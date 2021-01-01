« previous next »
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39520 on: Today at 07:51:40 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm
Neville talking horsecock as always. A billion quid is a billion quid. It doesnt make any difference whether it is the clubs self-generated money or the owners. It should matter but we all know FFP is a joke.

I take his point about the stadium but expect he is exaggerating about the state of the training facilities. There is no bloody way players are choosing to go to Spurs over Man Utd because of the superior training ground anyway so no idea why this is supposed to make such a huge difference.

They have a 76k capacity stadium which has been mostly transformed in the PL era. It could do with incremental improvements but it's hardly Anfield 10 years ago.

Go to San Siro or Camp Nou if you want to see a major ground left to rack and ruin.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39521 on: Today at 07:54:09 am »
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 07:22:36 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0YflGHnH64c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0YflGHnH64c</a>

 ;D

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39522 on: Today at 07:57:05 am »
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 01:42:37 am
So weird that under OGS they were starting to play some decent football. They were going through a Roy Evans phase - impressive but inconsistent. And then they decided to get Ronaldo back in. Kind of like inviting an elephant to come and sit in your rowing boat.

It's always fun to hire a manager who's not got a track record of success across different leagues and then throw him into the PL. Even Pep struggled in a relative sense in his first season and Man City were in a much better place when he took over. This job that Erik Tentpeg has found himself in is an entire order of magnitude more difficult, and even harder than when Pep started as the quality is now so much better.

Can we please cut the bullshit that Ole was their Roy Evans? For one thing its very disrespectful to someone who did a good job at our club. For another it disingenuously praises someone who was a snide, clueless, elf-faced bellend.

Aside from one good month after he took over from Mourinho (where the players were basically making a point and the run of fixtures was incredibly kind) and a 3 month purple patch behind closed doors, where they were getting soft penalties every single week, they were absolute garbage under Ole too. He shouldn't have even got the permanent deal because results had already gone bad, and then he should've been let go in 2019, as the team was booed off in their final game. That guy had no clue what he was doing, aside from sitting deep and playing counter attack. A vacuous, wallowing-in-nostalgia, 'United way' airhead, who was very clearly out of his depth for a long time.

Roy Evans on the other hand won a trophy in his first year and then challenged credibly for the league two seasons in a row, all while carrying himself with dignity. There's absolutely no comparison.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39523 on: Today at 07:58:33 am »
Can someone explain to me, why they are still going on about the owners? Yes, they are rotting the club out from the top, but at some point the players need to take some blame no?

Even if you say thats their worst squad in the PL era, you are telling me, these lot are not capable of at least competing with mit table teams? I have not seen a club get spanked so many times within 24 months. They have zero spine and its hilarious. I pray we smash them next week.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39524 on: Today at 07:58:38 am »
Brentford's fourth was a decent goal, really quick break and a peach of a pass from Toney, the other three were absolutely pathetic from United, all three coming from farcical mistakes, not sure I've seen anything like it in the top flight.

Delighted for Thomas Frank, the agent Cooper looking champ.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39525 on: Today at 08:16:15 am »
Getting really bored of Gary Neville on Sky all the time talking like Manchester United is a national emergency and everyone needs to be as outraged as him.

Get over it, your club has gone to shit. Stop talking like it's a brand new discovery that your club is shit and stop acting like you're brave for calling out the club you support for being shit.

His attitude is the exact reason why United are shit. An entire fanbase full of entitled c*nts thinking they should be at the top of the league because of the club name.

Long may their demise continue. It's so weird that they keep talking about the owners after they brought in a new manager who was supposed to be better than Klopp and after they've spent billions on the team. I hope they get new owners and the club gets even shitter
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39526 on: Today at 08:17:09 am »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 01:30:57 am
spending 45m on Warwick Davis at the back has gone exactly how everyone outside of OT new it would

Shouldn't laugh    ;D
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39527 on: Today at 08:21:01 am »
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:09:43 am
When they first got £48m Lisandro Martinez they serenaded how good he was in the air based on Dutch league stats and that playing CB wouldnt be a problem at 5ft9 because of his great positional sense. On top of that there were numerous clips on Tik Tok on his ball skills, something they need for a ball playing CB.

Yup, 6 goals conceded in last 2 games. Keep it going.

The Mascherano comparisons are what done it for me.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39528 on: Today at 08:28:59 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:10:41 am
It's the best one I've ever seen

I'd knight the Manager and all the players and Andeh and even the mascot and the cats mascot and his mate, jim. Jim the ant.

Is that their new centre back?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39529 on: Today at 08:32:56 am »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:20:10 am
The Gary Neville thing is a funny one and obviously a glorious watch from our perspective. I have a tiny bit of sympathy with his view because clearly the Glaziers are awful owners, and he also won't want to criticise the staff at the club over and over again or he risks having united fans having a pop at him in the same way we've got plenty who call Carra a bluenose or a "sky man". The easy way out is just to pin everything on them and there is at least plenty to back that up.

At the end of the day though there is so much wrong that changing one aspect of the club won't do anything, short term at least. They need new ownership, not because of the laughable idea that they don't spend enough money, but because they need people to at least hire other people who know how to run a football club. I've criticised our owners plenty but that's basically the mold of owner United are crying out for. Sensible, long term planning. Make every area of the club elite. Clearly United have fallen behind in pretty much every single department even if their global appeal still remains high.

I've said it a few times on here but I genuinely think they're further off than we ever were in those years between titles. At least we had a couple of European cups in there, plenty of other silverware, lots of runs in the champions League and challenges for the title. They look so far off its genuinely laughable. If someone told you now they'll finish 13th this season you wouldn't be surprised.

Ten Haag would probably be a good coach for them with the right set up in terms of recruitment. But you could say the same for every other manager they've hired since Ferguson left. Things are only going to keep getting worse unless they have a complete overhaul of the club's structure and to be fair to Neville (eurgh) that can only start with the Glaziers.

For me its not just the Glazers; its the whole construct of the club. How can a club get in players such as Alexis Sanchez, Sancho and many many others and make them a lot worse than when they first came into the club. Thats a massive issue. Gary Nevilles view of we need richer owners and throw more money at playing staff etc wow what about having an academy and developing players? You never know you may unearth a talent like Trent, Stevie G. Heck theyd take a Curtis Jones type which would massively improve them but Gary is obsessed with throwing money.

In some ways though Gary on Sky is great; takes the focus away from everyone else other than Man Utd thanks to them there has been bugger all reflection on our poor start of the season and you know what brilliant stuff. Come after the palace game well have these lot and oh boy am I looking forward to it!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39530 on: Today at 08:37:22 am »
i hope we go there and do such a job on them that ten hag just quits, 8-0 or something, just to be nasty
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39531 on: Today at 08:42:02 am »
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 07:57:05 am
Can we please cut the bullshit that Ole was their Roy Evans? For one thing its very disrespectful to someone who did a good job at our club. For another it disingenuously praises someone who was a snide, clueless, elf-faced bellend.

Aside from one good month after he took over from Mourinho (where the players were basically making a point and the run of fixtures was incredibly kind) and a 3 month purple patch behind closed doors, where they were getting soft penalties every single week, they were absolute garbage under Ole too. He shouldn't have even got the permanent deal because results had already gone bad, and then he should've been let go in 2019, as the team was booed off in their final game. That guy had no clue what he was doing, aside from sitting deep and playing counter attack. A vacuous, wallowing-in-nostalgia, 'United way' airhead, who was very clearly out of his depth for a long time.

Roy Evans on the other hand won a trophy in his first year and then challenged credibly for the league two seasons in a row, all while carrying himself with dignity. There's absolutely no comparison.

Ole was carried by refs gifting then pens every week for 2 years. Like Everton in 20/21 as well they were winning a lot of away games at empty grounds which were pretty meaningless. The lockdown saved him as well as they weren't getting top 4 before the league stopped.

I think they broke the record for successive away wins in the PL when they were outplayed in nearly all of them, it was ridiculous. They even got a pen after the final whistle in one to beat Brighton who had hit the post about 20 times in the game.

It was completely artificial and unsustainable for that luck to keep carrying and it all fell spectacularly apart with the return of fans (and Ronaldo) last season.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39532 on: Today at 08:44:08 am »
Quote from: ByrdmanLFC on Today at 07:58:33 am
Can someone explain to me, why they are still going on about the owners? Yes, they are rotting the club out from the top, but at some point the players need to take some blame no?

Even if you say thats their worst squad in the PL era, you are telling me, these lot are not capable of at least competing with mit table teams? I have not seen a club get spanked so many times within 24 months. They have zero spine and its hilarious. I pray we smash them next week.

Aye, the owners served them on a plate whatever they asked for. Van Gaal, Mourinho, Ole, Moyes. They wanted Ronaldo back, no problem. They wanted super-expensive Sancho, ok no problem. They wanted the hottest young manager out there currently, no problem. They wanted to keep DeGea at all costs, no problem.

Nothing isn't working for them, and that's beautiful.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39533 on: Today at 08:45:25 am »
At this stage they genuinely look like the worst team in the league, even Everton showed some fight in both games they lost.

I cant believe we bid 35m for Martinez. To be fair it was to play left back with Tierney injured. He may be a decent player, but he has no chance in a back 2.
Eriksen at defensive midfield is another mad one, with Fred infront of him. I love how 10hag seems to have that arrogance of total football will concur all and isnt prepared to match up with premier league teams who play to your weakness.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39534 on: Today at 08:47:44 am »
To think this mob may have landed Klopp until they bored him shitless while waffling on about Mickey Mouse and Goofy.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39535 on: Today at 08:48:21 am »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 07:58:38 am
Brentford's fourth was a decent goal, really quick break and a peach of a pass from Toney, the other three were absolutely pathetic from United, all three coming from farcical mistakes, not sure I've seen anything like it in the top flight.

Delighted for Thomas Frank, the agent Cooper looking champ.
It was a decent goal with two very good passes in the build up but Man U were pathetic on that goal as well.  Why is Maguire hovering on the edge of the opposition penalty area in open play?  What's he realistically going to add to the attack if the ball comes to him?  They left Martinez to cover two runners and as a result he was poorly positioned to cover either, to the extent he was entirely bypassed and pointless.

In the heat of the moment Neville banging on about the owners needing to invest loads-a-money is funny, particularly in the context of the entire Brentford team costing less than Martinez.  Shearer echoing those comments as cold analysis on MotD suggests he's either a terrible pundit or he's on the wind-up.  Brentford ran nearly a fifth further as a collective than Man U but only Redknapp seemed to find that interesting.

I expect we'll have a week of stories being leaked out of the club and Ronaldo agitating for an 11th hour transfer.  Then they'll try to kick us off the pitch - they'll maybe even delay that Hannibal's loan move by a week.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39536 on: Today at 09:00:59 am »
Quote from: LFC_NCL on Today at 08:37:22 am
i hope we go there and do such a job on them that ten hag just quits, 8-0 or something, just to be nasty
One thing for sure, they will play like their life depends on it.
So, 7-1 for us.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39537 on: Today at 09:03:29 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 08:45:25 am
At this stage they genuinely look like the worst team in the league, even Everton showed some fight in both games they lost.

I cant believe we bid 35m for Martinez. To be fair it was to play left back with Tierney injured. He may be a decent player, but he has no chance in a back 2.
Eriksen at defensive midfield is another mad one, with Fred infront of him. I love how 10hag seems to have that arrogance of total football will concur all and isnt prepared to match up with premier league teams who play to your weakness.
It was arrogant to sign Martinez for his technical ability, and assume that they'd have such control that his shortcomings as a CB won't be an issue. He's not a CB for a team on the back-foot, and they will be on the back foot a lot this season. He might do well at a team like City, Bayern, possibly us, who will control most games.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39538 on: Today at 09:03:34 am »
Quote from: RedKenWah on Today at 08:32:56 am
For me its not just the Glazers; its the whole construct of the club. How can a club get in players such as Alexis Sanchez, Sancho and many many others and make them a lot worse than when they first came into the club. Thats a massive issue. Gary Nevilles view of we need richer owners and throw more money at playing staff etc wow what about having an academy and developing players? You never know you may unearth a talent like Trent, Stevie G. Heck theyd take a Curtis Jones type which would massively improve them but Gary is obsessed with throwing money.

In some ways though Gary on Sky is great; takes the focus away from everyone else other than Man Utd thanks to them there has been bugger all reflection on our poor start of the season and you know what brilliant stuff. Come after the palace game well have these lot and oh boy am I looking forward to it!

What poor start ?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39539 on: Today at 09:04:22 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 09:03:34 am
What poor start ?
Was just going to comment the same.
I thought wed only played one game.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39540 on: Today at 09:07:28 am »
I think the penny has finally dropped for United fans that they aren't a couple of signings and a good manager away from contending just for Top4 again. They are years away from even being an Arsenal, and possibly a decade minimum from any sort of title challenge. And even that's assuming that City/Newcastle haven't shifted the goalposts so much that well run, normally funded teams can still compete for titles in the 2030's.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39541 on: Today at 09:09:56 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 09:04:22 am
Was just going to comment the same.
I thought wed only played one game.

Exactly
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39542 on: Today at 09:14:33 am »
Who would posters rather rather see go down, blueshite or this crowd?
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39543 on: Today at 09:18:00 am »
It's hilarious watching Che Neville almost plead with a sport washer to come in and buy the club from the yanks. The man doesn't have an ounce of self awareness in his body.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39544 on: Today at 09:19:04 am »
Quote from: the_red_pill on Today at 12:00:03 am
Such a hypocrite. We managed to do it that way, spend-as-you-earn, when we were in a worse position. Why can't they do it?
Just another mouthpiece for the elite.

Exactly, the difference with our owners is that they aren't taking money out yet.
They cry that the glazers dont get involved but look at Everton when a owner gets involved  ::)
There just a bunch of cry asses because there time at the top is over!
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39545 on: Today at 09:21:39 am »
In their matchday thread, 53% of them have gone for a 5:0 loss against us next week  ;D Although to be honest I don't think we will batter them like last year it's still hilarious to see where they are as a club right now.

Some of them in the comments are also talking about trying to get it called off again, c*nts.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39546 on: Today at 09:21:50 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 09:14:33 am
Who would posters rather rather see go down, blueshite or this crowd?

Not even a competition.  This crowd
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39547 on: Today at 09:26:11 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 08:44:08 am
Aye, the owners served them on a plate whatever they asked for. Van Gaal, Mourinho, Ole, Moyes. They wanted Ronaldo back, no problem. They wanted super-expensive Sancho, ok no problem. They wanted the hottest young manager out there currently, no problem. They wanted to keep DeGea at all costs, no problem.

Nothing isn't working for them, and that's beautiful.

And the fans were delighted with all these appointments and signings. Yea Bly changing their tune once it didnt pan out. Compare that to us - we were raging when Hodgson was appointed because it was obvious he wasnt good enough.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39548 on: Today at 09:35:16 am »
We have to batter them again, but we cannot get complacent as we were against Fulham.

This is where ruthlessness needs to come into our game but they will be hurting and will be desperate to get something from the game with us. Especially as it's at the pit and in the grand scheme of things, we're hurt them plenty over the years, but this is a unique situation where they play us third game in and are in complete disarray. Let them get something from playing Abu Dhabi, but not us.

If we do stop them from getting anything from the game and more importantly absolutely dominate them, sit back and watch the glorious pyrotechnic display that will ensue. City apart, I can't think of any other club more deserving to be in this position after the years of utter smarm and arrogance. Long may it continue.

Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39549 on: Today at 09:38:55 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 09:26:11 am
And the fans were delighted with all these appointments and signings. Yea Bly changing their tune once it didnt pan out. Compare that to us - we were raging when Hodgson was appointed because it was obvious he wasnt good enough.

The only time the fans have kicked off is to demand more signings. Harass Woodward outside his house = sign Fernandes a few days later. Incite a riot to get a game abandoned at the end of one season = blow 100 mill on Sancho, 40 mill on Varane and bring Ronaldo back = carnival atmosphere at the start of the next season.

The fans just want to spend spend spend. Neville maybe the same but there's an ulterior motive there with his business interests as he's fell out with the owners and has his eye on more land around the ground to go with his poxy hotel.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39550 on: Today at 09:40:39 am »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 09:35:16 am
We have to batter them again, but we cannot get complacent as we were against Fulham.

This is where ruthlessness needs to come into our game but they will be hurting and will be desperate to get something from the game with us. Especially as it's at the pit and in the grand scheme of things, we're hurt them plenty over the years, but this is a unique situation where they play us third game in and are in complete disarray. Let them get something from playing Abu Dhabi, but not us.

If we do stop them from getting anything from the game and more importantly absolutely dominate them, sit back and watch the glorious pyrotechnic display that will ensue. City apart, I can't think of any other club more deserving to be in this position after the years of utter smarm and arrogance. Long may it continue.

They'll go full Everton and try and kick us off the pitch and whatever Manc ref is in charge will let them get away with it. If we can get the 3 points and avoid injury it'll be a huge win.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39551 on: Today at 09:42:17 am »
Quote from: beardsleyismessimk1 on Today at 09:03:34 am
What poor start ?

First game v Fulham? we cant say it was the greatest of starts. Yes appreciate its only 1 game though so Im not advocating doom & gloom and am sure well begin normal service tomorrow against Palace.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39552 on: Today at 09:45:31 am »
Quote from: Macphisto80 on Today at 12:30:49 am
It's the same thing they all say when they mention us buying VVD for 70+ million, and now Nunes. It's like they have absolutely no self awareness and completely negate the fact that we got to 3 Champions League finals which basically paid for our marquee signings the past 5 years or so. The difference is, we bought the best defender on the planet, and their knee-jerk reaction to try to keep up was to spunk more money than we did on a fat-headed charlatan that should be nowhere near a top flight club. Then you've got anomalies like Fred. I can't even explain that one.

Wasnt Fred one of their better players last season though?

Doesnt say much about the rest though.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39553 on: Today at 10:02:33 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:38:55 am
The only time the fans have kicked off is to demand more signings. Harass Woodward outside his house = sign Fernandes a few days later. Incite a riot to get a game abandoned at the end of one season = blow 100 mill on Sancho, 40 mill on Varane and bring Ronaldo back = carnival atmosphere at the start of the next season.

The fans just want to spend spend spend. Neville maybe the same but there's an ulterior motive there with his business interests as he's fell out with the owners and has his eye on more land around the ground to go with his poxy hotel.

Good news is that their new clueless manager is thinking the same as them. He said yesterday they need to sign more players, and throwing under the bus the ones he already have.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39554 on: Today at 10:08:55 am »
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39555 on: Today at 10:12:12 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 09:40:39 am
They'll go full Everton and try and kick us off the pitch and whatever Manc ref is in charge will let them get away with it. If we can get the 3 points and avoid injury it'll be a huge win.

Their secret weapon will be the wild eyed McTominay.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
« Reply #39556 on: Today at 10:12:39 am »
Wall to wall coverage now, theres literally no other sports story other than the United meltdown. This time last season we started with 2 defeats, one of those against brentford, then went to city and got battered , like United will against Liverpool, we were rock bottom and havent even scored a goal. We still turned it around to a great extent and nearly got cL football, and the team that started this season only had 3 players who started last season.
It can be turned around, they just need to make some tough decisions like we did , dropping Leno , getting rid of auba, got rid of Ozil, then let laca bellerin chambers torreira Luiz mustafi kolasinac maitland niles all go, to a lot of derision from both Arsenal and opposition fans.
United want to change things with just incomings, theyre bringing players into a toxic lazy culture, they need to change the culture first, by getting rid of pretty much the whole team, even if it leaves you thin and you end up in midtable for a couple of years, like Arteta did.
