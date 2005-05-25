« previous next »
Author Topic: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39560 on: Today at 10:22:03 am »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39561 on: Today at 10:25:25 am »
Mental that Ronaldo is anywhere near the first team squad let alone the starting line-up after his shenanigans all Summer.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39562 on: Today at 10:28:30 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:18:35 am
Tis dark times we live in when legitimate businessmen (albeit clueless about the product they own) are considered worse owners than ones illegally running their club with the express purpose of sportswashing an autocratic, human rights abusing, undemocratic regime

Amongst the many things he's been wrong about/contradicted himself on, Neville was going on about re-evaluating Abramovich's ownership of Chelsea a few months ago when he got sanctioned and how it wasn't good for football because of the moral implications. He didn't seem that concerned about it yesterday when he was complaining about how the Glazers don't put their own money into the club like Abramovich/Mansour and 'only' use the revenues generated by Man Utd.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39563 on: Today at 10:33:48 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:12:39 am
Wall to wall coverage now, theres literally no other sports story other than the United meltdown. This time last season we started with 2 defeats, one of those against brentford, then went to city and got battered , like United will against Liverpool, we were rock bottom and havent even scored a goal. We still turned it around to a great extent and nearly got cL football, and the team that started this season only had 3 players who started last season.
It can be turned around, they just need to make some tough decisions like we did , dropping Leno , getting rid of auba, got rid of Ozil, then let laca bellerin chambers torreira Luiz mustafi kolasinac maitland niles all go, to a lot of derision from both Arsenal and opposition fans.
United want to change things with just incomings, theyre bringing players into a toxic lazy culture, they need to change the culture first, by getting rid of pretty much the whole team, even if it leaves you thin and you end up in midtable for a couple of years, like Arteta did.

But this is Manchester United Football Club we are talking about  :D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39564 on: Today at 10:45:12 am »
Ever wonderered just how entitled Manchester United fans actually are?


THIS entitled:



(From Red Cafe)


mitchmouse
Full Member

Joined
    Oct 8, 2014

Messages
    13,202

    Fluctuation0161 said:
    Which came first?

    The Glazers allow these problem players at the club because they know feck all about football and only want more cash in their pockets

I was horrified when Gary Neville pointed out that all out transfers have been paid for by income generated by the club - the florida feckers have not once put their hands in their own pockets, he said...


:D :lmao



https://www.redcafe.net/threads/gary-neville-pundit.459721/page-72#post-29299105



:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :D :D :D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39565 on: Today at 10:46:14 am »
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 10:33:48 am
But this is Manchester United Football Club we are talking about  :D

Neville will get that tattooed on his head eventually
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39566 on: Today at 10:46:15 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:20:10 am
:D

Although I think Id be a tad concerned if my own team had been desperate to sign him.

Sometimes you get lucky in the transfer market, like I dont think youd have signed Nunez had Mane stayed? and now youve ended up with a goal machine thats 10 years younger.
We ended up with Zinchenko who looks superb after 2 games and cost 20m less than little Lisandro.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39567 on: Today at 10:49:45 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 10:45:12 am
Ever wonderered just how entitled Manchester United fans actually are?


THIS entitled:



(From Red Cafe)


mitchmouse
Full Member

Joined
    Oct 8, 2014

Messages
    13,202

    Fluctuation0161 said:
    Which came first?

    The Glazers allow these problem players at the club because they know feck all about football and only want more cash in their pockets

I was horrified when Gary Neville pointed out that all out transfers have been paid for by income generated by the club - the florida feckers have not once put their hands in their own pockets, he said...


:D :lmao



https://www.redcafe.net/threads/gary-neville-pundit.459721/page-72#post-29299105



:lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao :D :D :D

😂😂😂 wow

United fans now firmly into prostitute status for oil killer owners with their cheerleader Neville now actively screaming for it
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39568 on: Today at 10:51:14 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:46:15 am
Sometimes you get lucky in the transfer market, like I dont think youd have signed Nunez had Mane stayed? and now youve ended up with a goal machine thats 10 years younger.
We ended up with Zinchenko who looks superb after 2 games and cost 20m less than little Lisandro.

Im not sure you can say United are unlucky in the transfer market  when the vast majority of their signings are dreadful.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39569 on: Today at 10:53:43 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:46:14 am
Neville will get that tattooed on his head eventually
Nah, he should get at this moment in time tattooed on there instead.  He says it in every other sentence  :no
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39570 on: Today at 10:54:30 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:49:45 am
United fans now firmly into prostitute status for oil killer owners with their cheerleader Neville now actively screaming for it

Because he knows he'll be the first in line to have his pockets lined to act as sports washing cheerleader #1.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39571 on: Today at 10:56:14 am »
Did Neville ever outright say that oil clubs were bad for the game?  Don't remember him being blatant about it, always seemed to skirt around the issue a little and not actually condemn that sort of thing.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39572 on: Today at 10:58:07 am »
Paddy power have paid out on ETH being the first manager to be sacked, fair play
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39573 on: Today at 10:59:18 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:14:33 am
Who would posters rather rather see go down, blueshite or this crowd?
Obviously this lot are never going down but even if they did, I'd still prefer to see the blueshite to go down. They're way more deluded and arrogant than anyone else.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39574 on: Today at 11:03:04 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:49:45 am
😂😂😂 wow

United fans now firmly into prostitute status for oil killer owners with their cheerleader Neville now actively screaming for it
They are not attractive to sportwashers like I said yesterday. They'd probably get bought by an hedge fund. They should be careful what they wish for.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39575 on: Today at 11:03:25 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:56:14 am
Did Neville ever outright say that oil clubs were bad for the game?  Don't remember him being blatant about it, always seemed to skirt around the issue a little and not actually condemn that sort of thing.

He definitely did

There was an entire segment about it where he went on a huge speech about it after Newcastle were taken over
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39576 on: Today at 11:03:41 am »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 10:59:18 am
Obviously this lot are never going down but even if they did, I'd still prefer to see the blueshite to go down. They're way more deluded and arrogant than anyone else.
I'd prefer the mancs because of their arrogance.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39577 on: Today at 11:05:44 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 11:03:25 am
He definitely did

There was an entire segment about it where he went on a huge speech about it after Newcastle were taken over

But did he actually say that he condemns it, or that others have and that the PL might not want any more similar takeovers?  I think he's hedged his bets a little with this.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39578 on: Today at 11:14:09 am »
I pretty sure Sky must have some policy not to bring too much attention to the sportwashing cheat problem. This pretty much devalues their product since a cheat team has won 4 of the last 5 league titles.

Its in their interest to keep up the lie that there is no problem.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39579 on: Today at 11:14:14 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 07:44:18 pm
Wonder if theyll unleash Huddlestone next game

According to some loons we've drafted in Spearing so that'll be a good match up
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39580 on: Today at 11:15:57 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:03:41 am
I'd prefer the mancs because of their arrogance.

Not arrogant, just better (in the Championship).
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39581 on: Today at 11:17:53 am »
Utd would be straight back up, but Everton would be in all sorts of trouble.  As funny as Utd going down would be, I'd go with the Ev.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39582 on: Today at 11:18:29 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:40:39 am
They'll go full Everton and try and kick us off the pitch and whatever Manc ref is in charge will let them get away with it. If we can get the 3 points and avoid injury it'll be a huge win.
Agree fully mate - you've only got to take what happened last year when they brough that kid on who immediately kicked fuck out of I think was Thiago, to have Neville say "at least he showed some fire"

Get in there, stick it to them some more by winning and getting no more injuries and jobs a good one.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39583 on: Today at 11:19:17 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:05:44 am
But did he actually say that he condemns it, or that others have and that the PL might not want any more similar takeovers?  I think he's hedged his bets a little with this.

You know what I just watched it back and youre completely correct

I completely misremembered

He makes sure he says all the right things about murder, human rights abuses, mistreatment of women and LGBTQ community but that is purely a qualifier to then basically green light uniteds future prospects of getting themselves a murder board

Football should be a force for good

We should have them on our side of the fence

Look them in the eye in the board rooms

Goes out of his way to turn the negatives into an argument to get them involved. Its actually fucking incredible on 2nd viewing. What a horrific rat he is

God knows how I remembered it like that 
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39584 on: Today at 11:23:01 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 10:12:39 am
Wall to wall coverage now, theres literally no other sports story other than the United meltdown. This time last season we started with 2 defeats, one of those against brentford, then went to city and got battered , like United will against Liverpool, we were rock bottom and havent even scored a goal. We still turned it around to a great extent and nearly got cL football, and the team that started this season only had 3 players who started last season.
It can be turned around, they just need to make some tough decisions like we did , dropping Leno , getting rid of auba, got rid of Ozil, then let laca bellerin chambers torreira Luiz mustafi kolasinac maitland niles all go, to a lot of derision from both Arsenal and opposition fans.
United want to change things with just incomings, theyre bringing players into a toxic lazy culture, they need to change the culture first, by getting rid of pretty much the whole team, even if it leaves you thin and you end up in midtable for a couple of years, like Arteta did.
Learning from others mistakes is completely below them as footballing issues like this only ever happen to them and when it does, it's a universal level issue.  Besides, I think they're doing a sterling job and their methodology is spot on...  ;)
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39585 on: Today at 11:34:06 am »
Quote from: BER on Today at 10:25:25 am
Mental that Ronaldo is anywhere near the first team squad let alone the starting line-up after his shenanigans all Summer.
The fans still absolutely idolise him, meanwhile hes desperate to fuck them off and go elsewhere.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39586 on: Today at 11:37:29 am »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:34:06 am
The fans still absolutely idolise him, meanwhile hes desperate to fuck them off and go elsewhere.

Yep, feels like he's bigger than their club, even this not very good version. Wanted to go to City, will ignore the away fans all the time, had a row with Mclaren last night as he wanted him to go and thank the fans but wouldn't, couldn't be arsed with pre season as he wants out, come back and left a game at half time yet still worshipped. Weird as fuck. Him wanting to leave should have been incredible news for them yet they've somehow managed to fuck that up too.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39587 on: Today at 11:40:59 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 10:56:14 am
Did Neville ever outright say that oil clubs were bad for the game?  Don't remember him being blatant about it, always seemed to skirt around the issue a little and not actually condemn that sort of thing.

His main rant was about ESL that was epic basically because Dazn would get tv rights and not Sky.

He is glad for oil City as it is stopping us I remember 4 years back when City pipped us he was on City v Spurs and he was shitting himself everytime Spurs attacked....it was funny and annoying at the same time.

He imo would want oil owners without doubt if it got United "back".

He is a weird bloke he talks about Salford lots but never mentions Bury etc funny that isnt it.

Klopp is ruining him basically forced him to support City be like King Kenny having to support Everton !!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39588 on: Today at 11:44:09 am »
Everyone is feasting on this dead corpse now. Not a single shred of hope left to cling to.

I think I may have enjoyed this more when they all still believed the likes of Maguire and Bruno were world class players. But this is still a whole lot of fun !!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39589 on: Today at 11:44:11 am »
The only clubs that can spend more than united are owned by countrys and pumping state funds into the clubs in underhand ways. Neville wants United to spend even more than they do, clearly the only way for that to happen is for them to be owned by a despotic state that needs to improve its image in the west.
