So weird that under OGS they were starting to play some decent football. They were going through a Roy Evans phase - impressive but inconsistent. And then they decided to get Ronaldo back in. Kind of like inviting an elephant to come and sit in your rowing boat.



It's always fun to hire a manager who's not got a track record of success across different leagues and then throw him into the PL. Even Pep struggled in a relative sense in his first season and Man City were in a much better place when he took over. This job that Erik Tentpeg has found himself in is an entire order of magnitude more difficult, and even harder than when Pep started as the quality is now so much better.



Can we please cut the bullshit that Ole was their Roy Evans? For one thing its very disrespectful to someone who did a good job at our club. For another it disingenuously praises someone who was a snide, clueless, elf-faced bellend.Aside from one good month after he took over from Mourinho (where the players were basically making a point and the run of fixtures was incredibly kind) and a 3 month purple patch behind closed doors, where they were getting soft penalties every single week, they were absolute garbage under Ole too. He shouldn't have even got the permanent deal because results had already gone bad, and then he should've been let go in 2019, as the team was booed off in their final game. That guy had no clue what he was doing, aside from sitting deep and playing counter attack. A vacuous, wallowing-in-nostalgia, 'United way' airhead, who was very clearly out of his depth for a long time.Roy Evans on the other hand won a trophy in his first year and then challenged credibly for the league two seasons in a row, all while carrying himself with dignity. There's absolutely no comparison.