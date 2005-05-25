But did he actually say that he condemns it, or that others have and that the PL might not want any more similar takeovers? I think he's hedged his bets a little with this.
You know what I just watched it back and youre completely correct
I completely misremembered
He makes sure he says all the right things about murder, human rights abuses, mistreatment of women and LGBTQ community but that is purely a qualifier to then basically green light uniteds future prospects of getting themselves a murder board
Football should be a force for good
We should have them on our side of the fence
Look them in the eye in the board rooms
Goes out of his way to turn the negatives into an argument to get them involved. Its actually fucking incredible on 2nd viewing. What a horrific rat he is
God knows how I remembered it like that