed it as a youtube video.

This is an example of what's wrong with the forum at the moment. Posters are just half arsed. Back in my day people might have made shit posts, but they at least put full effort in. These days it all feels a bit copy and paste. The isn't GoT or Myspace. This is Red and White Kop.

Problem is, there are those who don't read past the last post in a thread. Annoying as that is.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39655 on: Today at 04:05:29 pm »
Quote from: dis_1 on Today at 02:57:09 pm
for all of the cry-arsing about 'the owners' and not having football people in place at the club.... just what does Nev think needs changing in the structure that is in place? a change of personnel maybe?
in reality it's a temper tantrum. they have a new management structure, but they don't seem to have the patience to suffer and see some hard times and wait for it to bear fruit, because It's Manchester United Football Club We Are Talking About


Exactly this, new management system as the old one wasnt good enough. The staff all refreshed, fans choice of manager. Money offered up to spend for whoever the manager wants. The fans wanted Ten Haag so bad and now hes started terribly they dont know what to do but blame the people that have put in £1billion to spend in the last 10 years.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39656 on: Today at 04:07:10 pm »
There appears to be a secret tunnel between Nick Cox and Justin Cochrane
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39657 on: Today at 04:12:15 pm »
Ah John Murtough. In FM10 you can hire him as coach for any club wherever you go if you have £20 k per year to give him. 20/20 in youth development. Happy days :D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39658 on: Today at 04:12:48 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 04:07:10 pm
There appears to be a secret tunnel between Nick Cox and Justin Cochrane

Yes, it was built by Louis Van Gaal soon after he arrived. The details are here:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=314206.msg14628324#msg14628324
