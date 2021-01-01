Wall to wall coverage now, theres literally no other sports story other than the United meltdown. This time last season we started with 2 defeats, one of those against brentford, then went to city and got battered , like United will against Liverpool, we were rock bottom and havent even scored a goal. We still turned it around to a great extent and nearly got cL football, and the team that started this season only had 3 players who started last season.
It can be turned around, they just need to make some tough decisions like we did , dropping Leno , getting rid of auba, got rid of Ozil, then let laca bellerin chambers torreira Luiz mustafi kolasinac maitland niles all go, to a lot of derision from both Arsenal and opposition fans.
United want to change things with just incomings, theyre bringing players into a toxic lazy culture, they need to change the culture first, by getting rid of pretty much the whole team, even if it leaves you thin and you end up in midtable for a couple of years, like Arteta did.