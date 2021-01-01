« previous next »
Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39520 on: Today at 07:51:40 am
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Yesterday at 11:19:19 pm
Neville talking horsecock as always. A billion quid is a billion quid. It doesnt make any difference whether it is the clubs self-generated money or the owners. It should matter but we all know FFP is a joke.

I take his point about the stadium but expect he is exaggerating about the state of the training facilities. There is no bloody way players are choosing to go to Spurs over Man Utd because of the superior training ground anyway so no idea why this is supposed to make such a huge difference.

They have a 76k capacity stadium which has been mostly transformed in the PL era. It could do with incremental improvements but it's hardly Anfield 10 years ago.

Go to San Siro or Camp Nou if you want to see a major ground left to rack and ruin.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39521 on: Today at 07:54:09 am
Quote from: RedSamba on Today at 07:22:36 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/0YflGHnH64c" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/0YflGHnH64c</a>

 ;D

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39522 on: Today at 07:57:05 am
Quote from: johnny74 on Today at 01:42:37 am
So weird that under OGS they were starting to play some decent football. They were going through a Roy Evans phase - impressive but inconsistent. And then they decided to get Ronaldo back in. Kind of like inviting an elephant to come and sit in your rowing boat.

It's always fun to hire a manager who's not got a track record of success across different leagues and then throw him into the PL. Even Pep struggled in a relative sense in his first season and Man City were in a much better place when he took over. This job that Erik Tentpeg has found himself in is an entire order of magnitude more difficult, and even harder than when Pep started as the quality is now so much better.

Can we please cut the bullshit that Ole was their Roy Evans? For one thing its very disrespectful to someone who did a good job at our club. For another it disingenuously praises someone who was a snide, clueless, elf-faced bellend.

Aside from one good month after he took over from Mourinho (where the players were basically making a point and the run of fixtures was incredibly kind) and a 3 month purple patch behind closed doors, where they were getting soft penalties every single week, they were absolute garbage under Ole too. He shouldn't have even got the permanent deal because results had already gone bad, and then he should've been let go in 2019, as the team was booed off in their final game. That guy had no clue what he was doing, aside from sitting deep and playing counter attack. A vacuous, wallowing-in-nostalgia, 'United way' airhead, who was very clearly out of his depth for a long time.

Roy Evans on the other hand won a trophy in his first year and then challenged credibly for the league two seasons in a row, all while carrying himself with dignity. There's absolutely no comparison.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39523 on: Today at 07:58:33 am
Can someone explain to me, why they are still going on about the owners? Yes, they are rotting the club out from the top, but at some point the players need to take some blame no?

Even if you say thats their worst squad in the PL era, you are telling me, these lot are not capable of at least competing with mit table teams? I have not seen a club get spanked so many times within 24 months. They have zero spine and its hilarious. I pray we smash them next week.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39524 on: Today at 07:58:38 am
Brentford's fourth was a decent goal, really quick break and a peach of a pass from Toney, the other three were absolutely pathetic from United, all three coming from farcical mistakes, not sure I've seen anything like it in the top flight.

Delighted for Thomas Frank, the agent Cooper looking champ.
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39525 on: Today at 08:16:15 am
Getting really bored of Gary Neville on Sky all the time talking like Manchester United is a national emergency and everyone needs to be as outraged as him.

Get over it, your club has gone to shit. Stop talking like it's a brand new discovery that your club is shit and stop acting like you're brave for calling out the club you support for being shit.

His attitude is the exact reason why United are shit. An entire fanbase full of entitled c*nts thinking they should be at the top of the league because of the club name.

Long may their demise continue. It's so weird that they keep talking about the owners after they brought in a new manager who was supposed to be better than Klopp and after they've spent billions on the team. I hope they get new owners and the club gets even shitter
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39526 on: Today at 08:17:09 am
Quote from: rodderzzz on Today at 01:30:57 am
spending 45m on Warwick Davis at the back has gone exactly how everyone outside of OT new it would

Shouldn't laugh    ;D
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39527 on: Today at 08:21:01 am
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 04:09:43 am
When they first got £48m Lisandro Martinez they serenaded how good he was in the air based on Dutch league stats and that playing CB wouldnt be a problem at 5ft9 because of his great positional sense. On top of that there were numerous clips on Tik Tok on his ball skills, something they need for a ball playing CB.

Yup, 6 goals conceded in last 2 games. Keep it going.

The Mascherano comparisons are what done it for me.
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39528 on: Today at 08:28:59 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Today at 01:10:41 am
It's the best one I've ever seen

I'd knight the Manager and all the players and Andeh and even the mascot and the cats mascot and his mate, jim. Jim the ant.

Is that their new centre back?
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39529 on: Today at 08:32:56 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 06:20:10 am
The Gary Neville thing is a funny one and obviously a glorious watch from our perspective. I have a tiny bit of sympathy with his view because clearly the Glaziers are awful owners, and he also won't want to criticise the staff at the club over and over again or he risks having united fans having a pop at him in the same way we've got plenty who call Carra a bluenose or a "sky man". The easy way out is just to pin everything on them and there is at least plenty to back that up.

At the end of the day though there is so much wrong that changing one aspect of the club won't do anything, short term at least. They need new ownership, not because of the laughable idea that they don't spend enough money, but because they need people to at least hire other people who know how to run a football club. I've criticised our owners plenty but that's basically the mold of owner United are crying out for. Sensible, long term planning. Make every area of the club elite. Clearly United have fallen behind in pretty much every single department even if their global appeal still remains high.

I've said it a few times on here but I genuinely think they're further off than we ever were in those years between titles. At least we had a couple of European cups in there, plenty of other silverware, lots of runs in the champions League and challenges for the title. They look so far off its genuinely laughable. If someone told you now they'll finish 13th this season you wouldn't be surprised.

Ten Haag would probably be a good coach for them with the right set up in terms of recruitment. But you could say the same for every other manager they've hired since Ferguson left. Things are only going to keep getting worse unless they have a complete overhaul of the club's structure and to be fair to Neville (eurgh) that can only start with the Glaziers.

For me its not just the Glazers; its the whole construct of the club. How can a club get in players such as Alexis Sanchez, Sancho and many many others and make them a lot worse than when they first came into the club. Thats a massive issue. Gary Nevilles view of we need richer owners and throw more money at playing staff etc wow what about having an academy and developing players? You never know you may unearth a talent like Trent, Stevie G. Heck theyd take a Curtis Jones type which would massively improve them but Gary is obsessed with throwing money.

In some ways though Gary on Sky is great; takes the focus away from everyone else other than Man Utd thanks to them there has been bugger all reflection on our poor start of the season and you know what brilliant stuff. Come after the palace game well have these lot and oh boy am I looking forward to it!
  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Man United thread. Revolution Number... 6?
Reply #39530 on: Today at 08:37:22 am
i hope we go there and do such a job on them that ten hag just quits, 8-0 or something, just to be nasty
